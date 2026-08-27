More than half of Americans in their 40s are sandwiched between an aging parent and their own children

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A quarter of U.S. adults are now part of the so-called “sandwich generation,” according to a Pew Research Center survey from September 2025. These adults have a parent age 65 or older and have a child under 18, an adult child receiving financial support or both.

Adults in their 40s are the most likely to be in the ‘sandwich generation’ % who are in the ‘sandwich generation’ Note: Adults in the sandwich generation are those who 1) have a living parent age 65 or older and 2) have a minor child and/or have provided financial support to an adult child in the year prior to the survey. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Adults in their 40s are the most likely to be in the ‘sandwich generation’ % who are in the ‘sandwich generation’ Category Percent Group All adults 25 All Ages 18-29 8 Ages 30-39 25 Ages 40-49 54 Ages 50-59 45 Ages 60+ 10 Ages Download data as .csv Note: Adults in the sandwich generation are those who 1) have a living parent age 65 or older and 2) have a minor child and/or have provided financial support to an adult child in the year prior to the survey. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans in their 40s are the most likely to be sandwiched between their children and an aging parent. More than half in this age group (54%) are in this situation. This compares with:

45% of those in their 50s

25% of those in their 30s

10% of those 60 and older

8% of adults younger than 30

Overall, the share of U.S. adults in the sandwich generation has grown only modestly in recent years, even as people are living longer and many young adults are struggling to gain financial independence. When we last measured this in 2021, 23% were in the sandwich generation.

Still, a larger share of people in their 50s are sandwiched now than in 2021 (45% vs. 36%). This is partly because more adults in their 50s now have a living parent 65 or older.

Some groups of Americans are more likely than others to be in the sandwich generation, such as:

31% of Asian adults and 30% of Hispanic adults vs. 23% of White adults and 21% of Black adults

30% of those with at least a bachelor’s degree vs. 22% with some college or less education

32% of those with upper incomes vs. 26% of those with middle incomes and 20% of those with lower incomes

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at the share of adults who are sandwiched between their children and an aging parent. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work on family and relationships. How did we do this? Most of the data for this analysis comes from a Center survey of 8,750 U.S. adults from Sept. 2 to 8, 2026. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. The analysis also references data from a 2021 survey. Here are detailed responses and the methodology for that survey.

The family situations for sandwiched adults

A majority of sandwiched adults in their 30s and 40s have an aging parent and at least one child younger than 18, but no adult children they’ve supported financially. This is the case for 90% of sandwiched adults in their 30s and 58% of those in their 40s.

‘Sandwiched’ adults in their 40s and 50s are the most likely to have both a minor child and an adult child they’ve helped financially Among those in the ‘sandwich generation,’ % who have a living parent age 65 or older and … * And have not provided financial help to an adult child.

** And do not have a child younger than 18.

Note: Adults in the sandwich generation are those who 1) have a living parent age 65 or older and 2) have a minor child and/or have provided financial support to an adult child in the year prior to the survey. There were too few adults younger than 30 in this group to analyze separately. Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook ‘Sandwiched’ adults in their 40s and 50s are the most likely to have both a minor child and an adult child they’ve helped financially Among those in the ‘sandwich generation,’ % who have a living parent age 65 or older and … Have a child younger than 18* Have provided financial help to adult child** Have done/Have done both Grouping All in sandwich generation 47 36 18 All Ages 30-39 90 3 7 Age 40-49 58 19 23 Age 50-59 18 61 21 Age 60+ 4 89 7 Age Download data as .csv * And have not provided financial help to an adult child.

** And do not have a child younger than 18.

Note: Adults in the sandwich generation are those who 1) have a living parent age 65 or older and 2) have a minor child and/or have provided financial support to an adult child in the year prior to the survey. There were too few adults younger than 30 in this group to analyze separately. Figures may not add to 100% due to rounding. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-8, 2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

By the time they’re in their 50s, though, far smaller shares of sandwiched adults are raising children who are minors. Instead, majorities of those in their 50s (61%) and those 60 and older (89%) are sandwiched between an aging parent and an adult child they’ve helped financially.

Among those in their 40s and 50s, 23% and 21%, respectively, have both a child younger than 18 and an adult child they’ve helped financially, in addition to having an aging parent.

There aren’t enough sandwiched adults younger than 30 to analyze their family situations separately.

Sandwiched adults’ life satisfaction

The 2021 survey also asked adults about their satisfaction with various aspects of their lives.

‘Sandwiched’ adults are somewhat more likely than other adults to be very satisfied with their family life % saying they are very satisfied with … Note: Adults in the sandwich generation are those who 1) have a living parent age 65 or older and 2) have a minor child and/or have provided financial support to an adult child in the year prior to the survey. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 18-24, 2021. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook ‘Sandwiched’ adults are somewhat more likely than other adults to be very satisfied with their family life % saying they are very satisfied with … Sandwich generation Other adults Their family life 48 43 The quality of life in their community 25 24 Their social life 24 24 Their personal financial situation 17 17 Download data as .csv Note: Adults in the sandwich generation are those who 1) have a living parent age 65 or older and 2) have a minor child and/or have provided financial support to an adult child in the year prior to the survey. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Oct. 18-24, 2021. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Adults in the sandwich generation were more likely than those who were not sandwiched to say they were very satisfied with their family life (48% vs. 43%). This difference was largest for people in their 40s (49% vs. 38%).

Adults who are and are not sandwiched answered similarly when we asked about some other aspects of their life, including their social life and their personal financial situation.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is an update of a post originally published April 8, 2022.