Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative

Masked federal agents wearing a Police ICE jacket, stand in a hallway at the New York Federal Plaza Immigration Court inside the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on March 17, 2026. US President Donald Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged “invasion” by criminals. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

A majority of Americans (56%) now say they have an unfavorable opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency at the center of many of the Trump administration’s increased deportation efforts. A considerably smaller share – 35% – view the agency favorably, while 9% say they are not sure.

ICE is the least favorably viewed of the 12 federal agencies and departments asked about in a Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 adults conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.

Republicans’ ratings of ICE are far more positive than those of Democrats. But in both partisan groups, views of the agency have grown more negative over the last year:

Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents currently view ICE favorably, down from 72% a year ago.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners now have an unfavorable opinion of ICE (84%), up from 78% last year.

Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists % who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists % who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Year Agency Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2025 ICE Total 40 49 10 2026 ICE Total 35 56 9 2025 ICE Rep/Lean Rep 72 21 7 2026 ICE Rep/Lean Rep 67 23 9 2025 ICE Dem/Lean Dem 13 78 9 2026 ICE Dem/Lean Dem 9 84 7 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For views of other federal agencies included in the survey, visit “How Americans View Federal Agencies.”

About this research We conducted this survey to understand Americans’ attitudes about key federal government agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. We have tracked attitudes about federal agencies and departments for many years. For views of other agencies, refer to this fact sheet. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Views of ICE by race and ethnicity

Majorities of Black (69%), Hispanic (67%) and Asian adults (66%) have a negative opinion of ICE. In each group, views are substantially more negative than they were a year ago.

White adults are less likely than other racial and ethnic groups to view the agency negatively, though more now express a negative opinion than a positive one.

Nearly half of White adults (49%) have an unfavorable view of ICE, up from 45% in 2025. About four-in-ten (42%) have a positive opinion, down from 48% a year ago.

Americans across racial and ethnic groups view ICE more negatively today than a year ago % who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement *Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans across racial and ethnic groups view ICE more negatively today than a year ago % who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Year Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure 2025 White 48 45 7 2026 White 42 49 8 2025 Hispanic 29 54 16 2026 Hispanic 25 67 7 2025 Black 26 51 22 2026 Black 15 69 16 2025 Asian 32 57 10 2026 Asian 24 66 10 Download data as .csv *Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Views of ICE by party, race and ethnicity

Among Republicans

White Republicans (71%) are much more likely than Hispanic Republicans to view ICE favorably (53%).

White Republicans are more likely than Hispanic Republicans to view ICE favorably % who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement * Relatively small sample size for Hispanic Republicans (N=201, margin of error +/- 10.1 percentage points at 95% confidence).

** Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Insufficient sample size to show data for Black and Asian Republicans. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook White Republicans are more likely than Hispanic Republicans to view ICE favorably % who have a(n) ___ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Race/Ethnicity Group Favorable Unfavorable Not sure White Rep/Lean Rep 71 20 8 Hispanic* Rep/Lean Rep 53 39 8 White Dem/Lean Dem 6 89 5 Hispanic Dem/Lean Dem 14 79 7 Black Dem/Lean Dem 12 75 12 Asian** Dem/Lean Dem 11 82 7 Download data as .csv * Relatively small sample size for Hispanic Republicans (N=201, margin of error +/- 10.1 percentage points at 95% confidence).

** Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Insufficient sample size to show data for Black and Asian Republicans. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among Democrats

Across racial and ethnic groups, large majorities of Democrats view ICE unfavorably. However, White Democrats’ views are particularly negative.

Roughly nine-in-ten White Democrats (89%) express a negative opinion, compared with smaller majorities of Asian (82%), Hispanic (79%) and Black Democrats (75%).

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.