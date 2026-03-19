Appendix: Detailed tables

Americans’ views on the morality of married people having an affair
% who say married people having an affair is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|90%
|2%
|7%
|9%
|<1%
|Religion
|Christian
|92%
|2%
|6%
|8%
|<1%
|Protestant
|93%
|2%
|5%
|7%
|0%
|Catholic
|92%
|1%
|6%
|7%
|<1%
|Jewish
|90%
|3%
|7%
|10%
|<1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|87%
|3%
|10%
|13%
|1%
|Atheist
|84%
|5%
|11%
|16%
|0%
|Agnostic
|91%
|1%
|8%
|9%
|0%
|Nothing in particular
|85%
|3%
|10%
|13%
|1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|94%
|1%
|4%
|6%
|0%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|95%
|1%
|5%
|5%
|0%
|Black Protestant
|88%
|3%
|10%
|12%
|0%
|White Catholic
|95%
|1%
|4%
|5%
|<1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|89%
|<1%
|10%
|10%
|<1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|93%
|2%
|5%
|7%
|<1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|88%
|3%
|8%
|11%
|<1%
|Gender
|Men
|89%
|3%
|8%
|10%
|<1%
|Women
|91%
|2%
|6%
|8%
|<1%
|Age
|18-29
|89%
|4%
|7%
|11%
|0%
|30-49
|90%
|2%
|7%
|10%
|<1%
|50-64
|90%
|2%
|7%
|9%
|1%
|65+
|91%
|2%
|7%
|9%
|<1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of having an abortion
% who say having an abortion is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|47%
|21%
|31%
|52%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|59%
|16%
|25%
|40%
|1%
|Protestant
|60%
|16%
|24%
|40%
|1%
|Catholic
|55%
|17%
|27%
|44%
|1%
|Jewish
|21%
|44%
|34%
|78%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|23%
|33%
|42%
|76%
|1%
|Atheist
|11%
|43%
|45%
|89%
|0%
|Agnostic
|19%
|44%
|36%
|81%
|<1%
|Nothing in particular
|30%
|24%
|44%
|68%
|2%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|78%
|7%
|15%
|22%
|<1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|39%
|26%
|34%
|60%
|<1%
|Black Protestant
|47%
|20%
|32%
|52%
|1%
|White Catholic
|55%
|17%
|27%
|44%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|56%
|17%
|26%
|44%
|<1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|71%
|10%
|19%
|29%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|24%
|33%
|42%
|75%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|51%
|21%
|27%
|48%
|<1%
|Women
|44%
|21%
|33%
|54%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|40%
|31%
|28%
|59%
|1%
|30-49
|48%
|20%
|31%
|51%
|1%
|50-64
|51%
|16%
|32%
|48%
|1%
|65+
|49%
|21%
|30%
|51%
|<1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of gambling
% who say gambling is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|29%
|20%
|50%
|70%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|33%
|20%
|47%
|67%
|1%
|Protestant
|35%
|17%
|47%
|64%
|1%
|Catholic
|25%
|25%
|49%
|74%
|1%
|Jewish
|25%
|24%
|51%
|75%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|19%
|22%
|59%
|80%
|<1%
|Atheist
|10%
|26%
|64%
|90%
|0%
|Agnostic
|17%
|26%
|57%
|83%
|<1%
|Nothing in particular
|25%
|18%
|57%
|75%
|1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|40%
|16%
|42%
|59%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|20%
|22%
|58%
|80%
|0%
|Black Protestant
|39%
|17%
|44%
|61%
|0%
|White Catholic
|15%
|27%
|56%
|83%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|35%
|24%
|40%
|65%
|<1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|33%
|19%
|47%
|66%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|24%
|23%
|53%
|75%
|<1%
|Gender
|Men
|29%
|24%
|47%
|71%
|<1%
|Women
|30%
|17%
|53%
|70%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|33%
|20%
|46%
|67%
|<1%
|30-49
|29%
|21%
|50%
|71%
|1%
|50-64
|26%
|17%
|56%
|73%
|1%
|65+
|29%
|22%
|48%
|70%
|1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of using contraceptives
