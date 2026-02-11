Are Baby Boomers wealthier than previous generations of older adults?

(yellowdog via Getty Images)

As the oldest Baby Boomers turn 80 this year, many people are taking stock of how this generation has impacted American life.

One fact is clear: They’ve accumulated more wealth ($85 trillion by some accounts) than previous generations of older Americans.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines whether Baby Boomers are the wealthiest generation of older Americans in history. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Boomer households collectively own considerable wealth. But is that something unique about their generation, or is it just because they’ve had more years to accumulate wealth? To answer that, we estimated the typical wealth of households headed by a Baby Boomer and compared it with earlier generations of older Americans. We also explored how the wealth of Boomers and previous generations of older adults varies by education level. How did we do this? The analysis uses the Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) collected every three years by the Federal Reserve Board. The most recent SCF was in 2022. All dollar amounts are in 2024 dollars. The SCF is considered the gold standard in measuring U.S. households’ assets, liabilities and net worth. However, the SCF does not include defined benefit pension plans or the value of Social Security, which also affects older adults’ finances. The present value of these annuities is not straightforward because valuing a future stream of income requires assumptions about discount rates and longevity. Defined benefit pension plans are not as widespread today as for earlier generations.

The median wealth of Baby Boomer households is higher than earlier generations of older adults Median wealth of U.S. households headed by 58- to 76-year-olds, in 2024 dollars

The median wealth of Baby Boomer households is higher than earlier generations of older adults Median wealth of U.S. households headed by 58- to 76-year-olds, in 2024 dollars

Note: All figures are rounded to the nearest hundred. * 58- to 76-year-olds in these years were mostly members of these generations. This reference provides more information on the generations.

Generation Median wealth Baby Boomers in 2022 $432,200 Silent Generation in 2001* $335,900 Greatest Generation in 1983* $185,300

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 1983, 2001 and 2022 Surveys of Consumer Finances.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In 2022, the typical (median) household headed by a Baby Boomer had a net worth of $432,200. That year, Baby Boomers were 58 to 76 years old. By comparison, the median wealth of 58- to 76-year-olds in 2001 (who were mostly members of the Silent Generation) was $335,900. In 1983, the typical wealth of households headed by someone in this age range (mostly members of the Greatest Generation) was $185,300. All numbers are in 2024 dollars.

But there’s more to the story. Baby Boomers’ wealth is not equally distributed. As is the case for other age groups, Boomers’ wealth is concentrated in a relatively small share of households.

In 2022, all Boomer households combined owned $77 trillion in wealth. The top 10% of Boomer households held 71% of that total wealth.

Baby Boomer households without a bachelor’s degree are not wealthier than prior generations of similarly educated older adults Median wealth of U.S. households headed by 58- to 76-year-olds, in 2024 dollars

Baby Boomer households without a bachelor's degree are not wealthier than prior generations of similarly educated older adults Median wealth of U.S. households headed by 58- to 76-year-olds, in 2024 dollars

Note: All figures are rounded to the nearest hundred. * 58- to 76-year-olds in these years were mostly members of these generations. This reference provides more information on the generations.

Generation Wealth Education Baby Boomers in 2022 $77,200 <HS grad Silent Generation in 2001* $125,100 <HS grad Greatest Generation in 1983* $100,300 <HS grad Baby Boomers in 2022 $239,800 HS grad Silent Generation in 2001* $280,500 HS grad Greatest Generation in 1983* $207,200 HS grad Baby Boomers in 2022 $330,500 Some college Silent Generation in 2001* $527,700 Some college Greatest Generation in 1983* $363,600 Some college Baby Boomers in 2022 $1,077,200 Bachelor's+ Silent Generation in 2001* $989,000 Bachelor's+ Greatest Generation in 1983* $605,200 Bachelor's+

Source: Pew Research Center analysis of the 1983, 2001 and 2022 Surveys of Consumer Finances.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Within generations, wealth tends to be strongly linked with education, and Boomers are no exception. In 2022, households headed by a Boomer with a bachelor’s degree or more education had a median wealth of $1,077,200. This is higher than the typical wealth of college-educated older Americans in the Greatest Generation, again adjusted for inflation. The difference between Boomers and older adults of the Silent Generation is not statistically significant.

But households headed by Boomers with less education do not have greater median wealth than earlier generations of similarly educated older adults.

In most instances, Boomer households with less education fare about the same as earlier similarly educated households. But households headed by a Boomer with some college education had a median net worth of $330,500 in 2022. This is lower than the median wealth of similarly educated households headed by an older adult in 2001 ($527,700).

This finding is in line with other research on economic outcomes for adults without a four-year degree. The wages of non-college-educated men have been declining for decades, which has affected these adults’ ability to accumulate wealth.

So, while Baby Boomers are the wealthiest generation of older Americans in history by trillions, this fact reflects the fortunes of college-educated Boomers and the relatively large number of Boomers and Boomer households.

