Decline of Christianity in the U.S. Has Slowed, May Have Leveled Off

16. Religion and views on LGBTQ issues and abortion

By , , , , , , , , and

In the 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS), 59% of adults who identify with a religion say that homosexuality should be accepted by society, up a bit from 55% in 2014 and from 46% in 2007. 68

This view is more widespread among Americans who are religiously unaffiliated (that is, those who identify as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular” when asked about their religion) than among those who identify with a religion. In the 2023-24 survey, 87% of religiously unaffiliated respondents say homosexuality should be accepted by society, compared with 83% in 2014 and 71% in 2007.

Line chart showing 57% of U.S. Christians say homosexuality should be accepted by society; 55% say same-sex marriage should be legal

In the new RLS, 55% of Christians say they favor allowing same-sex couples to marry legally, up from 44% in 2014. Support for legal same-sex marriage is generally higher among Hindus (88%), Buddhists (87%), Jews (82%) and religiously unaffiliated Americans (88%) than it is among Christians.

When it comes to acceptance of people who are transgender (that is, those who identify as a gender that is different from the sex they were assigned at birth), Americans who identify with a religion are more likely to say that greater social acceptance of transgender people has been a “change for the worse” (45%) than a “change for the better” (32%). By contrast, religiously unaffiliated Americans are much more likely to describe this as a change for the better (58%) than as a change for the worse (22%).

Bar chart showing 45% of Americans who identify with a religion see increased acceptance of transgender people as a change for the worse

(Pew Research Center did not ask about acceptance of transgender people in either the 2014 or 2007 RLS.)

All three Religious Landscape Studies have asked about abortion. And all three studies have found that support for legal abortion is much higher among religiously unaffiliated Americans than among U.S. Christians. (More information about long-term trends in the public’s abortion views is available in the Center’s fact sheet “Public Opinion on Abortion.”)

Table showing 52% of U.S. Christians say abortion should be legal in most or all cases; 47% say it should be illegal

The rest of this chapter describes how people from different religious groups answer the survey’s questions about LGBTQ issues and abortion.

(In addition to religion, views on these topics also are linked with political partisanship, age and other factors. More details about how public opinion varies on LGBTQ issues and abortion are available on our website.)

Read more on how religious groups answer questions about:

Acceptance of homosexuality

In all three Religious Landscape Studies, large majorities of religiously unaffiliated Americans have said homosexuality should be accepted by society. Most Jews and Buddhists also have consistently expressed this view, as have seven-in-ten or more Hindus in both 2014 and in the new survey.

Table showing 57% of U.S. Christians say homosexuality should be accepted by society

A smaller majority of Christians say homosexuality should be accepted by society. Most Catholics, mainline Protestants and members of historically Black Protestant churches say homosexuality should be accepted, while most evangelical Protestants say homosexuality should be discouraged by society. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (widely known as Mormons) are divided on this question.

Still, Christians overall are more accepting of homosexuality today than they were when the first RLS was conducted in 2007. Some Christian groups exhibited increased acceptance between 2007 and 2014 and then a leveling off, while others continued to exhibit increased acceptance between the 2014 survey and the new study.

Same-sex marriage

Since the last RLS, nearly every Christian group large enough to be analyzed has become more likely to favor allowing same-sex couples to marry legally. None of the U.S. religious groups analyzed here have shown a decline in support for same-sex marriage.

Table showing support for same-sex marriage has increased across many religious groups

For example, 70% of Catholics favor same-sex marriage in the new survey, up from 57% in 2014. And 56% of adults in the historically Black Protestant tradition now favor it, up from 40% in 2014.

At the same time, the survey shows that most evangelical Protestants (62%) continue to oppose same-sex marriage, as do 56% of Latter-day Saints.

Acceptance of transgender people

Religiously unaffiliated Americans are a lot more likely than those who identify with a religion to say that increased acceptance of people who are transgender is a “change for the better” (58% vs. 32%).

Table showing 58% of religiously unaffiliated Americans say greater acceptance of people who are transgender is a change for the better

Majorities of Hindus (67%) and Jews (59%) in the U.S. also see transgender acceptance as a change for the better.

Taking the other position, 47% of U.S. Christians and 48% of Muslims say that increasing acceptance of transgender people is a “change for the worse.” Among Christians, this includes:

  • 64% of evangelical Protestants
  • 55% of Latter-day Saints
  • 50% of Orthodox Christians

Catholics, mainline Protestants and members of historically Black Protestant churches are more divided on this question. For example, 39% of mainline Protestants say greater social acceptance of people who are transgender is a change for the better, while 37% say it is a change for the worse.

Abortion’s legality

In the new survey, roughly two-thirds of Latter-day Saints (69%) and evangelical Protestants (65%) say abortion should be illegal in most or all cases. Majorities in most other groups, by contrast, say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Table showing most evangelicals and Latter-day Saints say abortion should be illegal in most or all cases; majorities in most other groups say it should be legal
  1. Comparisons between the new Religious Landscape Study (RLS) and the earlier studies are complicated by important differences in the ways the surveys were conducted. The first two landscape surveys were conducted by telephone, but the 2023-24 study was conducted mainly online and on paper. This “mode shift” affects the results of some survey questions more than others. Analysis of a nationwide telephone survey, which was conducted alongside the 2023-24 RLS for testing purposes, indicates that the subject matter in this chapter – survey findings about public attitudes toward LGBTQ issues and abortion – can be cautiously compared with the previous landscape studies. Refer to Appendix A for additional details.
