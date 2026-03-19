Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.
Primary researchers
Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher
Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst
Research team
Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher
Julia Armeli, Research Assistant
Laura Clancy, Research Analyst
Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research
Moira Fagan, Research Associate
Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst
Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant
Asta Kallo, Research Assistant
Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate
Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst
William Miner, Research Analyst
Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant
Jonathan Schulman, Research Associate
Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate
Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research
Chip Rotolo, Research Associate
Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant
Patricia Tevington, Research Associate
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research
Methods team
Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Anna Brown, Research Methodologist
Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods
Georgina Pizzolitto, International Research Methodologist
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist
Editorial and graphic design
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Hannah Taber, Communications Manager
Others at the Center who contributed to this report include Jocelyn Kiley. Former Center staff who contributed to this report include Janell Fetterolf, Christine Huang, Justin Nortey and Kelsey Jo Starr.