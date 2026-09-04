Weekly: 9.5.26

Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Who sees themselves as working class?
Six-in-ten U.S. adults describe themselves as working class, up from 54% two years ago. People across income groups and education levels adopt this identity, but partisanship is an especially strong factor. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to describe themselves as working class, even after taking economics, occupation and other traits into account.
25 years after 9/11, a portrait of Muslim Americans
The 9/11 terrorist attacks have had a lasting impact on Muslim Americans, and by some measures, public attitudes toward Islam today are more negative than in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. Yet Muslims are a growing part of the country’s religious tapestry, and one that has become more politically visible in recent years.
Latinos are split on whether the American dream is achievable
Around half of Latinos say they’ve achieved the American dream or are on their way to doing so. But many say it is out of reach for them or doesn’t exist at all. Latinos also tend to say the American dream is harder to achieve than in decades past, even as they broadly view their standard of living as improving across generations.
About half of Americans say they spend too much time on their smartphone
As smartphones become more ingrained in daily life than ever, 53% of U.S. adults say they spend too much time on their smartphone, and 45% say they have tried to cut back on the time they spend using it. Among those who have tried to cut back, relatively few report that they were highly successful.
Americans have grown more skeptical that a woman will be president in their lifetime
International views of the U.S. and its president are increasingly correlated
From our research
The share of U.S. adults under 30 who say they spend too much time on their smartphone. Around four-in-ten in this age group report that they’re on their device “almost constantly.”