Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.
Bruce Stokes, Director, Global Economic Attitudes
James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager Danielle Cuddington, Research Associate Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Kat Devlin, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Courtney Johnson, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Jacob Poushter, Senior Researcher Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Rhonda Stewart, Senior Communications Manager Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research