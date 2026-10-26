National Park Service, Weather Service, U.S. Postal Service are viewed positively across the political spectrum

(J. David Ake/Getty Images)

Americans’ views of several major federal government agencies and departments are generally positive, with some exceptions.

On balance, Americans view eight of 12 federal agencies we asked about more favorably than unfavorably, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 adults conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026.

The National Park Service, National Weather Service and U.S. Postal Service are viewed especially positively: Two-thirds or more of Americans view each favorably.

National Park Service, Weather Service, USPS widely viewed positively, while ICE, IRS rank as least popular federal agencies % who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook National Park Service, Weather Service, USPS widely viewed positively, while ICE, IRS rank as least popular federal agencies % who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency Agency Favorable Unfavorable Not sure NET Fav National Park Service 73 9 17 64 National Weather Service 72 13 15 59 U.S. Postal Service 68 22 10 46 Federal Reserve 48 29 22 19 FBI 48 36 15 12 CDC 47 39 14 8 Health and Human Services 44 38 17 6 Dept. of Homeland Security 43 42 14 1 State Dept. 42 33 24 9 Dept. of Justice 40 45 14 -5 IRS 37 46 16 -9 ICE 35 56 9 -21 Download data as .csv Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The least popular agency of the 12 asked about is Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A majority of Americans (56%) express an unfavorable opinion of ICE, while 35% express a favorable opinion.

Related: Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative

About this research We conducted this survey to understand Americans’ attitudes about key federal government agencies. We have tracked attitudes about federal agencies and departments for many years. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from September 28 to October 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the questions used for this analysis, detailed responses and the survey methodology.

How Republicans and Democrats view federal agencies

Wide partisan gaps in views of many federal agencies, but majorities in both parties view the National Park Service, Weather Service and USPS favorably % who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency Note: “Not sure” and no answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Wide partisan gaps in views of many federal agencies, but majorities in both parties view the National Park Service, Weather Service and USPS favorably % who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable ICE Rep/Lean Rep 67 23 Dept. of Homeland Security Rep/Lean Rep 70 18 Dept. of Justice Rep/Lean Rep 58 31 State Dept. Rep/Lean Rep 55 22 FBI Rep/Lean Rep 62 25 Health and Human Services Rep/Lean Rep 54 30 National Park Service Rep/Lean Rep 76 8 National Weather Service Rep/Lean Rep 70 13 IRS Rep/Lean Rep 38 50 U.S. Postal Service Rep/Lean Rep 66 27 Federal Reserve Rep/Lean Rep 46 34 CDC Rep/Lean Rep 41 47 ICE Dem/Lean Dem 9 84 Dept. of Homeland Security Dem/Lean Dem 22 64 Dept. of Justice Dem/Lean Dem 27 59 State Dept. Dem/Lean Dem 32 45 FBI Dem/Lean Dem 38 47 Health and Human Services Dem/Lean Dem 37 46 National Park Service Dem/Lean Dem 74 10 National Weather Service Dem/Lean Dem 75 13 IRS Dem/Lean Dem 38 43 U.S. Postal Service Dem/Lean Dem 71 19 Federal Reserve Dem/Lean Dem 53 25 CDC Dem/Lean Dem 54 33 Download data as .csv Note: “Not sure” and no answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

There are wide partisan gaps in views of several agencies.

Today, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to view ICE, DHS, the Department of Justice, the State Department, the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services favorably.

The partisan gap on views of ICE is particularly wide: 67% of Republicans view the agency favorably, while 9% of Democrats say the same.

For partisan trends on views of ICE, read “Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative.”

Wide partisan differences in net favorability of ICE, DHS, DOJ and other agencies Net favorability rating of each federal agency Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Wide partisan differences in net favorability of ICE, DHS, DOJ and other agencies Net favorability rating of each federal agency Agency Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem ICE 44 -75 Dept. of Homeland Security 52 -42 Dept. of Justice 27 -32 State Dept. 33 -13 FBI 37 -9 Health and Human Services 24 -9 National Park Service 68 64 National Weather Service 57 62 IRS -12 -5 U.S. Postal Service 39 52 Federal Reserve 12 28 CDC -6 21 Download data as .csv Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to hold a favorable views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Reserve.

Trends in views of federal agencies among partisans

The State Department, DHS and ICE

State Department

A majority of Republicans (55%) express a positive opinion of the State Department, while 22% express a negative opinion – nearly identical to views a year ago.

Democrats’ views of the State Department have grown more negative over the last year. Now, more Democrats have an unfavorable (45%) than favorable (32%) view of the department.

