Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary researchers

Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher

Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst

Research team

Becka A. Alper, Senior Researcher

Julia Armeli, Research Assistant

Laura Clancy, Research Analyst

Alan Cooperman, Director, Religion Research

Moira Fagan, Research Associate

Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst

Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant

Asta Kallo, Research Assistant

Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate

Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst

William Miner, Research Analyst

Besheer Mohamed, Principal Researcher

Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant

Jonathan Schulman, Research Associate

Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research

Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate

Gregory A. Smith, Senior Associate Director, Religion Research

Chip Rotolo, Research Associate

Meghan Rustemeyer, Research Assistant

Patricia Tevington, Research Associate

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Methods team

Ashley Amaya, Associate Director, Survey Methods

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager

Anna Brown, Research Methodologist

Courtney Kennedy, Vice President, Methods and Innovation

Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist

Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist

Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist

Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods

Georgina Pizzolitto, International Research Methodologist

Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager

Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist

Editorial and graphic design

David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Bill Webster, Senior Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Justine Coleman, Associate Digital Producer

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

Hannah Taber, Communications Manager

Others at the Center who contributed to this report include Jocelyn Kiley. Former Center staff who contributed to this report include Janell Fetterolf, Christine Huang, Justin Nortey and Kelsey Jo Starr.