How Americans Are Thinking About Aging

Acknowledgments

By and

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/topic/generations-age/age/older-adults-aging/

Kim Parker, Director of Social Trends Research
Juliana Horowitz, Senior Associate Director, Research       
Rachel Minkin, Senior Researcher
Luona Lin, Research Associate
Kiley Hurst, Research Analyst             
Dana Braga, Research Analyst
Blen Wondimu, Research Assistant
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer        
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer     
Jenn Hatfield, Writer/Editor
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Anna Jackson, Editorial Specialist                                              
Julia O’Hanlon, Communications Manager
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
Leah Tucker, Senior Program Coordinator

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of the Pew Research Center methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Thomas May.

Pew Research Center also received invaluable advice in developing this study from Lois M. Collins, reporter at Deseret News; Paula Span, New Old Age columnist at The New York Times and KFF Health News; and Diane Ty, managing director, Future of Aging at the Milken Institute.