Democrats grow more negative toward the State Department % who have a(n) __ opinion of the State Department Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats grow more negative toward the State Department % who have a(n) __ opinion of the State Department Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2025 State Department Total 45 31 24 2026 State Department Total 42 33 24 2025 State Department Rep/Lean Rep 57 23 20 2026 State Department Rep/Lean Rep 55 22 22 2025 State Department Dem/Lean Dem 37 39 24 2026 State Department Dem/Lean Dem 32 45 22 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Department of Homeland Security

Seven-in-ten Republicans express a positive view of DHS, essentially unchanged since 2025. About two-in-ten Democrats (22%) view it favorably, down modestly from a year ago (26%).

Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Homeland Security Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Homeland Security Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 Dept. of Homeland Security Total 51 35 13 2024 Dept. of Homeland Security Total 48 36 15 2025 Dept. of Homeland Security Total 46 40 13 2026 Dept. of Homeland Security Total 43 42 14 2023 Dept. of Homeland Security Rep/Lean Rep 47 43 10 2024 Dept. of Homeland Security Rep/Lean Rep 41 47 12 2025 Dept. of Homeland Security Rep/Lean Rep 68 21 10 2026 Dept. of Homeland Security Rep/Lean Rep 70 18 11 2023 Dept. of Homeland Security Dem/Lean Dem 56 29 14 2024 Dept. of Homeland Security Dem/Lean Dem 57 26 16 2025 Dept. of Homeland Security Dem/Lean Dem 26 60 14 2026 Dept. of Homeland Security Dem/Lean Dem 22 64 14 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The public’s views of ICE have grown more negative over the last year: 56% now view the agency unfavorably, up from 49% last year. While ICE continues to be viewed far more positively among Republicans than Democrats, the negative shift in perceptions is seen in both parties. (For more on views of ICE, read “Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative.”)

Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists % who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists % who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2025 ICE Total 40 49 10 2026 ICE Total 35 56 9 2025 ICE Rep/Lean Rep 72 21 7 2026 ICE Rep/Lean Rep 67 23 9 2025 ICE Dem/Lean Dem 13 78 9 2026 ICE Dem/Lean Dem 9 84 7 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Health and Human Services and CDC

Both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are viewed more negatively by the public today than they were a year ago – the result of shifting views among Democrats.

Department of Health and Human Services

Currently, 46% of Democrats rate HHS unfavorably, while 37% rate it favorably. A year ago, more Democrats rated HHS favorably (47%) than unfavorably (38%).

Democrats now hold more negative than positive views of HHS % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Health and Human Services Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats now hold more negative than positive views of HHS % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Health and Human Services Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 HHS Total 55 30 15 2024 HHS Total 50 31 18 2025 HHS Total 48 36 15 2026 HHS Total 44 38 17 2023 HHS Rep/Lean Rep 39 47 13 2024 HHS Rep/Lean Rep 33 49 18 2025 HHS Rep/Lean Rep 51 36 13 2026 HHS Rep/Lean Rep 54 30 16 2023 HHS Dem/Lean Dem 70 15 15 2024 HHS Dem/Lean Dem 68 14 18 2025 HHS Dem/Lean Dem 47 38 15 2026 HHS Dem/Lean Dem 37 46 16 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

While Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to view the CDC favorably, that gap has now narrowed.

A majority of Democrats (54%) currently rate the CDC positively, but this is down from the 69% who said the same a year ago.

About four-in-ten Republicans (41%) rate the CDC favorably, compared with 47% who rate it unfavorably – nearly identical to last year.

Democrats increasingly view the CDC unfavorably % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats increasingly view the CDC unfavorably % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure Panel 2023 CDC Total 56 38 6 CDCTotal 2024 CDC Total 55 35 10 CDCTotal 2025 CDC Total 53 34 13 CDCTotal 2026 CDC Total 47 39 14 CDCTotal 2023 CDC Rep/Lean Rep 31 63 6 CDCRep/Lean Rep 2024 CDC Rep/Lean Rep 33 59 9 CDCRep/Lean Rep 2025 CDC Rep/Lean Rep 40 49 11 CDCRep/Lean Rep 2026 CDC Rep/Lean Rep 41 47 12 CDCRep/Lean Rep 2023 CDC Dem/Lean Dem 80 15 5 CDCDem/Lean Dem 2024 CDC Dem/Lean Dem 78 12 9 CDCDem/Lean Dem 2025 CDC Dem/Lean Dem 69 20 12 CDCDem/Lean Dem 2026 CDC Dem/Lean Dem 54 33 12 CDCDem/Lean Dem Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Justice Department and FBI

While overall views of the nation’s major law enforcement agencies are little changed over the last year, the partisan trends continue to diverge.