% who say using contraceptives is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|8%
|40%
|51%
|91%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|9%
|40%
|50%
|90%
|1%
|Protestant
|6%
|39%
|53%
|93%
|1%
|Catholic
|13%
|41%
|45%
|86%
|1%
|Jewish
|7%
|45%
|47%
|92%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|5%
|40%
|53%
|94%
|1%
|Atheist
|<1%
|44%
|56%
|100%
|0%
|Agnostic
|1%
|45%
|54%
|99%
|0%
|Nothing in particular
|10%
|36%
|52%
|89%
|2%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|4%
|42%
|52%
|95%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|1%
|41%
|57%
|98%
|1%
|Black Protestant
|11%
|38%
|51%
|89%
|0%
|White Catholic
|11%
|42%
|46%
|89%
|<1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|15%
|39%
|44%
|84%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|9%
|39%
|51%
|90%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|7%
|41%
|51%
|92%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|9%
|41%
|49%
|90%
|1%
|Women
|7%
|39%
|53%
|92%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|13%
|41%
|45%
|85%
|2%
|30-49
|9%
|38%
|52%
|90%
|1%
|50-64
|5%
|38%
|57%
|94%
|1%
|65+
|5%
|44%
|50%
|94%
|<1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of viewing pornography
% who say viewing pornography is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|52%
|15%
|32%
|47%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|62%
|11%
|26%
|37%
|1%
|Protestant
|65%
|10%
|25%
|35%
|<1%
|Catholic
|56%
|13%
|30%
|43%
|1%
|Jewish
|23%
|27%
|48%
|76%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|28%
|23%
|47%
|70%
|1%
|Atheist
|11%
|37%
|52%
|89%
|1%
|Agnostic
|21%
|32%
|47%
|78%
|1%
|Nothing in particular
|39%
|14%
|45%
|59%
|2%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|80%
|6%
|13%
|19%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|52%
|15%
|32%
|48%
|<1%
|Black Protestant
|51%
|10%
|38%
|48%
|<1%
|White Catholic
|56%
|12%
|31%
|43%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|56%
|13%
|29%
|42%
|2%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|65%
|10%
|24%
|34%
|<1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|39%
|20%
|41%
|61%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|47%
|19%
|33%
|53%
|1%
|Women
|58%
|11%
|31%
|41%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|45%
|21%
|33%
|54%
|1%
|30-49
|45%
|18%
|37%
|55%
|1%
|50-64
|54%
|11%
|34%
|45%
|1%
|65+
|67%
|9%
|24%
|32%
|1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of using marijuana
% who say using marijuana is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|23%
|24%
|52%
|76%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|27%
|22%
|50%
|72%
|1%
|Protestant
|27%
|22%
|50%
|73%
|1%
|Catholic
|25%
|23%
|51%
|74%
|1%
|Jewish
|14%
|31%
|54%
|85%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|11%
|29%
|59%
|88%
|1%
|Atheist
|2%
|37%
|62%
|98%
|0%
|Agnostic
|6%
|36%
|58%
|94%
|0%
|Nothing in particular
|17%
|23%
|58%
|81%
|2%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|33%
|20%
|45%
|65%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|14%
|27%
|59%
|86%
|0%
|Black Protestant
|25%
|24%
|51%
|75%
|0%
|White Catholic
|15%
|25%
|58%
|84%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|39%
|19%
|41%
|59%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|30%
|20%
|49%
|69%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|15%
|29%
|55%
|84%
|<1%
|Gender
|Men
|24%
|27%
|49%
|76%
|1%
|Women
|23%
|22%
|55%
|76%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|21%
|30%
|49%
|79%
|0%
|30-49
|23%
|25%
|51%
|76%
|1%
|50-64
|22%
|21%
|56%
|77%
|1%
|65+
|25%
|21%
|51%
|73%
|2%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of drinking alcohol
