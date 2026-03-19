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What Do Americans Consider Immoral?

Appendix: Detailed tables

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Table of Contents
  1. What Do Americans Consider Immoral?
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables

Americans’ views on the morality of married people having an affair

% who say married people having an affair is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults90%2%7%9% <1%
Religion
Christian92%2%6%8%<1%
Protestant93%2%5%7%0%
Catholic92%1%6%7%<1%
Jewish90%3%7%10%<1%
Religiously unaffiliated87%3%10%13%1%
Atheist84%5%11%16%0%
Agnostic91%1%8%9%0%
Nothing in particular85%3%10%13%1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant94%1%4%6%0%
White nonevangelical Protestant95%1%5%5%0%
Black Protestant88%3%10%12%0%
White Catholic95%1%4%5%<1%
Hispanic Catholic89%<1%10%10%<1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep93%2%5%7%<1%
Dem/lean Dem88%3%8%11%<1%
Gender
Men89%3%8%10%<1%
Women91%2%6%8%<1%
Age
18-2989%4%7%11%0%
30-4990%2%7%10%<1%
50-6490%2%7%9%1%
65+91%2%7%9%<1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of having an abortion

% who say having an abortion is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults47%21%31%52%1%
Religion
Christian59%16%25%40%1%
Protestant60%16%24%40%1%
Catholic55%17%27%44%1%
Jewish21%44%34%78%1%
Religiously unaffiliated23%33%42%76%1%
Atheist11%43%45%89%0%
Agnostic19%44%36%81%<1%
Nothing in particular30%24%44%68%2%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant78%7%15%22%<1%
White nonevangelical Protestant39%26%34%60%<1%
Black Protestant47%20%32%52%1%
White Catholic55%17%27%44%1%
Hispanic Catholic56%17%26%44%<1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep71%10%19%29%1%
Dem/lean Dem24%33%42%75%1%
Gender
Men51%21%27%48%<1%
Women44%21%33%54%1%
Age
18-2940%31%28%59%1%
30-4948%20%31%51%1%
50-6451%16%32%48%1%
65+49%21%30%51%<1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of gambling

% who say gambling is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults29%20%50%70%1%
Religion
Christian33%20%47%67%1%
Protestant35%17%47%64%1%
Catholic25%25%49%74%1%
Jewish25%24%51%75%1%
Religiously unaffiliated19%22%59%80%<1%
Atheist10%26%64%90%0%
Agnostic17%26%57%83%<1%
Nothing in particular25%18%57%75%1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant40%16%42%59%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant20%22%58%80%0%
Black Protestant39%17%44%61%0%
White Catholic15%27%56%83%1%
Hispanic Catholic35%24%40%65%<1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep33%19%47%66%1%
Dem/lean Dem24%23%53%75%<1%
Gender
Men29%24%47%71%<1%
Women30%17%53%70%1%
Age
18-2933%20%46%67%<1%
30-4929%21%50%71%1%
50-6426%17%56%73%1%
65+29%22%48%70%1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of using contraceptives

% who say using contraceptives is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults8%40%51%91%1%
Religion
Christian9%40%50%90%1%
Protestant6%39%53%93%1%
Catholic13%41%45%86%1%
Jewish7%45%47%92%1%
Religiously unaffiliated5%40%53%94%1%
Atheist<1%44%56%100%0%
Agnostic1%45%54%99%0%
Nothing in particular10%36%52%89%2%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant4%42%52%95%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant1%41%57%98%1%
Black Protestant11%38%51%89%0%
White Catholic11%42%46%89%<1%
Hispanic Catholic15%39%44%84%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep9%39%51%90%1%
Dem/lean Dem7%41%51%92%1%
Gender
Men9%41%49%90%1%
Women7%39%53%92%1%
Age
18-2913%41%45%85%2%
30-499%38%52%90%1%
50-645%38%57%94%1%
65+5%44%50%94%<1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of viewing pornography

% who say viewing pornography is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults52%15%32%47%1%
Religion
Christian62%11%26%37%1%
Protestant65%10%25%35%<1%
Catholic56%13%30%43%1%
Jewish23%27%48%76%1%
Religiously unaffiliated28%23%47%70%1%
Atheist11%37%52%89%1%
Agnostic21%32%47%78%1%
Nothing in particular39%14%45%59%2%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant80%6%13%19%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant52%15%32%48%<1%
Black Protestant51%10%38%48%<1%
White Catholic56%12%31%43%1%
Hispanic Catholic56%13%29%42%2%
Party
Rep/lean Rep65%10%24%34%<1%
Dem/lean Dem39%20%41%61%1%
Gender
Men47%19%33%53%1%
Women58%11%31%41%1%
Age
18-2945%21%33%54%1%
30-4945%18%37%55%1%
50-6454%11%34%45%1%
65+67%9%24%32%1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of using marijuana

