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Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians

Appendix B: Additional tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: Income distributions of whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the U.S., 1970 and 2016
  5. Appendix B: Additional tables
90/10 income ratios, by race and ethnicity
Gini coefficients, by race and ethnicity
Incomes at selected percentiles, by race and ethnicity
Income relative to whites at selected percentiles
Incomes at percentiles 5 to 95: All
Incomes at percentiles 5 to 95: Whites
Incomes at percentiles 5 to 95: Blacks
Incomes at percentiles 5 to 95: Hispanics
Incomes at percentiles 5 to 95: Asians
Change in income at percentiles 5 to 95, by race and ethnicity, 1970 to 2016

 

Income allocation rates, by race and ethnicity
Institutionalization rates, by race and ethnicity
Share foreign born, by percentile group: All
Share foreign born, by percentile group: Whites
Share foreign born, by percentile group: Blacks
Share foreign born, by percentile group: Hispanics
Share foreign born, by percentile group: Asians
Selected characteristics of Asians in the U.S.
Selected characteristics of Hispanics in the U.S.

 

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: Income distributions of whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the U.S., 1970 and 2016
  5. Appendix B: Additional tables