% who say drinking alcohol is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|16%
|29%
|55%
|84%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|17%
|30%
|53%
|83%
|1%
|Protestant
|17%
|29%
|53%
|82%
|<1%
|Catholic
|12%
|34%
|53%
|87%
|1%
|Jewish
|8%
|36%
|56%
|92%
|0%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|10%
|29%
|60%
|89%
|1%
|Atheist
|4%
|35%
|61%
|96%
|0%
|Agnostic
|6%
|35%
|58%
|93%
|1%
|Nothing in particular
|15%
|23%
|61%
|84%
|1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|17%
|30%
|52%
|82%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|8%
|34%
|57%
|92%
|0%
|Black Protestant
|20%
|26%
|54%
|80%
|0%
|White Catholic
|3%
|37%
|59%
|96%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|26%
|29%
|45%
|74%
|0%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|17%
|29%
|54%
|83%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|15%
|30%
|55%
|85%
|<1%
|Gender
|Men
|15%
|33%
|51%
|84%
|<1%
|Women
|16%
|25%
|58%
|83%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|17%
|31%
|51%
|82%
|<1%
|30-49
|16%
|29%
|54%
|83%
|<1%
|50-64
|15%
|26%
|58%
|84%
|1%
|65+
|14%
|30%
|55%
|85%
|1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of getting a divorce
% who say getting a divorce is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|23%
|31%
|45%
|76%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|29%
|28%
|41%
|70%
|1%
|Protestant
|31%
|26%
|42%
|68%
|1%
|Catholic
|25%
|34%
|41%
|74%
|1%
|Jewish
|3%
|40%
|56%
|97%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|11%
|38%
|51%
|89%
|<1%
|Atheist
|4%
|39%
|57%
|96%
|0%
|Agnostic
|8%
|48%
|44%
|92%
|0%
|Nothing in particular
|15%
|33%
|51%
|84%
|<1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|44%
|22%
|32%
|54%
|2%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|15%
|33%
|53%
|85%
|0%
|Black Protestant
|25%
|27%
|47%
|75%
|<1%
|White Catholic
|22%
|33%
|44%
|78%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|29%
|33%
|37%
|70%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|33%
|25%
|40%
|65%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|13%
|37%
|50%
|87%
|<1%
|Gender
|Men
|28%
|30%
|41%
|71%
|<1%
|Women
|19%
|32%
|49%
|80%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|28%
|33%
|39%
|72%
|<1%
|30-49
|25%
|31%
|43%
|74%
|1%
|50-64
|22%
|30%
|48%
|78%
|1%
|65+
|18%
|31%
|49%
|80%
|2%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 24-30, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of homosexuality
% who say homosexuality is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|39%
|23%
|37%
|60%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|51%
|17%
|31%
|48%
|1%
|Protestant
|59%
|14%
|27%
|40%
|1%
|Catholic
|34%
|24%
|40%
|64%
|1%
|Jewish
|23%
|36%
|41%
|77%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|13%
|36%
|49%
|85%
|1%
|Atheist
|3%
|46%
|51%
|97%
|0%
|Agnostic
|7%
|45%
|48%
|92%
|<1%
|Nothing in particular
|21%
|28%
|49%
|77%
|2%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|72%
|8%
|19%
|27%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|34%
|27%
|39%
|66%
|1%
|Black Protestant
|55%
|9%
|33%
|43%
|2%
|White Catholic
|39%
|24%
|35%
|59%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|26%
|25%
|47%
|72%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|59%
|15%
|25%
|40%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|20%
|31%
|48%
|80%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|43%
|22%
|34%
|56%
|1%
|Women
|37%
|24%
|38%
|62%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|30%
|37%
|32%
|70%
|<1%
|30-49
|37%
|22%
|40%
|62%
|1%
|50-64
|44%
|19%
|35%
|54%
|1%
|65+
|46%
|16%
|36%
|53%
