Majority of Americans support banning social media for kids under 16

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Nearly six-in-ten U.S. adults support banning anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The survey comes as governments around the world weigh new restrictions on teens’ use of social media.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ views around policies aimed at banning or limiting minors’ use of social media platforms. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This research builds on our past work studying views and social media policies for minors, as well as teens’ uses, views and experiences with social media. How did we do this? We surveyed 9,750 U.S. adults from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans support a social media ban for those under 16 % of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly 6 in 10 Americans support a social media ban for those under 16 % of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites % of U.S. adults Support 56 Oppose 21 Not sure 23 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About one-in-five adults oppose banning those under 16 from using social media. And roughly a quarter are unsure, according to the survey conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are among the countries that have set or are considering a minimum age of 16 for social media use. In the United States, lawmakers in California are considering similar legislation.

Many social media platforms currently require users to be at least 13 to create an account.

Support for banning social media for kids under 16 spans demographic, partisan groups

Across demographic and partisan groups, support for an under-16 social media ban exceeds opposition % of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites Note: Those who said they are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Across demographic and partisan groups, support for an under-16 social media ban exceeds opposition % of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites Group Support Oppose U.S. adults All 56 21 Ages 18-29 Age 52 26 30-49 Age 63 19 50-64 Age 57 20 65+ Age 49 19 Parent of child <18 Parental status 65 17 No child <18 Parental status 52 22 Rep/Lean Rep Party 59 19 Dem/Lean Dem Party 54 23 Download data as .csv Note: Those who said they are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Across major demographic and partisan groups, more Americans support than oppose banning those under 16 from using social media.

About half or more of adults in each age group support this type of measure. Americans ages 30 to 49 are the most likely to favor it.

Parents of a child under 18 are more likely than those without a child under 18 to support banning those under 16 from using social media.

The idea has bipartisan support, too. Far more Republicans and Republican-leaning independents favor than oppose this type of ban. The same is true among Democrats and Democratic leaners.

How Americans view parental consent, age verification and time limits aimed at minors’ social media use

Besides a total ban on those under 16, discussions continue about other measures aimed at minors’ social media use. These discussions come amid broader debates over social media’s impact on the well-being of young people.

Support for a range of social media policies aimed at minors has increased since 2023 % of U.S. adults who say they would support social media companies … Note: Those who say they oppose, are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Support for a range of social media policies aimed at minors has increased since 2023 % of U.S. adults who say they would support social media companies … Policies 2023 2026 Requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account 81% 85% Requiring people to verify their age before using social media sites 71% 78% Setting limits on how much time minors can spend on social media 69% 78% Download data as .csv Note: Those who say they oppose, are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As was the case in 2023, large majorities of U.S. adults support parental consent, age verification and time limits. But support is even more widespread today than in 2023:

85% of adults say they would support social media companies requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account. That’s up from 81% in 2023.

78% support requiring people to verify their age before using these platforms, up from 71%.

78% support limits on how much time minors spend on social media, up from 69%.

No more than one-in-ten adults oppose social media companies putting each of these measures in place. Roughly similar shares say they’re not sure.

Related: Teens, Social Media and AI Chatbots 2025

Wide support across demographic and partisan groups for policies aimed at minors’ social media use

Majorities across demographic and partisan groups support all three of these policies aimed at minors’ social media use: parental consent, age verification and time limits. That said, support is lower among the youngest adults.

Young adults are less likely than older Americans to support social media policies aimed at minors % of U.S. adults who say they would support social media companies … Note: Those who say they oppose, are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young adults are less likely than older Americans to support social media policies aimed at minors % of U.S. adults who say they would support social media companies … Group Requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account Requiring people to verify their age before using social media sites Setting limits on how much time minors can spend on social media U.S. adults All 85 78 78 Ages 18-29 Age 74 66 68 30-49 Age 86 79 78 50-64 Age 91 84 84 65+ Age 88 80 81 Parent of child <18 Parental Status 88 83 82 No child <18 Parental Status 85 76 77 Rep/lean Rep Party 89 81 79 Dem/lean Dem Party 83 76 78 Download data as .csv Note: Those who say they oppose, are not sure or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For instance, two-thirds of adults under 30 support social media sites requiring people to verify their age. This rises to about eight-in-ten or more among all older age groups. This pattern is similar to what we found in 2023.

Large shares of Republicans and Democrats are also supportive of each of these measures.

The ideas also find support among both parents of a child under 18 and those who are not. Parents of a child under 18, however, are somewhat more supportive of all three measures.

Note: Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.