Report | July 12, 2018 Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians Appendix B: Additional tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Rakesh Kochhar and Anthony Cilluffo Table of Contents Income Inequality in the U.S. Is Rising Most Rapidly Among Asians Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix A: Income distributions of whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the U.S., 1970 and 2016 Appendix B: Additional tables ← Prev Page 12345 Next Page → Report PDFIncomes of whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians in the U.S., 1970 and 2016