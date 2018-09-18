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A Decade After the Financial Crisis, Economic Confidence Rebounds in Many Countries

Acknowledgments

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Table of Contents
  1. A Decade After the Financial Crisis, Economic Confidence Rebounds in Many Countries
  2. 1. The current economic mood
  3. 2. Expectations for the future
  4. 3. Is the present better than the past?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  8. Appendix B: Political categorization

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Danielle Cuddington, Research Associate Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher                                Rhonda Stewart, Senior Communications Manager            Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

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Table of Contents

  1. A Decade After the Financial Crisis, Economic Confidence Rebounds in Many Countries
  2. 1. The current economic mood
  3. 2. Expectations for the future
  4. 3. Is the present better than the past?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  8. Appendix B: Political categorization