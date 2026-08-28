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Weekly: 8.29.26

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

From diagnoses to treatments, why Americans use AI chatbots for health

Americans use chatbots for many health-related reasons, from helping diagnose ailments to learning more about information they may have gotten from a doctor. Most people who use chatbots in this way say they find it helpful, but they have varying comfort levels with sharing personal health information.

From our research

12%

The share of U.S. adults who say they make all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week using cash.

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