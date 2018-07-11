Report | July 11, 2018 Activism in the Social Media Age Appendix A: Detailed tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Monica Anderson, Skye Toor, Kenneth Olmstead, Lee Rainie and Aaron Smith Table of Contents Activism in the Social Media Age 1. Public attitudes toward political engagement on social media 2. An analysis of #BlackLivesMatter and other Twitter hashtags related to political or social issues Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix A: Detailed tables ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page → Report PDFToplineAmerican Trends Panel Wave 35