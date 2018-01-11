- Report
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Publics Globally Want Unbiased News Coverage, but Are Divided on Whether Their News Media Deliver
Appendix D: Country-specific examples of social media
Table of Contents
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- Publics Globally Want Unbiased News Coverage, but Are Divided on Whether Their News Media Deliver
- 1. Global publics want politically balanced news, but do not think their news media are doing very well in this area
- 2. Publics around the world follow national and local news more closely than international
- 3. People in poorer countries just as likely to use social media for news as those in wealthier countries
- Methodology
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A: Detailed tables
- Appendix B: Political categorization
- Appendix C: Economic categorization
- Appendix D: Country-specific examples of social media