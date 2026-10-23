Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

Newsletter

|

Weekly Roundup

The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗

From our research

39%

The share of U.S. adults under 30 who regularly get news from TikTok.

Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for The Briefing

Weekly updates on the world of news & information

Thank you for subscribing!