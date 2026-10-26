How Americans View Federal Agencies

National Park Service, Weather Service, U.S. Postal Service are viewed positively across the political spectrum
Americans’ views of several major federal government agencies and departments are generally positive, with some exceptions.
On balance, Americans view eight of 12 federal agencies we asked about more favorably than unfavorably, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 adults conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026.
The National Park Service, National Weather Service and U.S. Postal Service are viewed especially positively: Two-thirds or more of Americans view each favorably.
|Agency
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|NET Fav
|National Park Service
|73
|9
|17
|64
|National Weather Service
|72
|13
|15
|59
|U.S. Postal Service
|68
|22
|10
|46
|Federal Reserve
|48
|29
|22
|19
|FBI
|48
|36
|15
|12
|CDC
|47
|39
|14
|8
|Health and Human Services
|44
|38
|17
|6
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|43
|42
|14
|1
|State Dept.
|42
|33
|24
|9
|Dept. of Justice
|40
|45
|14
|-5
|IRS
|37
|46
|16
|-9
|ICE
|35
|56
|9
|-21
The least popular agency of the 12 asked about is Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A majority of Americans (56%) express an unfavorable opinion of ICE, while 35% express a favorable opinion.
Related: Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative
How Republicans and Democrats view federal agencies
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|ICE
|Rep/Lean Rep
|67
|23
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Rep/Lean Rep
|70
|18
|Dept. of Justice
|Rep/Lean Rep
|58
|31
|State Dept.
|Rep/Lean Rep
|55
|22
|FBI
|Rep/Lean Rep
|62
|25
|Health and Human Services
|Rep/Lean Rep
|54
|30
|National Park Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|76
|8
|National Weather Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|70
|13
|IRS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|38
|50
|U.S. Postal Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|66
|27
|Federal Reserve
|Rep/Lean Rep
|46
|34
|CDC
|Rep/Lean Rep
|41
|47
|ICE
|Dem/Lean Dem
|9
|84
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Dem/Lean Dem
|22
|64
|Dept. of Justice
|Dem/Lean Dem
|27
|59
|State Dept.
|Dem/Lean Dem
|32
|45
|FBI
|Dem/Lean Dem
|38
|47
|Health and Human Services
|Dem/Lean Dem
|37
|46
|National Park Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|74
|10
|National Weather Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|75
|13
|IRS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|38
|43
|U.S. Postal Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|71
|19
|Federal Reserve
|Dem/Lean Dem
|53
|25
|CDC
|Dem/Lean Dem
|54
|33
There are wide partisan gaps in views of several agencies.
Today, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to view ICE, DHS, the Department of Justice, the State Department, the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services favorably.
The partisan gap on views of ICE is particularly wide: 67% of Republicans view the agency favorably, while 9% of Democrats say the same.
For partisan trends on views of ICE, read “Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative.”
|Agency
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|ICE
|44
|-75
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|52
|-42
|Dept. of Justice
|27
|-32
|State Dept.
|33
|-13
|FBI
|37
|-9
|Health and Human Services
|24
|-9
|National Park Service
|68
|64
|National Weather Service
|57
|62
|IRS
|-12
|-5
|U.S. Postal Service
|39
|52
|Federal Reserve
|12
|28
|CDC
|-6
|21
Democrats are more likely than Republicans to hold a favorable views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Reserve.
Trends in views of federal agencies among partisans
The State Department, DHS and ICE
State Department
A majority of Republicans (55%) express a positive opinion of the State Department, while 22% express a negative opinion – nearly identical to views a year ago.
Democrats’ views of the State Department have grown more negative over the last year. Now, more Democrats have an unfavorable (45%) than favorable (32%) view of the department.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2025
|State Department
|Total
|45
|31
|24
|2026
|State Department
|Total
|42
|33
|24
|2025
|State Department
|Rep/Lean Rep
|57
|23
|20
|2026
|State Department
|Rep/Lean Rep
|55
|22
|22
|2025
|State Department
|Dem/Lean Dem
|37
|39
|24
|2026
|State Department
|Dem/Lean Dem
|32
|45
|22
Department of Homeland Security
Seven-in-ten Republicans express a positive view of DHS, essentially unchanged since 2025. About two-in-ten Democrats (22%) view it favorably, down modestly from a year ago (26%).
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Total
|51
|35
|13
|2024
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Total
|48
|36
|15
|2025
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Total
|46
|40
|13
|2026
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Total
|43
|42
|14
|2023
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Rep/Lean Rep
|47
|43
|10
|2024
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Rep/Lean Rep
|41
|47
|12
|2025
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Rep/Lean Rep
|68
|21
|10
|2026
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Rep/Lean Rep
|70
|18
|11
|2023
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Dem/Lean Dem
|56
|29
|14
|2024
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Dem/Lean Dem
|57
|26
|16
|2025
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Dem/Lean Dem
|26
|60
|14
|2026
|Dept. of Homeland Security
|Dem/Lean Dem
|22
|64
|14
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
The public’s views of ICE have grown more negative over the last year: 56% now view the agency unfavorably, up from 49% last year. While ICE continues to be viewed far more positively among Republicans than Democrats, the negative shift in perceptions is seen in both parties. (For more on views of ICE, read “Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative.”)
