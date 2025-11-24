U.S. Latinos mostly oppose the Trump administration’s immigration policy. Roughly two-thirds say they disapprove of the administration’s approach to immigration, and about seven-in-ten say the administration is doing too much when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the United States illegally. Compared with all U.S. adults, Latinos express more critical views.

Although Latinos largely disagree with the administration’s immigration actions, most also say they think at least some immigrants in the country illegally should be deported. (Findings from previous surveys show sharp differences in who they say should be removed.)

The findings in this section are from Pew Research Center’s National Survey of Latinos, a nationally representative, bilingual survey including 4,923 U.S. Latino adults, conducted Oct. 6-16, 2025.

Today, 21.1 million Latino immigrant adults live in the U.S. They account for 44% of the U.S. Latino adult population, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

This is the fifth of six detailed sections in a report on Latinos’ views of Trump’s second administration and their situation in the country. For more on the personal impacts of immigration enforcement on Latinos, visit Chapter 6. For a summary of the report’s findings, visit the overview.

Do Latinos approve of Trump’s approach to immigration?

About two-thirds of Latinos (65%) disapprove of the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, including 48% who strongly disapprove. About one-in-five (21%) approve of its approach, and 13% neither approve nor disapprove.

Latinos’ disapproval of the administration’s immigration approach has increased since earlier in the term. In April, 56% expressed disapproval and 27% expressed approval.

Hispanics’ approval of Trump’s immigration approach differs sharply across partisan lines: About half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve, compared with merely 5% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Across Hispanic origin groups, about two-thirds of Central Americans and Mexicans disapprove of the administration’s approach to immigration. By comparison, 63% of South Americans, 58% of Puerto Ricans and 50% of Cubans say the same.

Do Latinos believe Trump’s deportation efforts have gone too far?

Relatively few Latinos think the Trump administration has achieved the right balance when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally. About seven-in-ten (71%) say the administration is doing too much in its deportation efforts, up significantly from 59% in February.

By comparison, 20% of Hispanics say the administration is doing about the right amount and 6% say it is doing too little.

Both Hispanic Republicans and Democrats are increasingly critical of the administration’s deportation actions.

Among Latino Republicans, about equal shares now say the administration is doing too much and the right amount on deportations (47% and 42%, respectively).

Latinos’ views also vary by age, nativity and immigrant generation. Still, majorities of each group say the administration is doing too much when it comes to deporting immigrants who are living in the country illegally.

77% of Latinos under 30 say the administration is doing too much, compared with 64% of those 65 and older.

76% of immigrants say it’s doing too much, compared with 69% of the U.S. born.

Among U.S.-born adults, 72% of second-generation Latinos (those with at least one immigrant parent) say it’s doing too much, versus 65% of third- or higher generation Latinos (those with both U.S.-born parents).

U.S. adults overall are less likely than Latinos to say the administration is doing too much on deporting immigrants living in the country illegally (53% vs. 71%, respectively). Still, more Americans are critical of the administration’s deportation efforts today than in February, a pattern seen among Republicans and Democrats alike.

Do Latinos think immigrants living in the country illegally should be deported?

Despite having broadly negative views of the Trump administration’s approach on immigration, nearly seven-in-ten Hispanics think that at least some immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally should be deported. This includes 13% who say all should be deported and 55% who say some should be. Meanwhile, 31% say none should be deported.

Majorities across demographic groups of Hispanics support deportations in at least some cases. Still, the degree to which they support it varies among some groups, including by partisanship.

56% of Hispanic Republicans support deporting some immigrants who are living in the country illegally, and 28% support deporting all. Another 16% say none should be deported.

53% of Hispanic Democrats support deporting some and 5% support deporting all. In contrast, 41% of Democrats say none should be deported.

Across nativity, similar shares of U.S.-born (54%) and immigrant (55%) Latinos support deportations in some cases. However, those born in the U.S. are more likely than immigrants to say they support deportation in all cases (17% vs. 7%, respectively).

A Center survey conducted in March 2025 asked which groups of immigrants who are living in the country illegally should be deported. Latinos expressed broad support for deporting those who have committed violent crimes. Meanwhile, relatively few supported deporting those married to a U.S. citizen or who have U.S.-born children.