Department of Justice

Views of the Justice Department have improved among Republicans: 58% have a positive view of the DOJ, up from 51% a year ago.

A majority of Democrats (59%) express a negative view of the DOJ – a nearly identical share to last year.

Republicans’ views of Justice Department grow more positive % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Justice Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans’ views of Justice Department grow more positive % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Justice Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 Dept. of Justice Total 49 41 10 2024 Dept. of Justice Total 43 44 13 2025 Dept. of Justice Total 39 46 15 2026 Dept. of Justice Total 40 45 14 2023 Dept. of Justice Rep/Lean Rep 40 50 9 2024 Dept. of Justice Rep/Lean Rep 33 56 11 2025 Dept. of Justice Rep/Lean Rep 51 35 13 2026 Dept. of Justice Rep/Lean Rep 58 31 11 2023 Dept. of Justice Dem/Lean Dem 57 34 9 2024 Dept. of Justice Dem/Lean Dem 55 32 12 2025 Dept. of Justice Dem/Lean Dem 28 58 13 2026 Dept. of Justice Dem/Lean Dem 27 59 13 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

FBI

About six-in-ten Republicans (62%) rate the FBI favorably, up from a year ago, when 54% rated the FBI favorably.

By contrast, Democrats now rate the FBI more negatively (47%) than positively (39%). A year ago, Democrats were more likely to rate the agency favorably (45%) than unfavorably (38%).

Republicans grow more favorable toward FBI, Democrats more unfavorable % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans grow more favorable toward FBI, Democrats more unfavorable % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 FBI Total 52 36 12 2024 FBI Total 51 33 16 2025 FBI Total 48 36 16 2026 FBI Total 48 36 15 2023 FBI Rep/Lean Rep 38 53 9 2024 FBI Rep/Lean Rep 37 50 13 2025 FBI Rep/Lean Rep 54 34 12 2026 FBI Rep/Lean Rep 62 25 13 2023 FBI Dem/Lean Dem 65 22 13 2024 FBI Dem/Lean Dem 66 17 16 2025 FBI Dem/Lean Dem 45 39 16 2026 FBI Dem/Lean Dem 38 47 15 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Federal Reserve and IRS

Federal Reserve

Republicans’ views of the Federal Reserve have improved: 46% view it favorably, while 34% view it unfavorably.

About half of Democrats (53%) rate the Fed positively, though that share is down from 60% in 2025.

Republicans increasingly view the Federal Reserve positively % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Reserve Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans increasingly view the Federal Reserve positively % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Reserve Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 Federal Reserve Total 43 37 20 2024 Federal Reserve Total 45 32 23 2025 Federal Reserve Total 49 28 23 2026 Federal Reserve Total 48 29 22 2023 Federal Reserve Rep/Lean Rep 32 52 16 2024 Federal Reserve Rep/Lean Rep 35 44 20 2025 Federal Reserve Rep/Lean Rep 41 41 18 2026 Federal Reserve Rep/Lean Rep 46 34 20 2023 Federal Reserve Dem/Lean Dem 55 24 21 2024 Federal Reserve Dem/Lean Dem 57 19 24 2025 Federal Reserve Dem/Lean Dem 60 17 23 2026 Federal Reserve Dem/Lean Dem 53 25 22 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

IRS

Though both parties view the Internal Revenue Service unfavorably, their views have trended in opposite directions. Republicans have grown more favorable toward the IRS: 38% now view the agency favorably, up from 28% a year ago. By comparison, 38% of Democrats now express a positive view of the agency, down from 44% last year.

Republicans’ views of the IRS improve % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Internal Revenue Service Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans’ views of the IRS improve % who have a(n) __ opinion of the Internal Revenue Service Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 IRS Total 42 51 7 2024 IRS Total 38 50 12 2025 IRS Total 36 50 14 2026 IRS Total 37 46 16 2023 IRS Rep/Lean Rep 29 64 6 2024 IRS Rep/Lean Rep 26 65 9 2025 IRS Rep/Lean Rep 28 62 9 2026 IRS Rep/Lean Rep 38 50 12 2023 IRS Dem/Lean Dem 53 40 7 2024 IRS Dem/Lean Dem 50 37 12 2025 IRS Dem/Lean Dem 44 39 16 2026 IRS Dem/Lean Dem 38 43 18 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

National Park Service, National Weather Service, USPS

National Park Service

The National Park Service remains broadly popular, though the share of Democrats who hold a favorable opinion is down slightly, from 79% in 2025 to 74% today.

Majorities in both parties continue to rate the National Park Service highly % who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Park Service Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majorities in both parties continue to rate the National Park Service highly % who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Park Service Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 National Park Service Total 81 7 12 2024 National Park Service Total 76 7 17 2025 National Park Service Total 76 8 15 2026 National Park Service Total 73 9 17 2023 National Park Service Rep/Lean Rep 81 9 10 2024 National Park Service Rep/Lean Rep 75 8 16 2025 National Park Service Rep/Lean Rep 78 10 13 2026 National Park Service Rep/Lean Rep 76 8 16 2023 National Park Service Dem/Lean Dem 84 4 12 2024 National Park Service Dem/Lean Dem 80 5 15 2025 National Park Service Dem/Lean Dem 79 7 13 2026 National Park Service Dem/Lean Dem 74 10 15 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

National Weather Service

Views of the National Weather Service are also overwhelmingly positive in both parties, though somewhat less so than last year.

Overwhelming shares of Republicans and Democrats view the National Weather Service favorably % who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Weather Service Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Overwhelming shares of Republicans and Democrats view the National Weather Service favorably % who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Weather Service Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2025 National Weather Service Total 76 11 13 2026 National Weather Service Total 72 13 15 2025 National Weather Service Rep/Lean Rep 75 14 11 2026 National Weather Service Rep/Lean Rep 70 13 16 2025 National Weather Service Dem/Lean Dem 81 8 11 2026 National Weather Service Dem/Lean Dem 75 13 12 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Postal Service

Wide majorities in both parties view the Postal Service favorably, though views are less positive than they were a few years ago.

Most Americans view Postal Service favorably, including those in both parties % who have a(n) __ opinion of the U.S. Postal Service Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans view Postal Service favorably, including those in both parties % who have a(n) __ opinion of the U.S. Postal Service Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2023 U.S. Postal Service Total 77 20 3 2024 U.S. Postal Service Total 72 21 6 2025 U.S. Postal Service Total 69 23 8 2026 U.S. Postal Service Total 68 22 10 2023 U.S. Postal Service Rep/Lean Rep 73 25 2 2024 U.S. Postal Service Rep/Lean Rep 68 27 5 2025 U.S. Postal Service Rep/Lean Rep 63 31 6 2026 U.S. Postal Service Rep/Lean Rep 66 27 7 2023 U.S. Postal Service Dem/Lean Dem 82 15 3 2024 U.S. Postal Service Dem/Lean Dem 76 17 6 2025 U.S. Postal Service Dem/Lean Dem 76 16 8 2026 U.S. Postal Service Dem/Lean Dem 71 19 9 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Changes in question wording and mode differences between online and phone surveys This survey marks the fourth time Pew Research Center has measured public attitudes about federal government agencies on our online American Trends Panel. We previously did so in 2025, 2024 and 2023. Earlier surveys measuring views of federal agencies, including polls fielded in 2020 and 2019, were conducted by telephone. The findings in our 2026, 2025, 2024 and 2023 web surveys are not directly comparable with those past telephone surveys for two reasons: First, the web surveys use different question wording than past telephone surveys. Online survey respondents receive an explicit “Not sure” response option. Telephone respondents, by contrast, had to volunteer that they did not have an opinion about an agency. This change generally results in a larger share of respondents declining to offer an opinion. Second, surveys conducted online and by telephone often produce different results because respondents sometimes answer similar questions differently across modes. This is called a “mode effect.” These two factors mean that point estimates (for instance, the share of respondents who express a favorable opinion about a single agency in our new survey and in a prior phone survey) should not be directly compared to measure change over time. Doing so would conflate question wording and mode differences with change over time. Despite this limitation, some broad comparisons can be made. For example, if a wide partisan gap is evident for one agency but was not apparent in past surveys – compared with partisan gaps that have remained relatively stable for other agencies – that change is likely not only a result of the transition to online polling from phone polling. In general, the agencies that are viewed most favorably in our recent online surveys were also among the most favorably viewed in past Pew Research Center surveys conducted by telephone.

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Analyst Andy Cerda. Director of Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director Steven Shepard, Research Analyst Shanay Gracia, Senior Editorial Specialist David Kent, Associate Information Graphics Designer Carson TerBush and Digital Producer Sara Atske also provided assistance.