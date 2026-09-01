About half of Americans say they spend too much time on their smartphone

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Between scrolling, notifications, and messages, smartphones can be hard to put down. Just over half of U.S. adults say they spend too much time on their smartphone, according to a Pew Research Center survey from May and June 2026. About a third of adults say their smartphone use is about right, while just 3% say they spend too little time using these devices.

Roughly half of U.S. adults – and a majority of those under 50 – say they spend too much time on their smartphone % of U.S. adults who say the amount of time they spend on their smartphone is … Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Roughly half of U.S. adults – and a majority of those under 50 – say they spend too much time on their smartphone % of U.S. adults who say the amount of time they spend on their smartphone is … Too much About the right amount Too little Group U.S. adults 53 36 3 All Ages 18-29 70 20 2 Ages 30-49 64 29 2 Ages 50-64 49 43 3 Ages 65+ 25 54 3 Ages Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Younger adults stand out for describing their smartphone use as excessive. Seven-in-ten adults under 30 say they spend too much time on it, as do about two-thirds of those ages 30 to 49. Roughly half of those ages 50 to 64 and a quarter of those 65 and older say the same.

Are Americans cutting back on their smartphone time?

While many Americans feel their phone takes up too much of their time, are they doing anything about it?

45% of Americans have tried to cut back on smartphone use; a quarter of them say they were highly successful % of U.S. adults who say they have ever tried to cut back on the time they spend on their smartphone in the past 12 months Among U.S. adults who’ve tried to cut back in the past 12 months, % who say they were __ at cutting back on the time they spend on their smartphone Download Image Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 45% of Americans have tried to cut back on smartphone use; a quarter of them say they were highly successful % of U.S. adults who say they have ever tried to cut back on the time they spend on their smartphone in the past 12 months Response Percentage Yes 45 No 46 Do not have a smartphone 7 Among U.S. adults who’ve tried to cut back in the past 12 months, % who say they were __ at cutting back on the time they spend on their smartphone NET extremely/very successful 25 Somewhat successful 52 NET not too/not at all successful 23 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

In our survey, 45% of U.S. adults say they’ve tried to cut back on their smartphone use over the past 12 months. A nearly identical share (46%) says they have not tried to do so.

Not surprisingly, those who feel they spend too much time on their smartphone are more likely to say they’ve tried to cut back. Among this group, 62% say this.

Still, wanting to cut back and actually doing it are different things. We also asked those who’ve tried to cut back how successful their efforts were.

Among this group, a quarter say they were extremely or very successful at cutting back on the time they spend on their smartphone. Another 52% say they were somewhat successful. Roughly a quarter of these Americans (23%) say they were not too or not at all successful at cutting back.

Adults under 50 are far more likely than older Americans to say they’ve tried to cut back their smartphone use. Roughly six-in-ten adults in this age group say this, compared with about four-in-ten among those ages 50 to 64 and an even lower share among those 65 or older.

Success at limiting smartphone use, meanwhile, varies little by age among those who have tried to cut back.

Adults under 50 stand out for trying to cut back on their smartphone use % of U.S. adults who say they ever tried to cut back on the time they spend on their smartphone in the past 12 months Note: Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Adults under 50 stand out for trying to cut back on their smartphone use % of U.S. adults who say they ever tried to cut back on the time they spend on their smartphone in the past 12 months Demographic Percentage All U.S. Adults 45 Ages 18-49 58 50-64 39 65+ 23 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Who uses their smartphone ‘almost constantly’?

Despite concerns about screen time, smartphones remain a regular feature of daily life. In fact, about one-in-four adults say they’re on their smartphones “almost constantly.” Another 60% say they use their smartphone several times a day.

Adults under 30 are the most likely age group to describe their smartphone use as almost constant, with 42% saying this. Still, a third of adults ages 30 to 49 say they use their smartphones almost constantly, as do 21% of those ages 50 to 64.

A smaller share of adults ages 65 and older report using their smartphone almost constantly (9%).

Younger adults are especially likely to say they use their smartphone ‘almost constantly’ % of U.S. adults who say they use their smartphone … Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger adults are especially likely to say they use their smartphone ‘almost constantly’ % of U.S. adults who say they use their smartphone … Group Almost constantly Several times a day About once a day Several times a week or less U.S. adults group1 26 60 3 2 Ages 18-29 group2 42 30-49 group2 33 50-64 group2 21 65+ group2 9 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

What impact do smartphones have on Americans’ lives?

Americans see both benefits and downsides when asked about the impact that smartphones have on people’s lives.

Americans see their smartphone as helpful for staying informed, connected; some say it hurts their sleep % of U.S. adults who say using their smartphone __ each of the following a lot or a little Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans see their smartphone as helpful for staying informed, connected; some say it hurts their sleep % of U.S. adults who say using their smartphone __ each of the following a lot or a little Helps Hurts Neither helps nor hurts How informed they are 73 3 15 How connected they feel to others 51 12 29 How productive they are 30 34 27 Their mood 18 22 51 How much sleep they get 5 41 46 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

On one hand, people widely see smartphones as helping them stay informed and connected. Roughly three-in-four adults say their smartphone helps them stay informed, and about half say it helps them feel connected to others. Far fewer say these devices hurt these aspects of their lives.

Views are more mixed when it comes to productivity. Relatively similar shares say their smartphones help, hurt or have no impact on their productivity.

Americans are also about equally likely to say smartphones help and hurt their mood. But the largest share of adults – about half – say phones neither help nor hurt this.

Sleep stands out as the clearest perceived downside of smartphones that we asked about. Much larger shares say their smartphones hurt than help the amount of sleep they get (41% vs. 5%). Still, nearly half say their phone has no impact on their sleep.

Age is again a big factor in Americans’ views on these questions.

A majority of adults under 30 say their smartphone use takes a toll on their sleep % of U.S. adults who say using their smartphone hurts each of the following a lot or a little Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook A majority of adults under 30 say their smartphone use takes a toll on their sleep % of U.S. adults who say using their smartphone hurts each of the following a lot or a little Ages 65+ 50-64 30-49 18-29 How much sleep they get 14 36 52 62 How productive they are 15 28 43 49 Their mood 8 18 29 31 How connected they feel to others 5 10 16 15 How informed they are 1 3 4 3 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer, including those who do not have a smartphone, or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Adults under 30 are the only age group in which a majority (62%) say smartphones hurt their sleep. Still, about half of those ages 30 to 49 also say this.

Views on smartphones’ effect on productivity follow a similar age pattern. Adults under 30 are again the most likely to say their smartphone hurts how productive they are.

Age differences are more modest on other questions. However, adults under 50 are more likely than those 50 and older to say their smartphone hurts their mood.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.