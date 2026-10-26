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Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative

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Masked federal agents wearing a Police ICE jacket, stand in a hallway at the New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court inside the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on March 17, 2026. US President Donald Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged "invasion" by criminals. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)
Masked federal agents wearing a Police ICE jacket, stand in a hallway at the New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court inside the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on March 17, 2026. US President Donald Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged “invasion” by criminals. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

A majority of Americans (56%) now say they have an unfavorable opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency at the center of many of the Trump administration’s increased deportation efforts. A considerably smaller share – 35% – view the agency favorably, while 9% say they are not sure.

ICE is the least favorably viewed of the 12 federal agencies and departments asked about in a Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 adults conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Republicans’ ratings of ICE are far more positive than those of Democrats. But in both partisan groups, views of the agency have grown more negative over the last year:

Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents currently view ICE favorably, down from 72% a year ago.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners now have an unfavorable opinion of ICE (84%), up from 78% last year.

Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists
% who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists
% who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2025ICETotal404910
2026ICETotal35569
2025ICERep/Lean Rep72217
2026ICERep/Lean Rep67239
2025ICEDem/Lean Dem13789
2026ICEDem/Lean Dem9847
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

For views of other federal agencies included in the survey, visitHow Americans View Federal Agencies.

About this research

We conducted this survey to understand Americans’ attitudes about key federal government agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. We have tracked attitudes about federal agencies and departments for many years. For views of other agencies, refer to this fact sheet.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Views of ICE by race and ethnicity

Majorities of Black (69%), Hispanic (67%) and Asian adults (66%) have a negative opinion of ICE. In each group, views are substantially more negative than they were a year ago.

White adults are less likely than other racial and ethnic groups to view the agency negatively, though more now express a negative opinion than a positive one.

Nearly half of White adults (49%) have an unfavorable view of ICE, up from 45% in 2025. About four-in-ten (42%) have a positive opinion, down from 48% a year ago.

Americans across racial and ethnic groups view ICE more negatively today than a year ago
% who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Chart
*Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Americans across racial and ethnic groups view ICE more negatively today than a year ago
% who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
YearGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2025White48457
2026White42498
2025Hispanic295416
2026Hispanic25677
2025Black265122
2026Black156916
2025Asian325710
2026Asian246610
Download data as .csv
*Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views of ICE by party, race and ethnicity

Among Republicans

White Republicans (71%) are much more likely than Hispanic Republicans to view ICE favorably (53%).

White Republicans are more likely than Hispanic Republicans to view ICE favorably
% who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Chart
* Relatively small sample size for Hispanic Republicans (N=201, margin of error +/- 10.1 percentage points at 95% confidence).
** Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Insufficient sample size to show data for Black and Asian Republicans. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
White Republicans are more likely than Hispanic Republicans to view ICE favorably
% who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Race/EthnicityGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
WhiteRep/Lean Rep71208
Hispanic*Rep/Lean Rep53398
WhiteDem/Lean Dem6895
HispanicDem/Lean Dem14797
BlackDem/Lean Dem127512
Asian**Dem/Lean Dem11827
Download data as .csv
* Relatively small sample size for Hispanic Republicans (N=201, margin of error +/- 10.1 percentage points at 95% confidence).
** Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Insufficient sample size to show data for Black and Asian Republicans. No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Among Democrats

Across racial and ethnic groups, large majorities of Democrats view ICE unfavorably. However, White Democrats’ views are particularly negative.

Roughly nine-in-ten White Democrats (89%) express a negative opinion, compared with smaller majorities of Asian (82%), Hispanic (79%) and Black Democrats (75%).

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

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Andy Cerda is a research analyst focusing on politics at Pew Research Center.