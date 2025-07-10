Teens and Social Media Fact Sheet

MORE FACT SHEETS: TEENS AND INTERNET, DEVICE ACCESS
Explore the patterns and trends of teens’ experiences on different online platforms below.
Which online platforms are most common among teens
YouTube tops the list among teens, with nine-in-ten saying they use the platform. TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram also remain popular: More than half of teens report using each of these sites.
% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites
|Year
|YouTube
|TikTok
|Snapchat
|Discord
|X (Twitter)
|Twitch
|BeReal
|Threads
|2015
|—
|—
|52
|41
|71
|—
|—
|33
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2022
|95
|67
|62
|59
|32
|—
|17
|23
|20
|14
|—
|—
|2023
|93
|63
|59
|60
|33
|28
|21
|20
|17
|14
|13
|—
|2024
|90
|63
|61
|55
|32
|—
|23
|17
|—
|14
|—
|6
Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024.
Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How use of online platforms by teens differs across demographic groups
Usage of the major online platforms can vary among teens by factors such as age, gender, and race and ethnicity.1
% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites
Contents
|YouTube
|TikTok
|ALL U.S. TEENS
|90%
|63%
|61%
|GENDER
|Boys
|93%
|59%
|56%
|Girls
|87%
|66%
|66%
|RACE AND ETHNICITY
|White
|88%
|54%
|55%
|Black
|93%
|79%
|75%
|Hispanic
|92%
|74%
|66%
|AGE
|13-14
|87%
|55%
|43%
|15-17
|92%
|68%
|72%
|HOUSEHOLD INCOME
|<$30,000
|94%
|73%
|63%
|$30K-$74,999
|92%
|68%
|59%
|$75,000+
|89%
|59%
|61%
|COMMUNITY TYPE
|Urban
|90%
|70%
|65%
|Suburban
|91%
|59%
|62%
|Rural
|87%
|65%
|55%
Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
|Snapchat
|ALL U.S. TEENS
|55%
|32%
|23%
|GENDER
|Boys
|53%
|31%
|24%
|Girls
|57%
|32%
|22%
|RACE AND ETHNICITY
|White
|55%
|33%
|16%
|Black
|57%
|38%
|22%
|Hispanic
|55%
|29%
|34%
|AGE
|13-14
|44%
|23%
|17%
|15-17
|63%
|37%
|27%
|HOUSEHOLD INCOME
|<$30,000
|58%
|45%
|28%
|$30K-$74,999
|53%
|35%
|19%
|$75,000+
|56%
|29%
|24%
|COMMUNITY TYPE
|Urban
|55%
|36%
|31%
|Suburban
|54%
|26%
|24%
|Rural
|59%
|40%
|14%
Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
|X (Twitter)
|Threads
|ALL U.S. TEENS
|17%
|14%
|6%
|GENDER
|Boys
|18%
|15%
|6%
|Girls
|15%
|13%
|5%
|RACE AND ETHNICITY
|White
|13%
|14%
|5%
|Black
|24%
|12%
|5%
|Hispanic
|20%
|12%
|8%
|AGE
|13-14
|9%
|11%
|3%
|15-17
|22%
|16%
|7%
|HOUSEHOLD INCOME
|<$30,000
|21%
|12%
|7%
|$30K-$74,999
|19%
|11%
|7%
|$75,000+
|15%
|15%
|5%
|COMMUNITY TYPE
|Urban
|24%
|10%
|6%
|Suburban
|15%
|18%
|6%
|Rural
|13%
|8%
|5%
Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
How often teens visit online platforms
Many teens are on social media daily – if not constantly – but daily use varies by platform. About seven-in-ten U.S. teens say they visit YouTube every day – including 15% who do so almost constantly. TikTok follows with 57% who say they visit it daily. Far fewer (20%) report daily use of Facebook.
% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites …
|Almost constantly
|Several times a day
|About once a day
|Several times a week
|Less often
|Do not use
|NET Daily
|YouTube
|15%
|39%
|18%
|11%
|6%
|10%
|73%
|TikTok
|16%
|34%
|7%
|4%
|2%
|36%
|57%
|Snapchat
|13%
|27%
|8%
|5%
|3%
|44%
|48%
|12%
|28%
|10%
|7%
|4%
|39%
|50%
|3%
|10%
|8%
|6%
|6%
|67%
|20%
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
Note: Figures may not add up to NET values due to rounding. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Which teens constantly visit online platforms
Differences emerge among teens, including by gender and race and ethnicity, on whether they say they are on these platforms almost constantly.
% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites almost constantly
|TikTok
|YouTube
|Snapchat
|ALL U.S. TEENS
|16%
|15%
|13%
|12%
|3%
|GENDER
|Boys
|13%
|19%
|13%
|12%
|3%
|Girls
|19%
|11%
|12%
|12%
|2%
|RACE
|White
|8%
|7%
|13%
|6%
|1%
|Black
|28%
|28%
|13%
|22%
|7%
|Hispanic
|25%
|24%
|14%
|18%
|4%
|AGE
|13-14
|14%
|16%
|10%
|8%
|2%
|15-17
|17%
|14%
|14%
|14%
|3%
|HOUSEHOLD INCOME
|<$30,000
|21%
|27%
|17%
|16%
|7%
|$30K-$74,999
|19%
|19%
|11%
|14%
|4%
|$75,000+
|14%
|12%
|13%
|10%
|2%
|COMMUNITY TYPE
|Urban
|21%
|26%
|12%
|21%
|6%
|Suburban
|14%
|12%
|12%
|10%
|2%
|Rural
|13%
|12%
|15%
|8%
|1%
Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer or who gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
