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A Decade After the Financial Crisis, Economic Confidence Rebounds in Many Countries

Appendix A: Economic categorization

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Table of Contents
  1. A Decade After the Financial Crisis, Economic Confidence Rebounds in Many Countries
  2. 1. The current economic mood
  3. 2. Expectations for the future
  4. 3. Is the present better than the past?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  8. Appendix B: Political categorization

For this report we grouped countries into two economic categories: “advanced” and “emerging and developing.” In the report, this category is referred to as “emerging.” These categories are fairly common in specialized and popular discussions and are helpful for analyzing how public attitudes vary with economic circumstances. However, no single, agreed-upon scheme exists for placing countries into these three categories. For example, even the World Bank and International Monetary Fund do not always agree on how to categorize economies.

In creating our economic classification of the 27 countries in our survey, we relied on multiple sources and criteria. Specifically, we were guided by: World Bank income classifications; classifications of emerging markets by other multi-national organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund; per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP); total size of the country’s economy, as measured by GDP; and average GDP growth rate between 2013 and 2017.

Below is a table that outlines the countries that fall into each of the two categories. The table includes for each country the World Bank income classification, the 2017 GDP per capita based on purchasing power parity (PPP) in current prices, the 2017 GDP in current U.S. dollars and the average GDP growth rate between 2013 and 2017.

A table showing 2017 GDP figures for 17 advanced economies and nine emerging and developing economies

 

Next: Appendix B: Political categorization
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Table of Contents

  1. A Decade After the Financial Crisis, Economic Confidence Rebounds in Many Countries
  2. 1. The current economic mood
  3. 2. Expectations for the future
  4. 3. Is the present better than the past?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Economic categorization
  8. Appendix B: Political categorization