The oldest Baby Boomers turn 80 in 2026

By
Baby Boomers will soon reach another milestone: In 2026, the oldest members of this generation will turn 80.

The Baby Boom generation refers to adults born between 1946 and 1964. The name reflects the sharp and prolonged increase in fertility that occurred in the wake of World War II.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis updates the size of the U.S. Baby Boomer population and incorporates the 2023 U.S. Census Bureau population projections to 2100.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center conducts high-quality research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers.

The postwar baby boom has fundamentally changed U.S. society in many ways, from the political to the economic, social and demographic. Pew Research Center has a long-standing research focus on the impacts of the Baby Boomers, including documenting the milestones of the generation.  

How did we do this?

This analysis primarily uses U.S. Census Bureau population estimates and projections by single year of age. Historical county population estimates are available at the SEER website.

The National Center for Health Statistics compiles U.S. live births.

The United States saw a total of 76 million births during the boom, with the annual number surpassing 4 million in 1954 and remaining above that level until 1965. The annual number of births would not surpass 4 million again until 1989.

The Baby Boom generation: 76 million births occurred in U.S. from 1946 to 1964
Number of U.S. births by year, in millions
Chart
Note: All figures rounded to the nearest hundred thousand.
Source: National Center for Health Statistics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Year BirthsBaby Boomer births
19282.7
19292.6
19302.6
19312.5
19322.4
19332.3
19342.4
19352.4
19362.4
19372.4
19382.5
19392.5
19402.6
19412.7
19423.0
19433.1
19442.9
19452.9
19463.4
19473.8
19483.6
19493.6
19503.6
19513.8
19523.9
19534.0
19544.1
19554.1
19564.2
19574.3
19584.2
19594.3
19604.3
19614.3
19624.2
19634.1
19644.0
19653.8
19663.6
19673.5
19683.5
19693.6
19703.7
19713.6
19723.3
19733.1
19743.2
19753.1
19763.2
19773.3
19783.3
19793.5
19803.6
19813.6
19823.7
19833.6
19843.7
19853.8
19863.8
19873.8
19883.9
19894.0
19904.2
19914.1
19924.1
19934.0
19944.0
19953.9
19963.9
19973.9
19983.9
19994.0
20004.1
20014.0
20024.0
20034.1
20044.1
20054.1
20064.3
20074.3
20084.2
20094.1
20104.0
20114.0
20124.0
20133.9
20144.0
20154.0
20163.9
20173.9
20183.8
20193.7
20203.6
20213.7
20223.7
20233.6
20243.6
Note: All figures rounded to the nearest hundred thousand.
Source: National Center for Health Statistics.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Besides marking the end of the Baby Boom generation, 1964 also marked the peak of the generation as a share of the total U.S. population. The Census Bureau estimated that there were 72.5 million Baby Boomers on July 1, 1964, accounting for 37% of the population.

While Boomers peaked as a share of the population in 1964, their absolute number peaked at 79 million in 1999. This increase was due to increased immigration to the U.S. in the second half of the 20th century.

U.S. Baby Boom generation, past, present and future
U.S. population born 1946 to 1964, in millions
Chart
Note: All figures rounded to the nearest million. These estimates and projections include both native-born and foreign-born residents.
Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 1969-2024 and U.S. Census Bureau population projections released 2023.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Year Population
196973
197073
197173
197274
197374
197474
197574
197675
197775
197875
197976
198076
198176
198276
198377
198476
198576
198677
198777
198877
198977
199077
199177
199278
199378
199478
199578
199679
199779
199879
199979
200079
200179
200279
200378
200478
200578
200678
200778
200878
200978
201077
201177
201277
201376
201476
201575
201675
201774
201873
201972
202071
202170
202269
202368
202467
202565
202664
202763
202862
202960
203059
203157
203255
203354
203452
203550
203648
203745
203843
203941
204038
204136
204234
204331
204429
204526
204624
204722
204819
204917
205015
205113
205211
205310
20548
20557
20566
20575
20584
20593
20602
20612
20621
20631
20641
Note: All figures rounded to the nearest million. These estimates and projections include both native-born and foreign-born residents.
Source: Pew Research Center tabulations of U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 1969-2024 and U.S. Census Bureau population projections released 2023.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

So how many Boomers are there today? As of July 1, 2024 – the most recent available data – there were an estimated 67 million Boomers, accounting for only 20% of the nation’s population.

The Census Bureau also periodically releases projections of the U.S. population. The bureau projects that the Boomer population will be about 1 million in 2062, when the youngest turn 98.

Richard Fry is a senior researcher focusing on economics and education at Pew Research Center.