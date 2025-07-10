Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

  • Fact Sheet

|

Teens and Social Media Fact Sheet

Explore the patterns and trends of teens’ experiences on different online platforms below.

Which online platforms are most common among teens

YouTube tops the list among teens, with nine-in-ten saying they use the platform. TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram also remain popular: More than half of teens report using each of these sites.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites
Chart
Note: Figures from 2015 depicted above were collected from 2014 to 2015. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Surveys of U.S. teens conducted 2014-2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites

YearYouTubeTikTokInstagramSnapchatFacebookDiscordWhatsAppX (Twitter)TwitchRedditBeRealThreads
201552417133
2022956762593217232014
20239363596033282120171413
202490636155322317146
How use of online platforms by teens differs across demographic groups

Usage of the major online platforms can vary among teens by factors such as age, gender, and race and ethnicity.1

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they ever use the following apps or sites

How often teens visit online platforms

Many teens are on social media daily – if not constantly – but daily use varies by platform. About seven-in-ten U.S. teens say they visit YouTube every day – including 15% who do so almost constantly. TikTok follows with 57% who say they visit it daily. Far fewer (20%) report daily use of Facebook.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites …
Chart
Note: Figures may not add up to NET values due to rounding. Those who did not give an answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites …

Almost constantlySeveral times a dayAbout once a daySeveral times a weekLess oftenDo not useNET Daily
YouTube15%39%18%11%6%10%73%
TikTok16%34%7%4%2%36%57%
Snapchat13%27%8%5%3%44%48%
Instagram12%28%10%7%4%39%50%
Facebook3%10%8%6%6%67%20%
Which teens constantly visit online platforms

Differences emerge among teens, including by gender and race and ethnicity, on whether they say they are on these platforms almost constantly.

% of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 who say they visit or use the following apps or sites almost constantly

TikTokYouTubeSnapchatInstagramFacebook
ALL U.S. TEENS16%15%13%12%3%
GENDER
Boys13%19%13%12%3%
Girls19%11%12%12%2%
RACE
White8%7%13%6%1%
Black28%28%13%22%7%
Hispanic25%24%14%18%4%
AGE
13-1414%16%10%8%2%
15-1717%14%14%14%3%
HOUSEHOLD INCOME
<$30,00021%27%17%16%7%
$30K-$74,99919%19%11%14%4%
$75,000+14%12%13%10%2%
COMMUNITY TYPE
Urban21%26%12%21%6%
Suburban14%12%12%10%2%
Rural13%12%15%8%1%

Note: White and Black teens include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic teens are of any race. Those who did not give an answer or who gave other responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. teens conducted Sept. 18-Oct. 10, 2024.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Assistant Eugenie Park, with help from Research Analyst Olivia Sidoti, Research Associate Michelle Faverio, Digital Producer Sara Atske and Associate Information Graphics Designer Kaitlyn Radde.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This fact sheet was created to better understand teens’ use of social media.

  1. There were not enough Asian respondents in the sample to be broken out into a separate analysis. As always, their responses are included in the general population figures throughout.