Public Opinion on Abortion

Views on abortion, 1995-2024

While public support for legal abortion has fluctuated somewhat in two decades of polling, it has remained relatively stable over the past several years. Currently, 63% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 36% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

% of U.S. adults who say abortion should be … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. Data since 2019 is from the Center's online American Trends Panel; prior data is from telephone surveys. Data for 1995-2005 is from ABC News/Washington Post polls; for 2006, an AP-Ipsos poll. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% of U.S. adults who say abortion should be … Year Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases 1995 60% 38% 1996 57 40 1997 — — 1998 54 42 1999 56 42 2000 53 43 2001 54 43 2002 — — 2003 57 42 2004 55 43 2005 57 41 2006 51 43 2007 52 42 2008 54 40 2009 47 44 2010 50 44 2011 53 42 2012 54 39 2013 54 40 2014 55 40 2015 51 43 2016 57 39 2017 57 40 2018 58 37 2019 61 38 2020 60 38 2021 59 39 March/April 2022 61 37 June/July 2022 62 36 2023 62 36 2024 63 36

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. Data since 2019 is from the Center's online American Trends Panel; prior data is from telephone surveys. Data for 1995-2005 is from ABC News/Washington Post polls; for 2006, an AP-Ipsos poll. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by religious affiliation, 2024

About three-quarters of White evangelical Protestants (73%) think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. By contrast, 86% of religiously unaffiliated Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 71% of Black Protestants, 64% of White nonevangelical Protestants and 59% of Catholics.

% who say abortion should be __, by religion (2024) Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by religion (2024) Religious affiliation Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases White evangelical Protestant 25% 73% White nonevangelical Protestant 64 33 Black Protestant 71 26 Catholic 59 40 Religiously unaffiliated 86 13

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by party identification, 2024

Among Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party, 57% say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. By contrast, 85% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

% who say abortion should be __, by party identification (2024) Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by party identification (2024) Party identification Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases Rep/lean Rep 41% 57% Dem/lean Dem 85 14

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by political party and ideology, 2024

Conservative Republicans and Republican leaners are far more likely to say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases (71%) than to say that it should be legal (27%). Among moderate and liberal Republicans, 67% say abortion should be legal, while 31% say it should be illegal.

The vast majority of liberal Democrats and Democratic leaners (96%) support legal abortion, as do about three-quarters of conservative and moderate Democrats (76%).

% who say abortion should be __, by party and ideology (2024) Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by party and ideology (2024) Political party and ideology Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases Conserv Rep/lean Rep 27% 71% Mod/lib Rep/lean Rep 67 31 Conserv/mod Dem/lean Dem 76 23 Lib Dem/lean Dem 96 4

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by gender, 2024

Majorities of both women (64%) and men (61%) express support for legal abortion.

% who say abortion should be __, by gender (2024) Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by gender (2024) Gender Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases Men 61% 38% Women 64 33

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by race and ethnicity, 2024

Majorities of adults across racial and ethnic groups express support for legal abortion. About three-quarters of Asian (76%) and Black (73%) adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 60% of White adults and 59% of Hispanic adults.

% who say abortion should be __, by race and ethnicity (2024) * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

% who say abortion should be __, by race and ethnicity (2024) * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by race and ethnicity (2024) Race and ethnicity Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases White 60% 38% Black 73 24 Hispanic 59 38 Asian* 76 24

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Views on abortion by age, 2024

Among adults under age 30, 76% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 61% of adults in their 30s and 40s. Among those in their 50s and early 60s, 57% express support for legal abortion, as do 59% of those ages 65 and older.

% who say abortion should be __, by age (2024) Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by age (2024) Age Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases Ages 18-29 76% 23% 30-49 61 37 50-64 57 40 65+ 59 39

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by level of education, 2024

About two-thirds of college graduates (68%) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 64% of those with some college education. Among those with a high school degree or less education, 56% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 41% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

% who say abortion should be __, by education level (2024) Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

% who say abortion should be __, by education level (2024) Level of education Legal in all/most cases Illegal in all/most cases HS or less 56% 41% Some college 64 34 College grad+ 68 31

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views on abortion by state, 2023-24

In 34 states and the District of Columbia, more people say abortion should be legal in all or most cases than say it should be illegal in all or most cases. In one state (Arkansas), more people say abortion should be illegal rather than legal (57% vs. 41%). In the 15 remaining states, the shares saying abortion should be legal and saying it should be illegal are not significantly different once the survey’s margins of error in these states are taken into account.

For more details, refer to “Americans’ views on abortion differ by state.”

Balance of opinion on abortion, by state States where more people say abortion should be __ in all/most cases Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Balance of opinion on abortion, by state States where more people say abortion should be __ in all/most cases State Net Legal in all/Most cases Net Illegal in all/Most cases No answer Sample size Margin of error

(+/- pct. pts.) All U.S. adults 64% 35% 1% 36908 0.8 Alabama 46% 52% 2% 498 6.2 Alaska 62% 37% 2% 350 7.7 Arizona 64% 36% <1% 712 5.5 Arkansas 41% 57% 2% 348 7.3 California 72% 27% 2% 3746 2.4 Colorado 69% 29% 2% 596 6.1 Connecticut 76% 22% 2% 372 6.8 Delaware 73% 26% 1% 345 7.4 District of Columbia 81% 17% 1% 344 7.3 Florida 62% 36% 2% 2114 3.1 Georgia 62% 37% 1% 858 4.7 Hawaii 71% 27% 2% 348 8.1 Idaho 48% 52% <1% 346 7.1 Illinois 71% 29% 1% 835 4.8 Indiana 52% 46% 2% 655 5.0 Iowa 68% 32% <1% 310 7.8 Kansas 55% 42% 3% 352 7.4 Kentucky 54% 45% 1% 428 6.2 Louisiana 54% 45% 1% 454 6.2 Maine 72% 26% 2% 343 7.2 Maryland 71% 28% 1% 568 6.1 Massachusetts 78% 19% 3% 573 5.8 Michigan 61% 38% 1% 1004 4.2 Minnesota 69% 31% 1% 533 5.7 Mississippi 44% 54% 2% 338 7.7 Missouri 55% 43% 1% 633 5.2 Montana 63% 37% 1% 363 7.3 Nebraska 51% 49% <1% 329 7.0 Nevada 73% 26% 1% 363 7.6 New Hampshire 77% 23% <1% 313 8.0 New Jersey 71% 28% 2% 900 4.4 New Mexico 59% 39% 2% 348 7.1 New York 74% 25% 2% 2013 3.0 North Carolina 59% 39% 1% 1109 4.1 North Dakota 54% 46% <1% 367 6.8 Ohio 62% 37% 1% 1539 3.4 Oklahoma 53% 47% <1% 375 7.1 Oregon 72% 27% 1% 462 6.7 Pennsylvania 68% 31% 1% 1446 3.6 Rhode Island 78% 21% 2% 384 7.5 South Carolina 53% 45% 2% 517 6.3 South Dakota 43% 55% 2% 367 7.0 Tennessee 46% 52% 2% 898 4.4 Texas 56% 42% 1% 2988 2.5 Utah 50% 49% 1% 340 7.3 Vermont 79% 20% 1% 373 7.3 Virginia 63% 36% 1% 906 4.5 Washington 69% 31% 1% 878 4.7 West Virginia 54% 46% <1% 335 7.0 Wisconsin 67% 32% 1% 625 5.4 Wyoming 54% 45% 2% 367 7.1

Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024. PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Note: Most of the data in this fact sheet comes from surveys conducted as part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). Here are the questions used in these surveys, and information about the ATP methodology.