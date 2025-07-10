Teens and Social Media Fact Sheet

MORE FACT SHEETS: TEENS AND INTERNET, DEVICE ACCESS

Explore the patterns and trends of teens’ experiences on different online platforms below.

Which online platforms are most common among teens

YouTube tops the list among teens, with nine-in-ten saying they use the platform. TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram also remain popular: More than half of teens report using each of these sites.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook % of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites Year YouTube TikTok Instagram Snapchat Facebook Discord WhatsApp X (Twitter) Twitch Reddit BeReal Threads 2015 — — 52 41 71 — — 33 — — — — 2022 95 67 62 59 32 — 17 23 20 14 — — 2023 93 63 59 60 33 28 21 20 17 14 13 — 2024 90 63 61 55 32 — 23 17 — 14 — 6 Download data as .csv Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024. Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

How use of online platforms by teens differs across demographic groups

Usage of the major online platforms can vary among teens by factors such as age, gender, and race and ethnicity.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites

Threads YouTube TikTok Instagram ALL U.S. TEENS 90% 63% 61% GENDER Boys 93% 59% 56% Girls 87% 66% 66% RACE AND ETHNICITY White 88% 54% 55% Black 93% 79% 75% Hispanic 92% 74% 66% AGE 13-14 87% 55% 43% 15-17 92% 68% 72% HOUSEHOLD INCOME <$30,000 94% 73% 63% $30K-$74,999 92% 68% 59% $75,000+ 89% 59% 61% COMMUNITY TYPE Urban 90% 70% 65% Suburban 91% 59% 62% Rural 87% 65% 55% Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.

Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

How often teens visit online platforms

Many teens are on social media daily – if not constantly – but daily use varies by platform. About seven-in-ten U.S. teens say they visit YouTube every day – including 15% who do so almost constantly. TikTok follows with 57% who say they visit it daily. Far fewer (20%) report daily use of Facebook.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites … Note: Figures may not add up to NET values due to rounding. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook % of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites … Almost constantly Several times a day About once a day Several times a week Less often Do not use NET Daily YouTube 15% 39% 18% 11% 6% 10% 73% TikTok 16% 34% 7% 4% 2% 36% 57% Snapchat 13% 27% 8% 5% 3% 44% 48% Instagram 12% 28% 10% 7% 4% 39% 50% Facebook 3% 10% 8% 6% 6% 67% 20% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024. Note: Figures may not add up to NET values due to rounding. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Which teens constantly visit online platforms

Differences emerge among teens, including by gender and race and ethnicity, on whether they say they are on these platforms almost constantly.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites almost constantly

TikTok YouTube Snapchat Instagram Facebook ALL U.S. TEENS 16% 15% 13% 12% 3% GENDER Boys 13% 19% 13% 12% 3% Girls 19% 11% 12% 12% 2% RACE White 8% 7% 13% 6% 1% Black 28% 28% 13% 22% 7% Hispanic 25% 24% 14% 18% 4% AGE 13-14 14% 16% 10% 8% 2% 15-17 17% 14% 14% 14% 3% HOUSEHOLD INCOME <$30,000 21% 27% 17% 16% 7% $30K-$74,999 19% 19% 11% 14% 4% $75,000+ 14% 12% 13% 10% 2% COMMUNITY TYPE Urban 21% 26% 12% 21% 6% Suburban 14% 12% 12% 10% 2% Rural 13% 12% 15% 8% 1% Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer or who gave other responses are not shown.

Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistant Eugenie Park, with help from Research Analyst Olivia Sidoti, Research Associate Michelle Faverio, Digital Producer Sara Atske and Associate Information Graphics Designer Kaitlyn Radde.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

This fact sheet was created to better understand teens' use of social media.

