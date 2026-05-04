About half of Americans continue to say Trump administration is doing ‘too much’ on deportations

About half of U.S. adults (52%) say the Trump administration is doing too much to deport immigrants who are living in the country illegally, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 3,592 U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. This share is little changed from when we last asked this question in October 2025.

Roughly half of U.S. adults say Trump administration is doing ‘too much’ on deportations, unchanged from October % who say the Trump administration is doing __ when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Roughly half of U.S. adults say Trump administration is doing ‘too much’ on deportations, unchanged from October % who say the Trump administration is doing __ when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally Group Date Too much About the right amount Too little Total 4/12/2026 52% 31% 15% 10/16/2025 53% 36% 10% 3/2/2025 44% 43% 11% 2/2/2025 44% 47% 8% Rep/Lean Rep 4/12/2026 19% 53% 28% 10/16/2025 20% 64% 16% 3/2/2025 13% 69% 17% 2/2/2025 13% 74% 12% Dem/Lean Dem 4/12/2026 84% 12% 4% 10/16/2025 86% 9% 4% 3/2/2025 75% 17% 6% 2/2/2025 73% 21% 4% Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. Chart Data Download Image Share

However, slightly more Americans now say the administration is doing too little to deport immigrants who are living in the country illegally (15% now vs. 10% in October). This is primarily driven by Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, as 28% now say the administration is doing too little. That’s the highest share since we first asked this question in February 2025, early in Donald Trump’s second term as president.

Meanwhile, the share of U.S. adults who say the administration is doing about the right amount when it comes to deportations has fallen steadily, from 47% in February 2025 to 31% today.

About this research Pew Research Center surveyed Americans to see how they view the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest and deport immigrants who are living in the country illegally. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project builds on our long-standing research about immigration attitudes.



Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis includes findings from a survey of 3,592 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted April 6-12, 2026, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. Here are the questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. Terminology Immigrants are U.S. residents born in foreign countries to parents who aren’t U.S. citizens. People who are U.S. born are those born in the U.S. or its territories or born in foreign countries to U.S. citizen parents. Second generation refers to people who are U.S. born with at least one immigrant parent. Third or higher generation refers to people who are U.S. born with both parents who are U.S. born. References to White, Black and Asian adults include those who are not Hispanic and identify as only one race. Views of Asian adults are representative of English speakers only. Hispanics are of any race.

How views differ by demographic group

Some groups of Americans are more likely than others to say the Trump administration is doing too much to deport immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally:

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say administration is doing ‘too much’ on deportations % who say the Trump administration is doing __ when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say administration is doing ‘too much’ on deportations % who say the Trump administration is doing __ when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally Too much About the right amount Too little Group Total 52% 31% 15% Total Men 46% 34% 19% Gender Women 58% 30% 11% Gender White 45% 38% 17% Race Hispanic 65% 22% 10% Race Black 69% 17% 11% Race Asian* 58% 32% 10% Race Ages 18-29 65% 25% 9% Age 30-49 55% 28% 16% Age 50-64 45% 37% 16% Age 65+ 45% 36% 17% Age Immigrant 65% 26% 7% Origin U.S. born 50% 32% 17% Origin 2nd gen. 62% 21% 15% Immigration 3rd or higher gen. 48% 34% 17% Immigration Rep/Lean Rep 19% 53% 28% Party Dem/Lean Dem 84% 12% 4% Party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Democrats and Democratic leaners (84%) are more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners (19%) to say the administration is doing too much.

Black (69%), Hispanic (65%) and Asian (58%) adults are more likely than White adults (45%) to say this.

Adults under 30 (65%) are more likely than adults 30 and older to say the administration is doing too much (55% or fewer).

Larger shares of women (58%) than men (46%) say this.

There are also differences by nativity and immigrant generation. Third- or higher-generation adults (48%) are less likely than second-generation adults (62%) or immigrants (65%) to say the administration is doing too much. (Second-generation adults are U.S. born to at least one immigrant parent. Third- or higher-generation adults are U.S. born to U.S.-born parents.)

For most of these groups, views on this question are similar today to what they were in October 2025. However, Hispanic adults have become slightly less likely to say to the Trump administration is doing too much (65% now vs. 71% then).

Where immigration arrests should be able to happen

Americans have mixed views about where law enforcement officers should be allowed to arrest immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally.

Most Americans say immigration arrests should not be allowed at places of worship, schools, hospitals % who say law enforcement officers __ to arrest immigrants living in the U.S. illegally in each of the following places Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans say immigration arrests should not be allowed at places of worship, schools, hospitals % who say law enforcement officers __ to arrest immigrants living in the U.S. illegally in each of the following places Should not be allowed Should be allowed Places of worship 71% 28% Hospitals 67% 32% Schools 67% 32% Workplaces 47% 51% Homes 43% 56% Protests or rallies 36% 62% Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Two-thirds of Americans or more say arrests should not be allowed in:

Places of worship (71%)

Hospitals (67%)

Schools (67%)

Roughly half or more of Americans say arrests should be allowed at:

Protests or rallies (62%)

Homes (56%)

Workplaces (51%)

This pattern is similar to when we last asked this question in early March 2025.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.