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2025
|ICE
|Total
|40
|49
|10
|2026
|ICE
|Total
|35
|56
|9
|2025
|ICE
|Rep/Lean Rep
|72
|21
|7
|2026
|ICE
|Rep/Lean Rep
|67
|23
|9
|2025
|ICE
|Dem/Lean Dem
|13
|78
|9
|2026
|ICE
|Dem/Lean Dem
|9
|84
|7
Health and Human Services and CDC
Both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are viewed more negatively by the public today than they were a year ago – the result of shifting views among Democrats.
Department of Health and Human Services
Currently, 46% of Democrats rate HHS unfavorably, while 37% rate it favorably. A year ago, more Democrats rated HHS favorably (47%) than unfavorably (38%).
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|HHS
|Total
|55
|30
|15
|2024
|HHS
|Total
|50
|31
|18
|2025
|HHS
|Total
|48
|36
|15
|2026
|HHS
|Total
|44
|38
|17
|2023
|HHS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|39
|47
|13
|2024
|HHS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|33
|49
|18
|2025
|HHS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|51
|36
|13
|2026
|HHS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|54
|30
|16
|2023
|HHS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|70
|15
|15
|2024
|HHS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|68
|14
|18
|2025
|HHS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|47
|38
|15
|2026
|HHS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|37
|46
|16
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
While Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to view the CDC favorably, that gap has now narrowed.
A majority of Democrats (54%) currently rate the CDC positively, but this is down from the 69% who said the same a year ago.
About four-in-ten Republicans (41%) rate the CDC favorably, compared with 47% who rate it unfavorably – nearly identical to last year.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|Panel
|2023
|CDC
|Total
|56
|38
|6
|CDCTotal
|2024
|CDC
|Total
|55
|35
|10
|CDCTotal
|2025
|CDC
|Total
|53
|34
|13
|CDCTotal
|2026
|CDC
|Total
|47
|39
|14
|CDCTotal
|2023
|CDC
|Rep/Lean Rep
|31
|63
|6
|CDCRep/Lean Rep
|2024
|CDC
|Rep/Lean Rep
|33
|59
|9
|CDCRep/Lean Rep
|2025
|CDC
|Rep/Lean Rep
|40
|49
|11
|CDCRep/Lean Rep
|2026
|CDC
|Rep/Lean Rep
|41
|47
|12
|CDCRep/Lean Rep
|2023
|CDC
|Dem/Lean Dem
|80
|15
|5
|CDCDem/Lean Dem
|2024
|CDC
|Dem/Lean Dem
|78
|12
|9
|CDCDem/Lean Dem
|2025
|CDC
|Dem/Lean Dem
|69
|20
|12
|CDCDem/Lean Dem
|2026
|CDC
|Dem/Lean Dem
|54
|33
|12
|CDCDem/Lean Dem
Justice Department and FBI
While overall views of the nation’s major law enforcement agencies are little changed over the last year, the partisan trends continue to diverge.
Department of Justice
Views of the Justice Department have improved among Republicans: 58% have a positive view of the DOJ, up from 51% a year ago.
A majority of Democrats (59%) express a negative view of the DOJ – a nearly identical share to last year.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|Dept. of Justice
|Total
|49
|41
|10
|2024
|Dept. of Justice
|Total
|43
|44
|13
|2025
|Dept. of Justice
|Total
|39
|46
|15
|2026
|Dept. of Justice
|Total
|40
|45
|14
|2023
|Dept. of Justice
|Rep/Lean Rep
|40
|50
|9
|2024
|Dept. of Justice
|Rep/Lean Rep
|33
|56
|11
|2025
|Dept. of Justice
|Rep/Lean Rep
|51
|35
|13
|2026
|Dept. of Justice
|Rep/Lean Rep
|58
|31
|11
|2023
|Dept. of Justice
|Dem/Lean Dem
|57
|34
|9
|2024
|Dept. of Justice
|Dem/Lean Dem
|55
|32
|12
|2025
|Dept. of Justice
|Dem/Lean Dem
|28
|58
|13
|2026
|Dept. of Justice
|Dem/Lean Dem
|27
|59
|13
FBI
About six-in-ten Republicans (62%) rate the FBI favorably, up from a year ago, when 54% rated the FBI favorably.
By contrast, Democrats now rate the FBI more negatively (47%) than positively (39%). A year ago, Democrats were more likely to rate the agency favorably (45%) than unfavorably (38%).
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|FBI
|Total
|52
|36
|12
|2024
|FBI
|Total
|51
|33
|16
|2025
|FBI
|Total
|48
|36
|16
|2026
|FBI
|Total
|48
|36
|15
|2023
|FBI
|Rep/Lean Rep
|38
|53
|9
|2024
|FBI
|Rep/Lean Rep
|37
|50
|13
|2025
|FBI
|Rep/Lean Rep
|54
|34
|12
|2026
|FBI
|Rep/Lean Rep
|62
|25
|13
|2023
|FBI
|Dem/Lean Dem
|65
|22
|13
|2024
|FBI
|Dem/Lean Dem
|66
|17
|16
|2025
|FBI
|Dem/Lean Dem
|45
|39
|16
|2026
|FBI
|Dem/Lean Dem
|38
|47
|15
Federal Reserve and IRS
Federal Reserve
Republicans’ views of the Federal Reserve have improved: 46% view it favorably, while 34% view it unfavorably.
About half of Democrats (53%) rate the Fed positively, though that share is down from 60% in 2025.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|Federal Reserve
|Total
|43
|37
|20
|2024
|Federal Reserve
|Total
|45
|32
|23
|2025
|Federal Reserve
|Total
|49
|28
|23
|2026
|Federal Reserve
|Total
|48
|29
|22
|2023
|Federal Reserve
|Rep/Lean Rep
|32
|52
|16
|2024
|Federal Reserve
|Rep/Lean Rep
|35
|44
|20
|2025
|Federal Reserve
|Rep/Lean Rep
|41
|41
|18
|2026
|Federal Reserve
|Rep/Lean Rep
|46
|34
|20
|2023
|Federal Reserve
|Dem/Lean Dem
|55
|24
|21
|2024
|Federal Reserve
|Dem/Lean Dem
|57
|19
|24
|2025
|Federal Reserve
|Dem/Lean Dem
|60
|17
|23
|2026
|Federal Reserve
|Dem/Lean Dem
|53
|25
|22
IRS
Though both parties view the Internal Revenue Service unfavorably, their views have trended in opposite directions. Republicans have grown more favorable toward the IRS: 38% now view the agency favorably, up from 28% a year ago. By comparison, 38% of Democrats now express a positive view of the agency, down from 44% last year.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|IRS
|Total
|42
|51
|7
|2024
|IRS
|Total
|38
|50
|12
|2025
|IRS
|Total
|36
|50
|14
|2026
|IRS
|Total
|37
|46
|16
|2023
|IRS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|29
|64
|6
|2024
|IRS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|26
|65
|9
|2025
|IRS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|28
|62
|9
|2026
|IRS
|Rep/Lean Rep
|38
|50
|12
|2023
|IRS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|53
|40
|7
|2024
|IRS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|50
|37
|12
|2025
|IRS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|44
|39
|16
|2026
|IRS
|Dem/Lean Dem
|38
|43
|18
National Park Service, National Weather Service, USPS
National Park Service
The National Park Service remains broadly popular, though the share of Democrats who hold a favorable opinion is down slightly, from 79% in 2025 to 74% today.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|National Park Service
|Total
|81
|7
|12
|2024
|National Park Service
|Total
|76
|7
|17
|2025
|National Park Service
|Total
|76
|8
|15
|2026
|National Park Service
|Total
|73
|9
|17
|2023
|National Park Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|81
|9
|10
|2024
|National Park Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|75
|8
|16
|2025
|National Park Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|78
|10
|13
|2026
|National Park Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|76
|8
|16
|2023
|National Park Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|84
|4
|12
|2024
|National Park Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|80
|5
|15
|2025
|National Park Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|79
|7
|13
|2026
|National Park Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|74
|10
|15
National Weather Service
Views of the National Weather Service are also overwhelmingly positive in both parties, though somewhat less so than last year.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2025
|National Weather Service
|Total
|76
|11
|13
|2026
|National Weather Service
|Total
|72
|13
|15
|2025
|National Weather Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|75
|14
|11
|2026
|National Weather Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|70
|13
|16
|2025
|National Weather Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|81
|8
|11
|2026
|National Weather Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|75
|13
|12
Postal Service
Wide majorities in both parties view the Postal Service favorably, though views are less positive than they were a few years ago.
|Year
|Agency
|Group
|Favorable
|Unfavorable
|Not sure
|2023
|U.S. Postal Service
|Total
|77
|20
|3
|2024
|U.S. Postal Service
|Total
|72
|21
|6
|2025
|U.S. Postal Service
|Total
|69
|23
|8
|2026
|U.S. Postal Service
|Total
|68
|22
|10
|2023
|U.S. Postal Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|73
|25
|2
|2024
|U.S. Postal Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|68
|27
|5
|2025
|U.S. Postal Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|63
|31
|6
|2026
|U.S. Postal Service
|Rep/Lean Rep
|66
|27
|7
|2023
|U.S. Postal Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|82
|15
|3
|2024
|U.S. Postal Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|76
|17
|6
|2025
|U.S. Postal Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|76
|16
|8
|2026
|U.S. Postal Service
|Dem/Lean Dem
|71
|19
|9
This fact sheet was compiled by Research Analyst Andy Cerda. Director of Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director Steven Shepard, Research Analyst Shanay Gracia, Senior Editorial Specialist David Kent, Associate Information Graphics Designer Carson TerBush and Digital Producer Sara Atske also provided assistance.