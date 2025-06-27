About 1 in 4 U.S. adults worry they or someone close to them could be deported

About a quarter of U.S. adults (23%) say they worry a lot or some that they or someone close to them could be deported, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted earlier this month. That’s up slightly from 19% in March. This comes as the Trump administration increases immigration arrests and deportations.

How we did this

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand how concerned Americans are that they themselves, a family member or a close friend could be deported. For this analysis, we surveyed 5,044 adults from June 2 to June 8, 2025, in English and Spanish. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

To determine respondents’ immigrant generation, we used 4,590 responses from a survey of 9,201 adults conducted from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2024. Everyone who took part is also a member of the ATP. These results are weighted following the same process that was used for the full sample. For more information, please refer to the August 2024 survey’s methodology.

This analysis also uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Annual Social and Economic Supplement of the 2024 Current Population Survey. The data was provided through IPUMS from the University of Minnesota.

The term immigrants, when referring to survey respondents, refers to those born outside the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. When referring to Census Bureau data, this group includes those who were not U.S. citizens at birth – in other words, those born outside the 50 U.S. states or D.C., Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories to parents who were not U.S. citizens.

The term U.S. born, when referring to survey respondents, refers to people born in the 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories. When referring to Census Bureau data, this group includes those who were U.S. citizens at birth, including people born in the 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico or other U.S. territories, as well as those born elsewhere to at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen.

Second generation refers to people who are U.S. born with at least one immigrant parent.

Third or higher generation refers to people who are U.S. born with both parents who are U.S. born.

References to White, Black and Asian adults include those who are not Hispanic and identify as only one race. Views of Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

The terms Hispanic and Latino are used interchangeably. Hispanics and Latinos are of any race.