|1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding. The survey sample for this question included 183 interviews with Jews, with an effective sample size of 66 and a 95% confidence level margin of error of plus or minus 12.1 percentage points. This margin of error conservatively assumes a reported percentage of 50%.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of eating meat
% who say eating meat is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|4%
|41%
|54%
|96%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|3%
|42%
|54%
|96%
|<1%
|Protestant
|3%
|44%
|53%
|97%
|<1%
|Catholic
|3%
|40%
|57%
|96%
|1%
|Jewish
|5%
|54%
|40%
|94%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|4%
|38%
|57%
|95%
|1%
|Atheist
|8%
|44%
|48%
|92%
|<1%
|Agnostic
|4%
|45%
|52%
|96%
|0%
|Nothing in particular
|4%
|32%
|64%
|95%
|1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|1%
|46%
|52%
|99%
|<1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|1%
|47%
|51%
|99%
|<1%
|Black Protestant
|7%
|39%
|53%
|92%
|1%
|White Catholic
|2%
|42%
|56%
|98%
|<1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|5%
|36%
|57%
|94%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|2%
|46%
|52%
|98%
|<1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|6%
|38%
|56%
|94%
|<1%
|Gender
|Men
|4%
|47%
|49%
|96%
|<1%
|Women
|3%
|36%
|59%
|96%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|7%
|50%
|43%
|93%
|<1%
|30-49
|4%
|42%
|53%
|95%
|1%
|50-64
|2%
|39%
|58%
|97%
|1%
|65+
|2%
|36%
|61%
|97%
|1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of using IVF to get pregnant
% who say using in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|9%
|42%
|47%
|89%
|2%
|Religion
|Christian
|11%
|40%
|47%
|87%
|2%
|Protestant
|9%
|40%
|49%
|89%
|2%
|Catholic
|15%
|41%
|42%
|83%
|2%
|Jewish
|7%
|56%
|37%
|93%
|0%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|4%
|44%
|50%
|95%
|1%
|Atheist
|2%
|56%
|42%
|98%
|0%
|Agnostic
|3%
|53%
|44%
|97%
|<1%
|Nothing in particular
|6%
|35%
|57%
|92%
|1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|10%
|40%
|47%
|87%
|2%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|4%
|51%
|45%
|96%
|1%
|Black Protestant
|9%
|34%
|55%
|88%
|2%
|White Catholic
|13%
|47%
|39%
|86%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|20%
|31%
|46%
|78%
|3%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|12%
|40%
|46%
|86%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|6%
|44%
|49%
|93%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|11%
|43%
|45%
|89%
|1%
|Women
|8%
|40%
|50%
|90%
|2%
|Age
|18-29
|14%
|47%
|39%
|85%
|1%
|30-49
|10%
|40%
|49%
|89%
|1%
|50-64
|7%
|40%
|51%
|91%
|2%
|65+
|7%
|42%
|49%
|91%
|2%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of the death penalty
% who say the death penalty is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|34%
|38%
|26%
|64%
|2%
|Religion
|Christian
|32%
|40%
|26%
|67%
|1%
|Protestant
|29%
|43%
|27%
|70%
|1%
|Catholic
|38%
|35%
|26%
|60%
|1%
|Jewish
|42%
|39%
|17%
|56%
|3%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|37%
|35%
|26%
|60%
|2%
|Atheist
|48%
|33%
|18%
|51%
|1%
|Agnostic
|47%
|34%
|18%
|52%
|1%
|Nothing in particular
|29%
|36%
|32%
|68%
|3%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|20%
|56%
|23%
|78%
|2%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|26%
|46%
|27%
|73%
|1%
|Black Protestant
|46%
|23%
|30%
|53%
|<1%
|White Catholic
|35%
|41%
|22%
|64%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|43%
|25%
|31%
|55%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|20%
|53%
|27%
|80%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|48%
|26%
|25%
|50%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|31%
|44%
|24%
|68%
|<1%
|Women
|36%
|33%
|28%
|61%
|3%
|Age
|18-29
|43%
|35%
|21%
|56%
|1%
|30-49
|36%
|37%
|25%
|63%
|2%
|50-64
|29%
|39%
|29%
|69%
|2%
|65+
|29%
|41%
|28%
|69%