% who say using marijuana is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults23%24%52%76%1%
Religion
Christian27%22%50%72%1%
Protestant27%22%50%73%1%
Catholic25%23%51%74%1%
Jewish14%31%54%85%1%
Religiously unaffiliated11%29%59%88%1%
Atheist2%37%62%98%0%
Agnostic6%36%58%94%0%
Nothing in particular17%23%58%81%2%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant33%20%45%65%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant14%27%59%86%0%
Black Protestant25%24%51%75%0%
White Catholic15%25%58%84%1%
Hispanic Catholic39%19%41%59%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep30%20%49%69%1%
Dem/lean Dem15%29%55%84%<1%
Gender
Men24%27%49%76%1%
Women23%22%55%76%1%
Age
18-2921%30%49%79%0%
30-4923%25%51%76%1%
50-6422%21%56%77%1%
65+25%21%51%73%2%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of drinking alcohol

% who say drinking alcohol is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults16%29%55%84%1%
Religion
Christian17%30%53%83%1%
Protestant17%29%53%82%<1%
Catholic12%34%53%87%1%
Jewish8%36%56%92%0%
Religiously unaffiliated10%29%60%89%1%
Atheist4%35%61%96%0%
Agnostic6%35%58%93%1%
Nothing in particular15%23%61%84%1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant17%30%52%82%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant8%34%57%92%0%
Black Protestant20%26%54%80%0%
White Catholic3%37%59%96%1%
Hispanic Catholic26%29%45%74%0%
Party
Rep/lean Rep17%29%54%83%1%
Dem/lean Dem15%30%55%85%<1%
Gender
Men15%33%51%84%<1%
Women16%25%58%83%1%
Age
18-2917%31%51%82%<1%
30-4916%29%54%83%<1%
50-6415%26%58%84%1%
65+14%30%55%85%1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of getting a divorce

% who say getting a divorce is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults23%31%45%76%1%
Religion
Christian29%28%41%70%1%
Protestant31%26%42%68%1%
Catholic25%34%41%74%1%
Jewish3%40%56%97%1%
Religiously unaffiliated11%38%51%89%<1%
Atheist4%39%57%96%0%
Agnostic8%48%44%92%0%
Nothing in particular15%33%51%84%<1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant44%22%32%54%2%
White nonevangelical Protestant15%33%53%85%0%
Black Protestant25%27%47%75%<1%
White Catholic22%33%44%78%1%
Hispanic Catholic29%33%37%70%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep33%25%40%65%1%
Dem/lean Dem13%37%50%87%<1%
Gender
Men28%30%41%71%<1%
Women19%32%49%80%1%
Age
18-2928%33%39%72%<1%
30-4925%31%43%74%1%
50-6422%30%48%78%1%
65+18%31%49%80%2%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of homosexuality

% who say homosexuality is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults39%23%37%60%1%
Religion
Christian51%17%31%48%1%
Protestant59%14%27%40%1%
Catholic34%24%40%64%1%
Jewish23%36%41%77%1%
Religiously unaffiliated13%36%49%85%1%
Atheist3%46%51%97%0%
Agnostic7%45%48%92%<1%
Nothing in particular21%28%49%77%2%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant72%8%19%27%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant34%27%39%66%1%
Black Protestant55%9%33%43%2%
White Catholic39%24%35%59%1%
Hispanic Catholic26%25%47%72%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep59%15%25%40%1%
Dem/lean Dem20%31%48%80%1%
Gender
Men43%22%34%56%1%
Women37%24%38%62%1%
Age
18-2930%37%32%70%<1%
30-4937%22%40%62%1%
50-6444%19%35%54%1%
65+46%16%36%53%1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding. The survey sample for this question included 183 interviews with Jews, with an effective sample size of 66 and a 95% confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 12.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of eating meat

% who say eating meat is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults4%41%54%96%1%
Religion
Christian3%42%54%96%<1%
Protestant3%44%53%97%<1%
Catholic3%40%57%96%1%
Jewish5%54%40%94%1%
Religiously unaffiliated4%38%57%95%1%
Atheist8%44%48%92%<1%
Agnostic4%45%52%96%0%
Nothing in particular4%32%64%95%1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant1%46%52%99%<1%
White nonevangelical Protestant1%47%51%99%<1%
Black Protestant7%39%53%92%1%
White Catholic2%42%56%98%<1%
Hispanic Catholic5%36%57%94%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep2%46%52%98%<1%
Dem/lean Dem6%38%56%94%<1%
Gender
Men4%47%49%96%<1%
Women3%36%59%96%1%
Age
18-297%50%43%93%<1%
30-494%42%53%95%1%
50-642%39%58%97%1%
65+2%36%61%97%1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of using IVF to get pregnant

