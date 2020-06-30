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Public’s Mood Turns Grim; Trump Trails Biden on Most Personal Traits, Major Issues

Acknowledgments

Table of Contents
  1. Public’s Mood Turns Grim; Trump Trails Biden on Most Personal Traits, Major Issues
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:

Research team

Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research Andrew Daniller, Research Associate Bradley Jones, Research Associate Hannah Hartig, Research Associate Amina Dunn, Research Assistant Hannah Gilberstadt, Research Assistant Ted Van Green, Research Assistant Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant

Communications and editorial

Nida Asheer, Communications Associate Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate David Kent, Copy Editor

Graphic design and web publishing

Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

Methodology

Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager Arnold Lau, Research Analyst

Others at Pew Research Center also gave valuable assistance on this project, including Associate Director Alec Tyson and Research Assistant Justin Nortey.

Next: Methodology
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Table of Contents

  1. Public’s Mood Turns Grim; Trump Trails Biden on Most Personal Traits, Major Issues
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix