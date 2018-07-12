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Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians

Acknowledgments

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Table of Contents
  1. Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: Income distributions of whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the U.S., 1970 and 2016
  5. Appendix B: Additional tables

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at www.pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/social-trends

Rakesh Kochhar, Senior Researcher Anthony Cilluffo, Research Assistant Kim Parker, Director, Social Trends Research Juliana Horowitz, Associate Director, Research Nikki Graf, Research Associate Anna Brown, Research Analyst Richard Fry, Senior Economist Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist Molly Rohal, Communications Manager Jessica Pumphrey, Communications Associate David Kent, Copy Editor Michael Keegan, Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: Income distributions of whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the U.S., 1970 and 2016
  5. Appendix B: Additional tables