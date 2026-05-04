About half of Americans continue to say Trump administration is doing ‘too much’ on deportations

About half of U.S. adults (52%) say the Trump administration is doing too much to deport immigrants who are living in the country illegally, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 3,592 U.S. adults conducted April 6-12, 2026. This share is little changed from when we last asked this question in October 2025.
|Group
|Date
|Too much
|About the right amount
|Too little
|Total
|4/12/2026
|52%
|31%
|15%
|10/16/2025
|53%
|36%
|10%
|3/2/2025
|44%
|43%
|11%
|2/2/2025
|44%
|47%
|8%
|Rep/Lean Rep
|4/12/2026
|19%
|53%
|28%
|10/16/2025
|20%
|64%
|16%
|3/2/2025
|13%
|69%
|17%
|2/2/2025
|13%
|74%
|12%
|Dem/Lean Dem
|4/12/2026
|84%
|12%
|4%
|10/16/2025
|86%
|9%
|4%
|3/2/2025
|75%
|17%
|6%
|2/2/2025
|73%
|21%
|4%
However, slightly more Americans now say the administration is doing too little to deport immigrants who are living in the country illegally (15% now vs. 10% in October). This is primarily driven by Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, as 28% now say the administration is doing too little. That’s the highest share since we first asked this question in February 2025, early in Donald Trump’s second term as president.
Meanwhile, the share of U.S. adults who say the administration is doing about the right amount when it comes to deportations has fallen steadily, from 47% in February 2025 to 31% today.
How views differ by demographic group
Some groups of Americans are more likely than others to say the Trump administration is doing too much to deport immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally:
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
|Too much
|About the right amount
|Too little
|Group
|Total
|52%
|31%
|15%
|Total
|Men
|46%
|34%
|19%
|Gender
|Women
|58%
|30%
|11%
|Gender
|White
|45%
|38%
|17%
|Race
|Hispanic
|65%
|22%
|10%
|Race
|Black
|69%
|17%
|11%
|Race
|Asian*
|58%
|32%
|10%
|Race
|Ages 18-29
|65%
|25%
|9%
|Age
|30-49
|55%
|28%
|16%
|Age
|50-64
|45%
|37%
|16%
|Age
|65+
|45%
|36%
|17%
|Age
|Immigrant
|65%
|26%
|7%
|Origin
|U.S. born
|50%
|32%
|17%
|Origin
|2nd gen.
|62%
|21%
|15%
|Immigration
|3rd or higher gen.
|48%
|34%
|17%
|Immigration
|Rep/Lean Rep
|19%
|53%
|28%
|Party
|Dem/Lean Dem
|84%
|12%
|4%
|Party
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
- Democrats and Democratic leaners (84%) are more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners (19%) to say the administration is doing too much.
- Black (69%), Hispanic (65%) and Asian (58%) adults are more likely than White adults (45%) to say this.
- Adults under 30 (65%) are more likely than adults 30 and older to say the administration is doing too much (55% or fewer).
- Larger shares of women (58%) than men (46%) say this.
There are also differences by nativity and immigrant generation. Third- or higher-generation adults (48%) are less likely than second-generation adults (62%) or immigrants (65%) to say the administration is doing too much. (Second-generation adults are U.S. born to at least one immigrant parent. Third- or higher-generation adults are U.S. born to U.S.-born parents.)
For most of these groups, views on this question are similar today to what they were in October 2025. However, Hispanic adults have become slightly less likely to say to the Trump administration is doing too much (65% now vs. 71% then).
Where immigration arrests should be able to happen
Americans have mixed views about where law enforcement officers should be allowed to arrest immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally.
|Should not be allowed
|Should be allowed
|Places of worship
|71%
|28%
|Hospitals
|67%
|32%
|Schools
|67%
|32%
|Workplaces
|47%
|51%
|Homes
|43%
|56%
|Protests or rallies
|36%
|62%
Two-thirds of Americans or more say arrests should not be allowed in:
- Places of worship (71%)
- Hospitals (67%)
- Schools (67%)
Roughly half or more of Americans say arrests should be allowed at:
- Protests or rallies (62%)
- Homes (56%)
- Workplaces (51%)
This pattern is similar to when we last asked this question in early March 2025.
Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.