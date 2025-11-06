Experiences with estate planning and discussing end-of-life preferences

About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at how Americans are thinking about aging and how things are going for adults ages 65 and older. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research is part of our ongoing effort to study how the U.S. is changing socially and demographically and how the public is reacting to these changes. It also builds on previous work we’ve done on older adults and aging. How did we do this? For this study, we surveyed 8,750 adults from Sept. 2 to 8, 2025. The survey included 6,156 adults under 65 and 2,582 adults ages 65 and older. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

As part of our survey aimed at understanding how Americans are thinking about and experiencing aging, we asked U.S. adults some questions to learn:

Who has done estate planning, such as creating a will or a living will

Who has discussed their end-of-life preferences with their adult children

Who says their aging parents have discussed their end-of-life preferences with them

The survey of 8,750 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025. Read key findings from the full study.

Who has done estate planning

About three-in-ten U.S. adults say they have created:

A will that describes what to do with their assets and belongings after they die (32%)

A living will or advance health care directive in case they are unable to make their own medical decisions (31%)

Fewer say they have made arrangements for their own burial or funeral (20%).

Differences by age

Most Americans don’t have a will or a living will until they are in their 70s.

Roughly two-thirds of adults in their 70s (66%) say they have created a will and 64% have a living will or advance directive. About eight-in-ten of those in their 80s or older have done these things.

Among adults in their 60s, 46% have a will and 44% have a living will or advance directive. About a third or fewer among adults under 60 have created these documents.

A majority of adults in their 80s and older (57%) also say they have made arrangements for their own burial or funeral. About four-in-ten of those in their 70s (42%) say the same, as do far smaller shares of adults under 70.

Differences by income

Across age groups, people in higher income tiers are more likely to say they have a will, as well as a living will or advance directive.

For example, 83% of adults ages 70 and older with upper incomes say they have a will, and 78% have a living will or advance directive. By comparison, 51% of adults in this age group with lower incomes have a will, and 59% have a living will or advance directive.

Aging parents and conversations about end-of-life planning

Most parents ages 65 and older say they have talked to their adult children about their end-of-life preferences.

68% say they have discussed their burial or funeral preferences.

66% have shared their wishes for medical care in case they are unable to make their own decisions.

61% have discussed what to do with their belongings after they die.

Fewer (44%) say they have discussed their preference for their living arrangements if they couldn’t live independently.

Parents ages 75 and older are more likely than those ages 65 to 74 to say they have discussed end-of-life preferences with their adult children. There are also differences by gender, with mothers more likely than fathers to say they have had these conversations.

Looking at age and gender together, women ages 75 and older are the most likely, and men ages 65 to 74 the least likely, to have talked to their adult children about these things.

We also asked adults under 65 with parents ages 65 and older whether their aging parents have discussed end-of-life preferences with them.

A majority (59%) say a parent has discussed preferences for their burial or funeral with them. About half say a parent has discussed what to do with their belongings after they die (51%) or their wishes for medical care if they are unable to make their own decisions (50%).

Fewer than half (43%) say a parent has discussed preferences for their living arrangements if they couldn’t live independently.

On each of these questions, people with at least one parent age 75 or older are more likely than those with parents ages 65 to 74 to say their parents have discussed these preferences with them.