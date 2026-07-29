More Americans now support than oppose all-day school cellphone bans

About three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) support in-class cellphone bans for middle and high school students. This finding marks the second consecutive year of rising support for the policy, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. Just 18% say they oppose such a ban, while 6% are unsure.
Support for school cellphone bans continues to rise
% of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during …
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” and “Strongly/Somewhat oppose” responses are combined. Those who are not sure or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
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Support for school cellphone bans continues to rise
% of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during …
We surveyed 9,750 U.S. adults from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” responses are combined. Those who gave other responses or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of all age groups support an in-class ban. Roughly six-in-ten adults under 30 (57%) favor the idea – on par with last year but up from 45% in 2024. Support is far higher among older age groups.
When it comes to all-day bans, 28% of adults under 30 express support. By comparison, at least half of Americans 30 and older back all-day bans.
Views by party
There is broad support in both parties for in-class cellphone bans, though more so among Republicans. About eight-in-ten Republicans and Republican leaners (81%) favor the idea, as do 74% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.
A majority of Republicans (55%) back all-day cell phone bans for middle and high school students, compared with 44% of Democrats.