|2%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of spanking children
% who say spanking children is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|23%
|36%
|39%
|75%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|16%
|42%
|40%
|83%
|1%
|Protestant
|14%
|46%
|39%
|86%
|1%
|Catholic
|22%
|35%
|43%
|77%
|1%
|Jewish
|47%
|18%
|35%
|53%
|1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|37%
|25%
|37%
|62%
|1%
|Atheist
|50%
|22%
|27%
|49%
|1%
|Agnostic
|44%
|24%
|31%
|55%
|1%
|Nothing in particular
|28%
|26%
|44%
|70%
|2%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|9%
|54%
|37%
|90%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|21%
|40%
|39%
|78%
|1%
|Black Protestant
|14%
|46%
|40%
|86%
|<1%
|White Catholic
|22%
|34%
|43%
|77%
|1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|23%
|34%
|42%
|76%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|12%
|48%
|40%
|87%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|35%
|25%
|39%
|64%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|22%
|42%
|36%
|78%
|1%
|Women
|24%
|31%
|43%
|74%
|2%
|Age
|18-29
|35%
|34%
|30%
|64%
|1%
|30-49
|26%
|35%
|38%
|73%
|1%
|50-64
|16%
|40%
|42%
|83%
|1%
|65+
|18%
|35%
|46%
|81%
|1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor
% who say patients choosing to end their lives with the help of a doctor is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|35%
|34%
|29%
|63%
|2%
|Religion
|Christian
|46%
|27%
|26%
|53%
|1%
|Protestant
|48%
|26%
|25%
|51%
|1%
|Catholic
|40%
|31%
|27%
|59%
|2%
|Jewish
|23%
|53%
|23%
|76%
|<1%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|12%
|51%
|36%
|87%
|2%
|Atheist
|5%
|66%
|29%
|95%
|0%
|Agnostic
|6%
|63%
|30%
|93%
|<1%
|Nothing in particular
|17%
|39%
|41%
|80%
|3%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|60%
|18%
|20%
|38%
|2%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|25%
|46%
|28%
|74%
|1%
|Black Protestant
|52%
|18%
|30%
|48%
|1%
|White Catholic
|39%
|36%
|23%
|59%
|2%
|Hispanic Catholic
|40%
|23%
|35%
|58%
|3%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|48%
|27%
|25%
|51%
|1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|23%
|43%
|33%
|76%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|36%
|36%
|28%
|64%
|1%
|Women
|35%
|33%
|30%
|62%
|2%
|Age
|18-29
|33%
|40%
|27%
|66%
|1%
|30-49
|33%
|36%
|29%
|66%
|2%
|50-64
|38%
|31%
|29%
|60%
|2%
|65+
|39%
|30%
|29%
|59%
|2%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans’ views on the morality of being extremely rich
% who say being extremely rich (for example, having billions of dollars) is …
|Morally wrong
|Morally acceptable
|Not a moral issue
|TOTAL Not morally wrong
|No answer
|All U.S. adults
|18%
|18%
|63%
|81%
|1%
|Religion
|Christian
|13%
|20%
|67%
|87%
|1%
|Protestant
|12%
|20%
|68%
|87%
|1%
|Catholic
|13%
|19%
|67%
|86%
|1%
|Jewish
|17%
|24%
|59%
|83%
|0%
|Religiously unaffiliated
|30%
|12%
|57%
|69%
|1%
|Atheist
|46%
|10%
|45%
|54%
|0%
|Agnostic
|39%
|13%
|47%
|61%
|<1%
|Nothing in particular
|20%
|13%
|66%
|79%
|1%
|Religion (detailed)
|White evangelical Protestant
|8%
|22%
|70%
|91%
|1%
|White nonevangelical Protestant
|15%
|19%
|66%
|85%
|<1%
|Black Protestant
|14%
|18%
|67%
|85%
|1%
|White Catholic
|12%
|20%
|68%
|88%
|<1%
|Hispanic Catholic
|17%
|19%
|63%
|82%
|1%
|Party
|Rep/lean Rep
|7%
|24%
|68%
|92%
|<1%
|Dem/lean Dem
|29%
|13%
|58%
|70%
|1%
|Gender
|Men
|18%
|22%
|60%
|82%
|<1%
|Women
|17%
|15%
|67%
|82%
|1%
|Age
|18-29
|33%
|19%
|48%
|67%
|1%
|30-49
|20%
|17%
|62%
|79%
|1%
|50-64
|11%
|19%
|69%
|88%
|1%
|65+
|10%
|17%
|73%
|90%
|<1%
Note: Figures may not add to 100% or to subtotals indicated due to rounding.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 5-11, 2025.
“What Do Americans Consider Immoral?”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER