Weekly Roundup
The latest findings from Pew Research Center · Subscribe ↗
Broad Public Confidence in Elections in the U.S. – but Partisans Differ Over Concerns About Access, Security
Most voters expect the 2026 midterms to be well-run and ballots cast in person to be counted as intended. But there continue to be wide partisan differences in perceptions of how secure elections are against noncitizen voting and whether all eligible citizens who want to vote will be able to do so.
Pace of Trump’s Judicial Appointments Has Slowed in His Second Term
Since returning to the White House in 2025, President Donald Trump has appointed 55 judges to the federal judiciary – a lower pre-midterm total than most other recent presidents. Joe Biden had appointed 81 federal judges by this point in his tenure, while Trump had appointed 83 by this point in his first term.
Quiz: What Is Your Civic Personality?
Are you a Mobilizer, Connector, Spectator or Outsider? Take our quiz to find out how you compare with Americans overall when it comes to your engagement with news, politics, religion and other aspects of civic life.
- Read the full report: How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life
Few Americans Say They Are Asking AI Chatbots for 2026 Election Information
About one-in-ten U.S. adults (8%) say they are using AI chatbots to find election-related information this year. Most who do say they specifically use chatbots to get information about candidates’ stances on issues.
Fact sheet: Americans’ Use of Social Media in 2026
Most U.S. adults say they use YouTube (84%) and Facebook (70%). About half use Instagram, while fewer use sites or apps like TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat and X.
- Tech adoption fact sheets: Mobile devices | Internet and broadband
Growing Share of Americans Say Social Media Is an Important News Source for Them
A majority of U.S. adults (58%) now say social media is an important way for them to keep up with the news, including 13% who say it’s the most important way.
Men Are Experiencing More Job Growth Than Women in AI-Exposed Occupations
From our research
The share of U.S. adults under 30 who regularly get news from TikTok.