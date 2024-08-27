Why Many Parents and Teens Think It’s Harder Being a Teen Today

HARDER: social media “Social media breeding more social pressures.” FATHER, 40s

EASIER: phones/smartphones “They have access to lots of things with their cellphone. We had to go places to do research for schoolwork or had to make up schoolwork after school instead of while at home.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: social media “Social media makes teenagers easier to bully, more likely to compare and more difficult to manage.” FATHER, 30s

EASIER: the world/country has changed in a good way “Because there is a LOT more acceptance of things and the way people are.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: violence and drugs “The neighborhoods are not as safe and the dangers have definitely increased from where they were 20 years ago.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: violence and drugs “So much has changed these past years. There are so many drugs and bad influences out there.” MOTHER, 50s

EASIER: internet/being online “They can also do everything online. They don’t have to go to the bank or the store or even run out for food. Everything can be done without leaving [the house].” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: technology in general/other technology “They are very addicted to the electronics.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “Being a teenager today means a lot of academic stress and homework, as well as tons of extracurricular activities. It is very hard for teenagers to efficiently manage their time while getting enough sleep.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “There are so many people telling them who to be and what to think and not letting them be themselves.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: internet/being online “Twenty years ago, a teen could get away from peer bullying by simply going home. Now the bullying can continue online everywhere.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: internet/being online “They also have to be more careful of who they share information [with] online.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: phones/smartphones “Life was simpler when teens didn’t have a phone in their pocket or hand for instant gratification of whatever they wanted, and most people were a lot happier.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: bullying “There is too much bullying [and] kids picking on kids.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: mental health concerns “The amount of mental health in this world is out the roof. Not much support to the youth.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: violence and drugs “Today, teenagers have to worry about being shot at – it’s too many people who are getting shot.” FATHER, 30s

EASIER: phones/smartphones “With smartphones, everything is accessible.” FATHER, 50s

EASIER: fewer pressures and expectations “There are not as many household expectations expected of teenagers today. They have more free time and fewer worries.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “There is much more pressure to “fit in.”” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “Society puts a lot of pressure on their appearance.” MOTHER, 20s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “There is a lot of pressure put on kids to do everything and be as busy as possible.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: technology in general/other technology “I think the distraction of technology has been difficult on teenagers and there are less real opportunities for social engagement.” MOTHER, 40s

EASIER: fewer pressures and expectations “The education system has been dumbed down. Rather than have students achieve a high standard, they have lowered the standard so that more students can achieve them. I believe they call it equity. The same with sports – everyone is a winner.” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: violence and drugs “More drugs are out there.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: social media “Very simply, the difference is social media.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: violence and drugs “More temptations in the form of drugs and smoking.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: exposure to bad influences “So much has changed these past years. There are so many drugs and bad influences out there.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “Too much pressure to be like something or someone else. It’s hard to be yourself.” FATHER, 50s

EASIER: the way of parenting today “Parents seem better equipped to help their children to try to give them a better life than what they had.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: internet/being online “Kids spend too much time online and are losing the ability to communicate face-to-face.” FATHER, 60s

EASIER: more resources/information available to them “They have more access to things that we didn’t.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “It’s harder today because of all the woke, LBGQT alphabet people garbage that is being rammed down children’s throats in school and society.” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: social media “Social media has made it hard for today’s youth. You’re never truly alone. Your peers are always watching.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: violence and drugs “Mass school shootings.” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “Too much pressure coming from too many directions.” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: social media “Social media affects how teenagers view themselves and they determine their self-worth based on others’ experiences.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: social media “Social media has put more pressure on teens.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “The left pushes their agendas on teens regarding racism and sexual orientation very aggressively, confusing a lot of unstable children.” MOTHER, 50s

EASIER: the world/country has changed in a good way “Handouts are more readily available.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “Ungodliness is being pushed harder than ever before.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “Other kids and people have lower moral standards.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “Teenagers trying to fit in and be acceptable in their circles.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: violence and drugs “There wasn’t as much violence as nowadays and the streets were safer to walk on at night. There is also a lot of different dangerous drugs as well that we didn’t have before.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: technology in general/other technology “Technology. Teens today have the world – the good and the bad – at their fingertips.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “The social climate of gender, policing and racial ideologies being taught and indoctrinated in schools.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: internet/being online “When I was growing up, the internet, as it is now, did not exist. Today, you cannot get away from it.” MOTHER, 40s

EASIER: the world/country has changed in a good way “It’s easier for kids to be different (neurodivergent, LGBTQIA, fat).” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: social media “I think the pressure social media puts on kids is hard. Info can get out very fast. Also, info is permanently out there.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: kids acting differently “Nowadays, teenagers just want to be on their phones and be lazy.” MOTHER, 30s

EASIER: phones/smartphones “They have cellphones that pretty much do everything for them so they don’t have to think on their own.” FATHER, 40s

HARDER: internet/being online “The internet, simple as that. Now kids are constantly always on the internet doing stupid stuff.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: phones/smartphones “Nowadays, teenagers just want to be on their phones and be lazy.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: social media “More pressure is put on teenagers due to social media. Everyone is competing for likes because we put so much emphasis on being an influencer.” MOTHER, 60s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “There is more discrimination.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “I think that there is more peer pressure today on teenagers.” MOTHER, 50s

EASIER: mental health concerns “I think mental health is taken more seriously, so parents are more in tune with their childrens’ emotions.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: technology in general/other technology “The myriads of technology bombarding teens.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: phones/smartphones “Social media accounts and everyone’s access to smartphones or electronic devices allows for the information to be distributed to a large amount of recipients faster.” MOTHER, 40s

EASIER: fewer pressures and expectations “Kids are spoon-fed nowadays.” FATHER, 60s

EASIER: technology in general/other technology “Teens have tech advantages we didn’t have.” FATHER, 50s

EASIER: phones/smartphones “We didn’t have smartphones when I was a teenager. Nowadays, teenagers have all the answers in the palm of their hand.” FATHER, 40s

EASIER: technology in general/other technology “Everything is at their fingertips now with all this technology.” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: social media “Social media accounts and everyone’s access to smartphones or electronic devices allows for the information to be distributed to a large amount of recipients faster.” MOTHER, 40s

EASIER: technology in general/other technology “The technology has advanced so much that they have more access to information.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: social media “Social media makes it so that there is no way of getting a safe haven at home away from peers.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: social media “Social media has made it a nightmare and contributes to teens’ anxiety and depression.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: more pressures and expectations “More pressure to succeed.” MOTHER, 40s

HARDER: social media “Social media puts pressure on teens to look a certain way and negatively influences their self-image and self-esteem. The whole idea of needing to put a filter on your picture before posting and the need to have people like and comment in order to feel valued is wrong.” MOTHER, 50s

HARDER: social media “Today, teens aren’t just comparing [themselves with] their friends, now they have all of social media to compare themselves with.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: social media “Because of social media, it’s harder for kids to make friends. And kids are just meaner and they are expected to look a certain way or act a certain way just to fit in.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: social media “Poisonous social media!!!” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: social media “Social media puts more pressure to be perfect than it did when I was younger.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: kids acting differently “Children and teenagers these days are weak, spoiled and lazy.” FATHER, 50s

HARDER: the world/country has changed in a bad way “Kids can’t just be kids anymore and there is lots of crap that they shouldn’t have to deal with, like gender issues – that’s bulls—.” MOTHER, 30s

HARDER: bullying “I think that scrutiny and bullying are much higher.” MOTHER, 40s

EASIER: internet/being online “They have instant access to anything on the web! All of the answers are right at their fingertips.” FATHER, 40s