Public Opinion on Abortion

Views on abortion, 1995-2024

While public support for legal abortion has fluctuated somewhat in two decades of polling, it has remained relatively stable over the past several years. Currently, 63% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 36% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

% of U.S. adults who say abortion should be …
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024. Data since 2019 is from the Center's online American Trends Panel; prior data is from telephone surveys. Data for 1995-2005 is from ABC News/Washington Post polls; for 2006, an AP-Ipsos poll.
% of U.S. adults who say abortion should be …

YearLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
199560%38%
19965740
1997
19985442
19995642
20005343
20015443
2002
20035742
20045543
20055741
20065143
20075242
20085440
20094744
20105044
20115342
20125439
20135440
20145540
20155143
20165739
20175740
20185837
20196138
20206038
20215939
March/April 20226137
June/July 20226236
20236236
20246336
Views on abortion by religious affiliation, 2024

About three-quarters of White evangelical Protestants (73%) think abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. By contrast, 86% of religiously unaffiliated Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 71% of Black Protestants, 64% of White nonevangelical Protestants and 59% of Catholics.

% who say abortion should be __, by religion (2024)
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by religion (2024)

Religious affiliationLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
White evangelical Protestant25%73%
White nonevangelical Protestant6433
Black Protestant7126
Catholic5940
Religiously unaffiliated8613
Views on abortion by party identification, 2024

Among Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party, 57% say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. By contrast, 85% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

% who say abortion should be __, by party identification (2024)
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by party identification (2024)

Party identificationLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
Rep/lean Rep41%57%
Dem/lean Dem8514
Views on abortion by political party and ideology, 2024

Conservative Republicans and Republican leaners are far more likely to say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases (71%) than to say that it should be legal (27%). Among moderate and liberal Republicans, 67% say abortion should be legal, while 31% say it should be illegal.

The vast majority of liberal Democrats and Democratic leaners (96%) support legal abortion, as do about three-quarters of conservative and moderate Democrats (76%).

% who say abortion should be __, by party and ideology (2024)
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by party and ideology (2024)

Political party and ideologyLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
Conserv Rep/lean Rep27%71%
Mod/lib Rep/lean Rep6731
Conserv/mod Dem/lean Dem7623
Lib Dem/lean Dem964
Views on abortion by gender, 2024

Majorities of both women (64%) and men (61%) express support for legal abortion.

% who say abortion should be __, by gender (2024)
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by gender (2024)

GenderLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
Men61%38%
Women6433
Views on abortion by race and ethnicity, 2024

Majorities of adults across racial and ethnic groups express support for legal abortion. About three-quarters of Asian (76%) and Black (73%) adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 60% of White adults and 59% of Hispanic adults.

% who say abortion should be __, by race and ethnicity (2024)
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by race and ethnicity (2024)

Race and ethnicityLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
White60%38%
Black7324
Hispanic5938
Asian*7624
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race.

Views on abortion by age, 2024

Among adults under age 30, 76% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 61% of adults in their 30s and 40s. Among those in their 50s and early 60s, 57% express support for legal abortion, as do 59% of those ages 65 and older.

% who say abortion should be __, by age (2024)
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by age (2024)

AgeLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
Ages 18-2976%23%
30-496137
50-645740
65+5939
Views on abortion by level of education, 2024

About two-thirds of college graduates (68%) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 64% of those with some college education. Among those with a high school degree or less education, 56% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 41% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

% who say abortion should be __, by education level (2024)
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted April 8-14, 2024.
% who say abortion should be __, by education level (2024)

Level of educationLegal in all/most casesIllegal in all/most cases
HS or less56%41%
Some college6434
College grad+6831
Views on abortion by state, 2023-24

In 34 states and the District of Columbia, more people say abortion should be legal in all or most cases than say it should be illegal in all or most cases. In one state (Arkansas), more people say abortion should be illegal rather than legal (57% vs. 41%). In the 15 remaining states, the shares saying abortion should be legal and saying it should be illegal are not significantly different once the survey’s margins of error in these states are taken into account.

For more details, refer to “Americans’ views on abortion differ by state.”

Balance of opinion on abortion, by state
States where more people say abortion should be __ in all/most cases
Source: Religious Landscape Study of U.S. adults conducted July 17, 2023-March 4, 2024.
Balance of opinion on abortion, by state

States where more people say abortion should be __ in all/most cases

StateNet Legal in all/Most casesNet Illegal in all/Most casesNo answerSample sizeMargin of error
(+/- pct. pts.)
All U.S. adults64%35%1%369080.8
Alabama46%52%2%4986.2
Alaska62%37%2%3507.7
Arizona64%36%<1%7125.5
Arkansas41%57%2%3487.3
California72%27%2%37462.4
Colorado69%29%2%5966.1
Connecticut76%22%2%3726.8
Delaware73%26%1%3457.4
District of Columbia81%17%1%3447.3
Florida62%36%2%21143.1
Georgia62%37%1%8584.7
Hawaii71%27%2%3488.1
Idaho48%52%<1%3467.1
Illinois71%29%1%8354.8
Indiana52%46%2%6555.0
Iowa68%32%<1%3107.8
Kansas55%42%3%3527.4
Kentucky54%45%1%4286.2
Louisiana54%45%1%4546.2
Maine72%26%2%3437.2
Maryland71%28%1%5686.1
Massachusetts78%19%3%5735.8
Michigan61%38%1%10044.2
Minnesota69%31%1%5335.7
Mississippi44%54%2%3387.7
Missouri55%43%1%6335.2
Montana63%37%1%3637.3
Nebraska51%49%<1%3297.0
Nevada73%26%1%3637.6
New Hampshire77%23%<1%3138.0
New Jersey71%28%2%9004.4
New Mexico59%39%2%3487.1
New York74%25%2%20133.0
North Carolina59%39%1%11094.1
North Dakota54%46%<1%3676.8
Ohio62%37%1%15393.4
Oklahoma53%47%<1%3757.1
Oregon72%27%1%4626.7
Pennsylvania68%31%1%14463.6
Rhode Island78%21%2%3847.5
South Carolina53%45%2%5176.3
South Dakota43%55%2%3677.0
Tennessee46%52%2%8984.4
Texas56%42%1%29882.5
Utah50%49%1%3407.3
Vermont79%20%1%3737.3
Virginia63%36%1%9064.5
Washington69%31%1%8784.7
West Virginia54%46%<1%3357.0
Wisconsin67%32%1%6255.4
Wyoming54%45%2%3677.1
Note: Most of the data in this fact sheet comes from surveys conducted as part of the Center's American Trends Panel (ATP). Here are the questions used in these surveys, and information about the ATP methodology. 