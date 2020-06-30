Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals:
Research team
Carroll Doherty, Director, Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director, Political Research Andrew Daniller, Research Associate Bradley Jones, Research Associate Hannah Hartig, Research Associate Amina Dunn, Research Assistant Hannah Gilberstadt, Research Assistant Ted Van Green, Research Assistant Vianney Gomez, Research Assistant
Communications and editorial
Nida Asheer, Communications Associate Calvin Jordan, Communications Associate David Kent, Copy Editor
Graphic design and web publishing
Alissa Scheller, Information Graphics Designer Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer
Methodology
Nick Bertoni, Panel Manager Arnold Lau, Research Analyst
Others at Pew Research Center also gave valuable assistance on this project, including Associate Director Alec Tyson and Research Assistant Justin Nortey.