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Activism in the Social Media Age

Appendix A: Detailed tables

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Activism in the Social Media Age
  2. 1. Public attitudes toward political engagement on social media
  3. 2. An analysis of #BlackLivesMatter and other Twitter hashtags related to political or social issues
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Detailed tables
Political engagement on social media, by demographic groups
Personal importance of social media for political engagement, by demographic groups
Importance of social media in political or social change, by demographic groups
Perceptions about political engagement on social media, by demographic groups

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Activism in the Social Media Age
  2. 1. Public attitudes toward political engagement on social media
  3. 2. An analysis of #BlackLivesMatter and other Twitter hashtags related to political or social issues
  4. Acknowledgments
  5. Methodology
  6. Appendix A: Detailed tables