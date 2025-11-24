- Report
|
Majorities of Latinos Disapprove of Trump and His Policies on Immigration, Economy
Appendix: Supplemental tables
Table of Contents
-
- Majorities of Latinos Disapprove of Trump and His Policies on Immigration, Economy
- 1. How Latinos assess Trump and his impact on U.S. Hispanics
- 2. How Latinos see their group’s situation in the U.S.
- 3. The state of Latinos’ finances: Outlook, experiences, preparedness for a financial downturn
- 4. Latinos’ ratings of the U.S. economy and their top economic concerns
- 5. What Latinos think about the Trump administration’s deportation efforts
- 6. Latinos’ experiences with immigration enforcement in the second Trump administration
- Appendix: Supplemental tables
- Acknowledgments
- Methodology