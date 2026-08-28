Weekly: 8.29.26

Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
From diagnoses to treatments, why Americans use AI chatbots for health
Americans use chatbots for many health-related reasons, from helping diagnose ailments to learning more about information they may have gotten from a doctor. Most people who use chatbots in this way say they find it helpful, but they have varying comfort levels with sharing personal health information.
No easy fix for bogus respondents in online opt-in polls
One of the most urgent problems in online opt-in polling is survey-takers who make no effort to answer questions truthfully. We found that multiple ways of removing these bogus respondents generally improve data quality, but no single method reliably solves the problem.
Many across 37 countries view the UN favorably, but opinions have become more negative in some places
Across 37 countries, a median of 55% of people have a favorable opinion of the UN. Views have become more negative in 10 countries and more positive in only one since we last asked this question.
How South Koreans view their relationship with the U.S.
For the first time in 20 years, a majority of South Koreans have an unfavorable opinion of the United States. In our survey this past spring – before U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent call to scale back joint military exercises – 55% of South Koreans expressed an unfavorable view of the U.S., up from 39% last year.
Majority of Americans support banning social media for kids under 16
This week, Meta agreed to change its policies for teens as part of a settlement with nearly every state and Washington, D.C. In our recent survey, 56% of U.S. adults said they would favor banning anyone under the age of 16 from using social media. Large majorities also favored parental consent, age verification and time limits.
Fewer Americans use cash today than a decade ago, but many still carry it
More than half of Americans in their 40s are sandwiched between an aging parent and their own children
From our research
The share of U.S. adults who say they make all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week using cash.