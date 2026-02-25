For Many Black Americans, Family Extends Beyond Birth and Legal Ties

Relatives meet at Conroe Community Cemetery in Conroe, Texas, where many of the town’s earliest Black residents are buried, in February 2025. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)



Terminology The terms Black Americans, Black adults and Black people are used interchangeably throughout this report to refer to U.S. adults who self-identify as Black, either alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic identity. The terms being Black and Blackness are used interchangeably throughout the report to describe respondents’ answers to a question about Black racial identity: “How important is being Black to how you think about yourself?” Black single-race, non-Hispanic respondents are those who identify as single-race Black and are not Hispanic. Black Hispanic respondents are those who identify as Black and Hispanic. Black multiracial respondents are those who indicate two or more racial backgrounds (one of which is Black) and say they are not Hispanic. This analysis includes comparisons between Black Americans and other Americans. In these cases, other Americans, other adults and non-Black adults are used interchangeably to refer to U.S. adults who do not self-identify as Black. Family refers to a group of people who are related to each other by birth, marriage, law or choice. In this analysis, family includes nuclear family members, such as spouses or partners, parents, and siblings; extended family members such as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; and non-relative family members such as longtime friends and people who have bonded over shared identities and experiences. Immigrants refers to people born outside the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. U.S. born refers to people born in the 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. References to college graduates or people with a college degree comprise those with a bachelor’s degree or more education. People with some college education are those with an associate degree or those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. People with a high school education or less refers to those who have a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Educational Development (GED) certificate, or less education. To create the upper, middle and lower income tiers, respondents’ 2023 or 2024 family incomes were adjusted for differences in purchasing power by geographic region and household size. Respondents were then placed into income tiers: Middle income is defined as two-thirds to double the median annual income for the entire survey sample. Lower income falls below that range, and upper income lies above it. For more information about how the income tiers were created, read the methodology. Democrats are respondents who identify politically with the Democratic Party or those who are independent or identify with some other party but lean toward the Democratic Party. Similarly, Republicans are those who identify politically with the Republican Party and those who are independent or identify with some other party but lean toward the Republican Party.

Many Black Americans have broad family networks that are important sources of support. These networks reflect long traditions of connection that often go beyond households and biological relations.

To understand how Black Americans think about and support their families, Pew Research Center surveyed 4,271 Black adults and 2,555 adults of other races and ethnicities in June 2025. We asked:

Who in their lives is considered family?

How close are respondents to people in their family?

How does emotional and financial support flow through family networks?

The survey finds Black Americans have wider family networks than other U.S. adults, often encompassing non-relatives like close friends and play cousins.

Among Black adults, 77% have at least one non-relative they consider family. This might be someone with whom they share childhood experiences, religious beliefs, an identity such as race or gender, or other commonalities. Among non-Black adults, a smaller share (63%) say they have a non-relative family member.

This research contributes to Pew Research Center’s ongoing work documenting the views and experiences of Black Americans today.

How Black Americans connect with their family networks

When asked which family members they feel close to, Black adults are more likely than other Americans to choose people researchers traditionally refer to as extended family.

For example, Black adults are more likely than other adults to say they feel extremely or very close to a grandparent (48% vs. 33%), cousin (42% vs. 20%), or aunt or uncle (36% vs. 19%).

However, Black adults and other adults are equally likely to say they feel extremely or very close to a non-relative they consider family (73% each).

Read more about how Black Americans define family and how Black adults experience emotional closeness with their family.

A note on the analysis Percentages for the questions on emotional closeness and support shared with each family member are based only on respondents who have such a family member. For more information on how we asked these questions, refer to the questionnaire and topline.

Who makes up Black Americans’ emotional support networks?

Like other Americans, Black adults often rely on family members they feel close to for emotional support, whether those people are related to them or not.

But Black adults are more likely than other Americans to lean on extended family. For instance, 34% of Black adults say they are extremely or very likely to turn to a grandparent for emotional support, compared with 15% of non-Black adults.

