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Publics Globally Want Unbiased News Coverage, but Are Divided on Whether Their News Media Deliver

Appendix D: Country-specific examples of social media

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Table of Contents
  1. Publics Globally Want Unbiased News Coverage, but Are Divided on Whether Their News Media Deliver
  2. 1. Global publics want politically balanced news, but do not think their news media are doing very well in this area
  3. 2. Publics around the world follow national and local news more closely than international
  4. 3. People in poorer countries just as likely to use social media for news as those in wealthier countries
  5. Methodology
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Detailed tables
  8. Appendix B: Political categorization
  9. Appendix C: Economic categorization
  10. Appendix D: Country-specific examples of social media
Appendix D: Table showing country-specific examples of social media
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Table of Contents

  1. Publics Globally Want Unbiased News Coverage, but Are Divided on Whether Their News Media Deliver
  2. 1. Global publics want politically balanced news, but do not think their news media are doing very well in this area
  3. 2. Publics around the world follow national and local news more closely than international
  4. 3. People in poorer countries just as likely to use social media for news as those in wealthier countries
  5. Methodology
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Detailed tables
  8. Appendix B: Political categorization
  9. Appendix C: Economic categorization
  10. Appendix D: Country-specific examples of social media