Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Jocelyn Kiley, Director, Political Research
Scott Keeter, Senior Survey Advisor
Hannah Hartig, Senior Researcher
Baxter Oliphant, Senior Researcher
Gabe Borelli, Research Associate
Andrew Daniller, Research Associate
Andy Cerda, Research Analyst
Joseph Copeland, Research Analyst
Ted Van Green, Research Analyst
Shanay Gracia, Research Assistant
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Senior Communications Manager
Tanya Arditi, Senior Communications Manager
Mithila Samak, Communications Associate
David Kent, Senior Copy Editor
Graphic design and web publishing
Alissa Scheller, Senior Information Graphics Designer
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Digital Strategy
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
Nick Zanetti, Associate Engineer
Methodology
Andrew Mercer, Principal Methodologist
Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Arnold Lau, Research Methodologist
Several others provided helpful comments and input on this study, including Mike Dimock, Claudia Deane, Neha Sahgal, Courtney Kennedy, Mark Hugo Lopez and Gregory Smith. In addition, this report benefited greatly from editing by former Director of Political Research Carroll Doherty.