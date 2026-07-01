Majority of Americans support banning social media for kids under 16

Nearly six-in-ten U.S. adults support banning anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The survey comes as governments around the world weigh new restrictions on teens’ use of social media.
|% of U.S. adults
|Support
|56
|Oppose
|21
|Not sure
|23
About one-in-five adults oppose banning those under 16 from using social media. And roughly a quarter are unsure, according to the survey conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are among the countries that have set or are considering a minimum age of 16 for social media use. In the United States, lawmakers in California are considering similar legislation.
Many social media platforms currently require users to be at least 13 to create an account.
Support for banning social media for kids under 16 spans demographic, partisan groups
|Group
|Support
|Oppose
|U.S. adults
|All
|56
|21
|Ages 18-29
|Age
|52
|26
|30-49
|Age
|63
|19
|50-64
|Age
|57
|20
|65+
|Age
|49
|19
|Parent of child <18
|Parental status
|65
|17
|No child <18
|Parental status
|52
|22
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Party
|59
|19
|Dem/Lean Dem
|Party
|54
|23
Across major demographic and partisan groups, more Americans support than oppose banning those under 16 from using social media.
About half or more of adults in each age group support this type of measure. Americans ages 30 to 49 are the most likely to favor it.
Parents of a child under 18 are more likely than those without a child under 18 to support banning those under 16 from using social media.
The idea has bipartisan support, too. Far more Republicans and Republican-leaning independents favor than oppose this type of ban. The same is true among Democrats and Democratic leaners.
How Americans view parental consent, age verification and time limits aimed at minors’ social media use
Besides a total ban on those under 16, discussions continue about other measures aimed at minors’ social media use. These discussions come amid broader debates over social media’s impact on the well-being of young people.
|Policies
|2023
|2026
|Requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account
|81%
|85%
|Requiring people to verify their age before using social media sites
|71%
|78%
|Setting limits on how much time minors can spend on social media
|69%
|78%
As was the case in 2023, large majorities of U.S. adults support parental consent, age verification and time limits. But support is even more widespread today than in 2023:
- 85% of adults say they would support social media companies requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account. That’s up from 81% in 2023.
- 78% support requiring people to verify their age before using these platforms, up from 71%.
- 78% support limits on how much time minors spend on social media, up from 69%.
No more than one-in-ten adults oppose social media companies putting each of these measures in place. Roughly similar shares say they’re not sure.
Related: Teens, Social Media and AI Chatbots 2025
Wide support across demographic and partisan groups for policies aimed at minors’ social media use
Majorities across demographic and partisan groups support all three of these policies aimed at minors’ social media use: parental consent, age verification and time limits. That said, support is lower among the youngest adults.
|Group
|Requiring parental consent for minors to create a social media account
|Requiring people to verify their age before using social media sites
|Setting limits on how much time minors can spend on social media
|U.S. adults
|All
|85
|78
|78
|Ages 18-29
|Age
|74
|66
|68
|30-49
|Age
|86
|79
|78
|50-64
|Age
|91
|84
|84
|65+
|Age
|88
|80
|81
|Parent of child <18
|Parental Status
|88
|83
|82
|No child <18
|Parental Status
|85
|76
|77
|Rep/lean Rep
|Party
|89
|81
|79
|Dem/lean Dem
|Party
|83
|76
|78
For instance, two-thirds of adults under 30 support social media sites requiring people to verify their age. This rises to about eight-in-ten or more among all older age groups. This pattern is similar to what we found in 2023.
Large shares of Republicans and Democrats are also supportive of each of these measures.
The ideas also find support among both parents of a child under 18 and those who are not. Parents of a child under 18, however, are somewhat more supportive of all three measures.
Note: Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.