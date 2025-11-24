Acknowledgments

This report was written by Carolyne Im, research analyst, and Luis Noé-Bustamante, research associate.

Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, director, race and ethnicity research; Sahana Mukherjee, associate director, race and ethnicity research; Steven Shepard, associate director, political research; and Hannah Hartig, senior researcher, political research. The report was reviewed by Neha Sahgal, vice president, research.

Methodological guidance was provided by Courtney Kennedy, vice president, methods and innovation; Dorene Asare-Marfo, senior panel manager; Dana Popky, associate panel manager; Andrew Mercer, principal methodologist; and Arnold Lau, research methodologist. Guidance on the communications strategy and outreach was provided by Tanya Arditi, senior communications manager, with support from Mithila Samak, former communications associate.

The report was number-checked by Alexandra Cahn, research assistant; Ziyao Tian, research associate; and Gabriel Piña, senior researcher. Gracie Martinez, research assistant, and Piña provided research support. Sara Atske, digital producer, produced the report. David Kent, senior editorial specialist, copy edited the report. Charts were designed by Im and Noé-Bustamante, with guidance from John Carlo Mandapat, information graphics designer.

Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/topic/race-ethnicity/racial-ethnic-groups/hispanics-latinos/.