% who say using in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults9%42%47%89%2%
Religion
Christian11%40%47%87%2%
Protestant9%40%49%89%2%
Catholic15%41%42%83%2%
Jewish7%56%37%93%0%
Religiously unaffiliated4%44%50%95%1%
Atheist2%56%42%98%0%
Agnostic3%53%44%97%<1%
Nothing in particular6%35%57%92%1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant10%40%47%87%2%
White nonevangelical Protestant4%51%45%96%1%
Black Protestant9%34%55%88%2%
White Catholic13%47%39%86%1%
Hispanic Catholic20%31%46%78%3%
Party
Rep/lean Rep12%40%46%86%1%
Dem/lean Dem6%44%49%93%1%
Gender
Men11%43%45%89%1%
Women8%40%50%90%2%
Age
18-2914%47%39%85%1%
30-4910%40%49%89%1%
50-647%40%51%91%2%
65+7%42%49%91%2%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of the death penalty

% who say the death penalty is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults34%38%26%64%2%
Religion
Christian32%40%26%67%1%
Protestant29%43%27%70%1%
Catholic38%35%26%60%1%
Jewish42%39%17%56%3%
Religiously unaffiliated37%35%26%60%2%
Atheist48%33%18%51%1%
Agnostic47%34%18%52%1%
Nothing in particular29%36%32%68%3%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant20%56%23%78%2%
White nonevangelical Protestant26%46%27%73%1%
Black Protestant46%23%30%53%<1%
White Catholic35%41%22%64%1%
Hispanic Catholic43%25%31%55%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep20%53%27%80%1%
Dem/lean Dem48%26%25%50%1%
Gender
Men31%44%24%68%<1%
Women36%33%28%61%3%
Age
18-2943%35%21%56%1%
30-4936%37%25%63%2%
50-6429%39%29%69%2%
65+29%41%28%69%2%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of spanking children

% who say spanking children is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults23%36%39%75%1%
Religion
Christian16%42%40%83%1%
Protestant14%46%39%86%1%
Catholic22%35%43%77%1%
Jewish47%18%35%53%1%
Religiously unaffiliated37%25%37%62%1%
Atheist50%22%27%49%1%
Agnostic44%24%31%55%1%
Nothing in particular28%26%44%70%2%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant9%54%37%90%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant21%40%39%78%1%
Black Protestant14%46%40%86%<1%
White Catholic22%34%43%77%1%
Hispanic Catholic23%34%42%76%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep12%48%40%87%1%
Dem/lean Dem35%25%39%64%1%
Gender
Men22%42%36%78%1%
Women24%31%43%74%2%
Age
18-2935%34%30%64%1%
30-4926%35%38%73%1%
50-6416%40%42%83%1%
65+18%35%46%81%1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor

% who say patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults35%34%29%63%2%
Religion
Christian46%27%26%53%1%
Protestant48%26%25%51%1%
Catholic40%31%27%59%2%
Jewish23%53%23%76%<1%
Religiously unaffiliated12%51%36%87%2%
Atheist5%66%29%95%0%
Agnostic6%63%30%93%<1%
Nothing in particular17%39%41%80%3%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant60%18%20%38%2%
White nonevangelical Protestant25%46%28%74%1%
Black Protestant52%18%30%48%1%
White Catholic39%36%23%59%2%
Hispanic Catholic40%23%35%58%3%
Party
Rep/lean Rep48%27%25%51%1%
Dem/lean Dem23%43%33%76%1%
Gender
Men36%36%28%64%1%
Women35%33%30%62%2%
Age
18-2933%40%27%66%1%
30-4933%36%29%66%2%
50-6438%31%29%60%2%
65+39%30%29%59%2%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views on the morality of being extremely rich

% who say being extremely rich (for example, having billions of dollars) is …

Morally wrongMorally acceptableNot a moral issueTOTAL Not morally wrongNo answer
All U.S. adults18%18%63%81%1%
Religion
Christian13%20%67%87%1%
Protestant12%20%68%87%1%
Catholic13%19%67%86%1%
Jewish17%24%59%83%0%
Religiously unaffiliated30%12%57%69%1%
Atheist46%10%45%54%0%
Agnostic39%13%47%61%<1%
Nothing in particular20%13%66%79%1%
Religion (detailed)
White evangelical Protestant8%22%70%91%1%
White nonevangelical Protestant15%19%66%85%<1%
Black Protestant14%18%67%85%1%
White Catholic12%20%68%88%<1%
Hispanic Catholic17%19%63%82%1%
Party
Rep/lean Rep7%24%68%92%<1%
Dem/lean Dem29%13%58%70%1%
Gender
Men18%22%60%82%<1%
Women17%15%67%82%1%
Age
18-2933%19%48%67%1%
30-4920%17%62%79%1%
50-6411%19%69%88%1%
65+10%17%73%90%<1%

Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER

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Table of Contents

  1. What Do Americans Consider Immoral?
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix: Detailed tables