Black adults also act as a source of emotional support for their extended families more often than non-Black adults do. For example, 21% of Black adults say a grandparent turns to them for support extremely or very often. Only 9% of non-Black adults say the same.

Overall, Black Americans find the experience of providing emotional support to their families more positive than negative. Among Black adults who give emotional support to any family member, 46% describe it as rewarding and 36% say it is enjoyable. About one-in-five describe it as stressful (18%) or tiring (17%).

Read more about how Black Americans exchange emotional support with their families.

Financial support within Black families

Financial help plays a larger role in Black family life than it does for other Americans:

59% of Black adults say they personally gave money or financial assistance to their parents or other family members in the year prior to the survey.

42% of other Americans say the same.

Providing financial support can have trade-offs. About half of Black adults who gave money to family say that doing so hurt their own financial situation at least somewhat (51%), including 25% who say it hurt a great deal or fair amount. By contrast, a smaller share of non-Black adults who gave money to family say it hurt their finances at least somewhat (35%).

For Black adults, receiving financial help from family is less common than giving it. Still, Black adults are more likely than other Americans to rely on their families for financial support:

32% of Black adults say they received financial help from family in the prior year.

23% of non-Black adults say the same.

Black adults (83%) and non-Black adults (84%) who received financial help from family members are about equally likely to say that it helped their financial situation at least somewhat.

Read more about how Black adults share financial support with their families.

How many Black families are there in the U.S.? Government surveys collect information about U.S. families to understand important aspects of American life, and these produce many different kinds of statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS), for example, gathers data about “family households,” which include a head of household and their relatives or unmarried partner. There are about 13.4 million family households in the U.S. that have at least one Black family member, according to Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 ACS. This includes: 11.1 million family households headed by a Black person

1.2 million family households with a head who is not Black but has a Black spouse or partner

1.0 million family households with a head who is not Black and has a spouse who is not Black, but a relative living with them is Black Overall, there are about 39.4 million Black people living in these family households, out of the total U.S. Black population of 49.2 million. Our June 2025 survey explores Black Americans’ definition of and experiences with those they consider family, including people who may not live in the same household.

Connection to other Black Americans

Many Black adults also feel connected to Black people beyond their own family.

58% say they generally consider other Black people in the United States to be their brothers or sisters.

79% say they feel a responsibility to look out for other Black people in the U.S. at least somewhat often. This includes 39% who say they feel this responsibility extremely or very often, and 39% who feel it somewhat often.

Whether Black adults feel these connections to other Black people varies significantly by how important their Black identity is to them personally.

Feeling of racial connection: Among those who say being Black is extremely important or very important to them, 65% consider other Black Americans to be their brothers or sisters. The share is smaller among those who say being Black is less important (38%).

Among those who say being Black is extremely important or very important to them, 65% consider other Black Americans to be their brothers or sisters. The share is smaller among those who say being Black is less important (38%). Looking out for other Black Americans: Among those who say being Black is important to their identity, 49% feel a responsibility to look out for other Black people extremely or very often – roughly four times the share among those who say being Black is less important (12%).

Read more about Black Americans’ broader sense of connection and family.

How Black adults differ in their family experiences

Black adults vary in how connected they feel to their family networks and how they share support with them. Differences also appear in how Black adults view their ties to other Black Americans in the U.S., including feelings of closeness and responsibility.

Importance of Black identity

Black Americans who say being Black is extremely or very important to their identity are more likely to be close to their families and turn to them for emotional support. Those who say being Black is important to them are also more likely to consider other Black people their brothers and sisters and to feel a sense of responsibility for them.

Age

Black adults under 50 are more likely than those ages 50 and older to give emotional support to their families. However, younger Black adults are just as likely as older Black adults to receive emotional support from their families. Younger Black adults are also more likely to both give and receive financial support in their families.

Gender

Black women are generally more likely than Black men to turn to their families for both emotional and financial support. Black women are also more likely than Black men to give emotional support to family members, such as parents, siblings, cousins and non-relatives they consider family. This is especially true for Black women younger than 50.