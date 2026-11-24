Politics
A monthly digest of research on public attitudes on politics and major policy issues · Subscribe ↗
In Wake of Democrats’ Midterm Victory, Majority of Americans Approve of the Party’s Policies and Plans
Americans are greeting this month’s wave of Democratic election victories with generally positive feelings. Across several issues facing the country, more Americans say Democratic congressional leaders will have the better approach than say President Donald Trump will – by double-digit margins.
Democrats’ Optimism About the Party’s Future Rebounds as GOP Optimism Drops to Decade Low
Following big victories in this year’s midterm elections, 85% of Democrats say they are optimistic about their party’s future, rebounding from a decade low in 2024. Among Republicans, 57% say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future, down from 86% two years ago.
Two-Thirds of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Handling of the Russia-Ukraine War
Around four-in-ten Americans say President Donald Trump is favoring Russia too much in its war with Ukraine. Just 7% say he is favoring Ukraine too much, while 21% say he is striking the right balance. There continues to be a wide partisan gap on whether the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself.
How Americans View Federal Agencies
On balance, Americans view eight of 12 federal agencies we asked about more favorably than unfavorably. The National Park Service, National Weather Service and U.S. Postal Service are regarded especially positively.
- What Americans think about: State Department | Homeland Security | ICE | Health and Human Services | CDC | Justice Department | FBI | Federal Reserve | IRS | National Park Service | National Weather Service | Postal Service
Democrats Won Senate Races in 10 States Trump Carried in 2024. How Uncommon Is That?
Democratic Wave Sweeps In More Split Senate Delegations
From our research
The share of voters who say the elections across the U.S. were run and administered well this year.