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Weekly: 9.5.26

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

Who sees themselves as working class?

Six-in-ten U.S. adults describe themselves as working class, up from 54% two years ago. People across income groups and education levels adopt this identity, but partisanship is an especially strong factor. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to describe themselves as working class, even after taking economics, occupation and other traits into account.

An image of a Latina mother and young daughter embracing in front of suburban home

Latinos are split on whether the American dream is achievable

Around half of Latinos say they’ve achieved the American dream or are on their way to doing so. But many say it is out of reach for them or doesn’t exist at all. Latinos also tend to say the American dream is harder to achieve than in decades past, even as they broadly view their standard of living as improving across generations.

From our research

70%

The share of U.S. adults under 30 who say they spend too much time on their smartphone. Around four-in-ten in this age group report that they’re on their device “almost constantly.”

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