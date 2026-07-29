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More Americans now support than oppose all-day school cellphone bans

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Melrose High School students use their smartphones for an in-class activity. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

About three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) support in-class cellphone bans for middle and high school students. This finding marks the second consecutive year of rising support for the policy, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. Just 18% say they oppose such a ban, while 6% are unsure.

Support for school cellphone bans continues to rise
% of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during …
Chart
Chart
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” and “Strongly/Somewhat oppose” responses are combined. Those who are not sure or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Support for school cellphone bans continues to rise
% of U.S. adults who say they would __ a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during …
SupportOppose
Class
20267718
20257419
20246824
The entire school day
20264843
20254446
20243653
Download data as .csv
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” and “Strongly/Somewhat oppose” responses are combined. Those who are not sure or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

And for the first time, more Americans now support than oppose a ban on students using cellphones during the entire school day.

About half of U.S. adults (48%) back “bell-to-bell” school cellphone bans for middle and high school students, up from 36% in 2024. Still, 43% oppose the idea, while 8% are not sure.

This growth in support for all-day cellphone bans comes as more states have enacted such policies. In a 2025 survey by the Center, majorities of U.S. adults said all-day bans would improve students’ grades, social skills and class behavior. Far fewer said the same about students’ physical safety.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ views of cellphone bans in schools for middle and high school students.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This research builds on our past work studying Americans’ views of school cellphone bans, as well as teens’ uses, views and experiences with smartphones.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 9,750 U.S. adults from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Views by age

Support for in-class and all-day cellphone bans is lower among the youngest adults. Still, support for both policies has increased among all age groups since 2024, when we first asked.

Younger adults express less support for school cellphone bans than older adults
% of U.S. adults who say they would support a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during …
Chart
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” responses are combined. Those who gave other responses or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Younger adults express less support for school cellphone bans than older adults
% of U.S. adults who say they would support a ban that prevents middle and high school students from using cellphones during …
DemographicClassThe entire school day
U.S. adultsU.S. adults7748
Ages 18-29Age5728
30-49Age7750
50-64Age8355
65+Age8557
Rep/Lean RepParty8155
Dem/Lean DemParty7444
Download data as .csv
Note: “Strongly/Somewhat support” responses are combined. Those who gave other responses or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Majorities of all age groups support an in-class ban. Roughly six-in-ten adults under 30 (57%) favor the idea – on par with last year but up from 45% in 2024. Support is far higher among older age groups.

When it comes to all-day bans, 28% of adults under 30 express support. By comparison, at least half of Americans 30 and older back all-day bans.

Views by party

There is broad support in both parties for in-class cellphone bans, though more so among Republicans. About eight-in-ten Republicans and Republican leaners (81%) favor the idea, as do 74% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

A majority of Republicans (55%) back all-day cell phone bans for middle and high school students, compared with 44% of Democrats.

Note: Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

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Jeffrey Gottfried is an associate director focusing on internet and technology research at Pew Research Center.