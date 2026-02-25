Black Americans’ sense of family extends beyond friends and relatives  

Terminology The terms Black Americans, Black adults and Black people are used interchangeably throughout this report to refer to U.S. adults who self-identify as Black, either alone or in combination with other races or Hispanic identity. The terms being Black and Blackness are used interchangeably throughout the report to describe respondents’ answers to a question about Black racial identity: “How important is being Black to how you think about yourself?” Black single-race, non-Hispanic respondents are those who identify as single-race Black and are not Hispanic. Black Hispanic respondents are those who identify as Black and Hispanic. Black multiracial respondents are those who indicate two or more racial backgrounds (one of which is Black) and say they are not Hispanic. This analysis includes comparisons between Black Americans and other Americans. In these cases, other Americans, other adults and non-Black adults are used interchangeably to refer to U.S. adults who do not self-identify as Black. Family refers to a group of people who are related to each other by birth, marriage, law or choice. In this analysis, family includes nuclear family members, such as spouses or partners, parents, and siblings; extended family members such as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins; and non-relative family members such as longtime friends and people who have bonded over shared identities and experiences. Immigrants refers to people born outside the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. U.S. born refers to people born in the 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. References to college graduates or people with a college degree comprise those with a bachelor’s degree or more education. People with some college education are those with an associate degree or those who attended college but did not obtain a degree. People with a high school education or less refers to those who have a high school diploma or its equivalent, such as a General Educational Development (GED) certificate, or less education. To create the upper, middle and lower income tiers, respondents’ 2023 or 2024 family incomes were adjusted for differences in purchasing power by geographic region and household size. Respondents were then placed into income tiers: Middle income is defined as two-thirds to double the median annual income for the entire survey sample. Lower income falls below that range, and upper income lies above it. For more information about how the income tiers were created, read the methodology. Democrats are respondents who identify politically with the Democratic Party or those who are independent or identify with some other party but lean toward the Democratic Party. Similarly, Republicans are those who identify politically with the Republican Party and those who are independent or identify with some other party but lean toward the Republican Party.

This is one of five detailed sections in a report on how Black Americans define and support their family networks. The report also includes an overview of key findings.

Many Black Americans have deep connections to family, including people researchers usually refer to as extended family, such as cousins and grandparents. And most Black adults say they have a non-relative whom they consider part of their family.



But how do Black adults feel about Black Americans who are beyond their personal network? To understand these views, Pew Research Center conducted a survey including 4,271 Black Americans in June 2025.

A majority of Black adults say they generally consider other Black people in the U.S. to be their brothers or sisters, and most feel a larger sense of responsibility for other Black Americans.

Importantly, the survey finds that Black Americans’ views of their own racial identity is central to how they feel about other Black people.

These findings build on Pew Research Center’s past research on Black identity and the connections Black people feel to one another.

Most Black people say being Black is important to their sense of self According to our June 2025 survey, 75% of Black adults say that being Black is extremely or very important to how they think about themselves. Another 25% say being Black is somewhat important, a little important or not at all important to their sense of self. Regardless of where they were born, education level, economic status or political affiliation, majorities of Black Americans say being Black is an important part of their identity. This is unchanged from when we asked this question in 2021.

A majority of Black Americans see other Black people as their brothers or sisters

About six-in-ten Black adults (58%) say they generally view other Black people in the U.S. as their brothers or sisters.

This sense of overarching racial connection is closely tied to another question we asked in the survey, about how important Blackness is to respondents’ personal identity.

Among Black adults who say being Black is extremely or very important to them personally, 65% consider other Black people in the U.S. their brothers or sisters. Among respondents who see their Blackness as less important to their identity, 38% say the same.

There are modest differences by age, gender and other demographic traits. Still, in each group we analyzed, half of respondents or more say they consider other Black people to be their brothers or sisters. For example:

Black adults ages 65 and older (63%) are slightly more likely than adults under 30 (55%) to say they consider other Black Americans to be their brothers or sisters.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (61%) are slightly more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners (51%) to feel this way.

Christians (60%) and respondents who practice another religion (64%) are slightly more likely than people who are religiously unaffiliated (52%) to consider Black people to be their brothers or sisters.

Most Black Americans feel some responsibility to look out for one another

When asked if they feel a responsibility to look out for other Black people in the U.S., 39% of Black adults say they feel this way extremely or very often, and another 39% say they feel this somewhat often. Meanwhile, 21% say they don’t feel such a responsibility often or ever.

As with the previous question, Black Americans’ views are linked to how important their racial identity is to them personally.

Among Black adults who say being Black is extremely or very important to their identity, 49% often feel a responsibility to look out for other Black people, while 14% don’t often or ever feel this.

Conversely, 43% of those who say being Black is less important don’t often or ever feel this, while 12% do so extremely or very often.

The gaps are smaller among other demographic groups of Black Americans: