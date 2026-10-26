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How Americans View Federal Agencies

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  1. How Americans View Federal Agencies

National Park Service, Weather Service, U.S. Postal Service are viewed positively across the political spectrum

An image of Traffic along Pennsylvania Avenue streaks by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building at night. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)
(J. David Ake/Getty Images)

Americans’ views of several major federal government agencies and departments are generally positive, with some exceptions.

On balance, Americans view eight of 12 federal agencies we asked about more favorably than unfavorably, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 5,062 adults conducted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2026.

The National Park Service, National Weather Service and U.S. Postal Service are viewed especially positively: Two-thirds or more of Americans view each favorably.

National Park Service, Weather Service, USPS widely viewed positively, while ICE, IRS rank as least popular federal agencies
% who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency
Chart
Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
National Park Service, Weather Service, USPS widely viewed positively, while ICE, IRS rank as least popular federal agencies
% who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency
AgencyFavorableUnfavorableNot sureNET Fav
National Park Service7391764
National Weather Service72131559
U.S. Postal Service68221046
Federal Reserve48292219
FBI48361512
CDC4739148
Health and Human Services4438176
Dept. of Homeland Security4342141
State Dept.4233249
Dept. of Justice404514-5
IRS374616-9
ICE35569-21
Download data as .csv
Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The least popular agency of the 12 asked about is Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A majority of Americans (56%) express an unfavorable opinion of ICE, while 35% express a favorable opinion.

Related: Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative

About this research

We conducted this survey to understand Americans’ attitudes about key federal government agencies. We have tracked attitudes about federal agencies and departments for many years.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 5,062 U.S. adults from September 28 to October 4, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, detailed responses and the survey methodology.

How Republicans and Democrats view federal agencies

Wide partisan gaps in views of many federal agencies, but majorities in both parties view the National Park Service, Weather Service and USPS favorably
% who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency
Note: “Not sure” and no answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Wide partisan gaps in views of many federal agencies, but majorities in both parties view the National Park Service, Weather Service and USPS favorably
% who have a(n) __ opinion of each federal agency
AgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorable
ICERep/Lean Rep6723
Dept. of Homeland SecurityRep/Lean Rep7018
Dept. of JusticeRep/Lean Rep5831
State Dept.Rep/Lean Rep5522
FBIRep/Lean Rep6225
Health and Human ServicesRep/Lean Rep5430
National Park ServiceRep/Lean Rep768
National Weather ServiceRep/Lean Rep7013
IRSRep/Lean Rep3850
U.S. Postal ServiceRep/Lean Rep6627
Federal ReserveRep/Lean Rep4634
CDCRep/Lean Rep4147
ICEDem/Lean Dem984
Dept. of Homeland SecurityDem/Lean Dem2264
Dept. of JusticeDem/Lean Dem2759
State Dept.Dem/Lean Dem3245
FBIDem/Lean Dem3847
Health and Human ServicesDem/Lean Dem3746
National Park ServiceDem/Lean Dem7410
National Weather ServiceDem/Lean Dem7513
IRSDem/Lean Dem3843
U.S. Postal ServiceDem/Lean Dem7119
Federal ReserveDem/Lean Dem5325
CDCDem/Lean Dem5433
Download data as .csv
Note: “Not sure” and no answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

There are wide partisan gaps in views of several agencies.

Today, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to view ICE, DHS, the Department of Justice, the State Department, the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services favorably.

The partisan gap on views of ICE is particularly wide: 67% of Republicans view the agency favorably, while 9% of Democrats say the same.

For partisan trends on views of ICE, read “Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative.”

Wide partisan differences in net favorability of ICE, DHS, DOJ and other agencies
Net favorability rating of each federal agency
Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Wide partisan differences in net favorability of ICE, DHS, DOJ and other agencies
Net favorability rating of each federal agency
AgencyRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
ICE44-75
Dept. of Homeland Security52-42
Dept. of Justice27-32
State Dept.33-13
FBI37-9
Health and Human Services24-9
National Park Service6864
National Weather Service5762
IRS-12-5
U.S. Postal Service3952
Federal Reserve1228
CDC-621
Download data as .csv
Note: Net favorability is the percentage favorable minus the percentage unfavorable.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to hold a favorable views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Reserve.

The State Department, DHS and ICE

State Department

A majority of Republicans (55%) express a positive opinion of the State Department, while 22% express a negative opinion – nearly identical to views a year ago.

Democrats’ views of the State Department have grown more negative over the last year. Now, more Democrats have an unfavorable (45%) than favorable (32%) view of the department.

Democrats grow more negative toward the State Department
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the State Department
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats grow more negative toward the State Department
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the State Department
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2025State DepartmentTotal453124
2026State DepartmentTotal423324
2025State DepartmentRep/Lean Rep572320
2026State DepartmentRep/Lean Rep552222
2025State DepartmentDem/Lean Dem373924
2026State DepartmentDem/Lean Dem324522
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Department of Homeland Security

Seven-in-ten Republicans express a positive view of DHS, essentially unchanged since 2025. About two-in-ten Democrats (22%) view it favorably, down modestly from a year ago (26%).

Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Homeland Security
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in views of DHS
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Homeland Security
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023Dept. of Homeland SecurityTotal513513
2024Dept. of Homeland SecurityTotal483615
2025Dept. of Homeland SecurityTotal464013
2026Dept. of Homeland SecurityTotal434214
2023Dept. of Homeland SecurityRep/Lean Rep474310
2024Dept. of Homeland SecurityRep/Lean Rep414712
2025Dept. of Homeland SecurityRep/Lean Rep682110
2026Dept. of Homeland SecurityRep/Lean Rep701811
2023Dept. of Homeland SecurityDem/Lean Dem562914
2024Dept. of Homeland SecurityDem/Lean Dem572616
2025Dept. of Homeland SecurityDem/Lean Dem266014
2026Dept. of Homeland SecurityDem/Lean Dem226414
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The public’s views of ICE have grown more negative over the last year: 56% now view the agency unfavorably, up from 49% last year. While ICE continues to be viewed far more positively among Republicans than Democrats, the negative shift in perceptions is seen in both parties. (For more on views of ICE, read “Americans’ Views of ICE Grow More Negative.”)

Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists
% who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Growing shares in both parties view ICE unfavorably, even as a wide partisan gap persists
% who have a(n) __ opinion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2025ICETotal404910
2026ICETotal35569
2025ICERep/Lean Rep72217
2026ICERep/Lean Rep67239
2025ICEDem/Lean Dem13789
2026ICEDem/Lean Dem9847
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Health and Human Services and CDC

Both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are viewed more negatively by the public today than they were a year ago – the result of shifting views among Democrats.

Department of Health and Human Services

Currently, 46% of Democrats rate HHS unfavorably, while 37% rate it favorably. A year ago, more Democrats rated HHS favorably (47%) than unfavorably (38%).

Democrats now hold more negative than positive views of HHS
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Health and Human Services
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats now hold more negative than positive views of HHS
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Health and Human Services
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023HHSTotal553015
2024HHSTotal503118
2025HHSTotal483615
2026HHSTotal443817
2023HHSRep/Lean Rep394713
2024HHSRep/Lean Rep334918
2025HHSRep/Lean Rep513613
2026HHSRep/Lean Rep543016
2023HHSDem/Lean Dem701515
2024HHSDem/Lean Dem681418
2025HHSDem/Lean Dem473815
2026HHSDem/Lean Dem374616
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

While Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to view the CDC favorably, that gap has now narrowed.

A majority of Democrats (54%) currently rate the CDC positively, but this is down from the 69% who said the same a year ago.

About four-in-ten Republicans (41%) rate the CDC favorably, compared with 47% who rate it unfavorably – nearly identical to last year.

Democrats increasingly view the CDC unfavorably
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats increasingly view the CDC unfavorably
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot surePanel
2023CDCTotal56386CDCTotal
2024CDCTotal553510CDCTotal
2025CDCTotal533413CDCTotal
2026CDCTotal473914CDCTotal
2023CDCRep/Lean Rep31636CDCRep/Lean Rep
2024CDCRep/Lean Rep33599CDCRep/Lean Rep
2025CDCRep/Lean Rep404911CDCRep/Lean Rep
2026CDCRep/Lean Rep414712CDCRep/Lean Rep
2023CDCDem/Lean Dem80155CDCDem/Lean Dem
2024CDCDem/Lean Dem78129CDCDem/Lean Dem
2025CDCDem/Lean Dem692012CDCDem/Lean Dem
2026CDCDem/Lean Dem543312CDCDem/Lean Dem
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Justice Department and FBI

While overall views of the nation’s major law enforcement agencies are little changed over the last year, the partisan trends continue to diverge.

Department of Justice

Views of the Justice Department have improved among Republicans: 58% have a positive view of the DOJ, up from 51% a year ago.

A majority of Democrats (59%) express a negative view of the DOJ – a nearly identical share to last year.

Republicans’ views of Justice Department grow more positive
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Justice
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans’ views of Justice Department grow more positive
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Department of Justice
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023Dept. of JusticeTotal494110
2024Dept. of JusticeTotal434413
2025Dept. of JusticeTotal394615
2026Dept. of JusticeTotal404514
2023Dept. of JusticeRep/Lean Rep40509
2024Dept. of JusticeRep/Lean Rep335611
2025Dept. of JusticeRep/Lean Rep513513
2026Dept. of JusticeRep/Lean Rep583111
2023Dept. of JusticeDem/Lean Dem57349
2024Dept. of JusticeDem/Lean Dem553212
2025Dept. of JusticeDem/Lean Dem285813
2026Dept. of JusticeDem/Lean Dem275913
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

FBI

About six-in-ten Republicans (62%) rate the FBI favorably, up from a year ago, when 54% rated the FBI favorably.

By contrast, Democrats now rate the FBI more negatively (47%) than positively (39%). A year ago, Democrats were more likely to rate the agency favorably (45%) than unfavorably (38%).

Republicans grow more favorable toward FBI, Democrats more unfavorable
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans grow more favorable toward FBI, Democrats more unfavorable
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023FBITotal523612
2024FBITotal513316
2025FBITotal483616
2026FBITotal483615
2023FBIRep/Lean Rep38539
2024FBIRep/Lean Rep375013
2025FBIRep/Lean Rep543412
2026FBIRep/Lean Rep622513
2023FBIDem/Lean Dem652213
2024FBIDem/Lean Dem661716
2025FBIDem/Lean Dem453916
2026FBIDem/Lean Dem384715
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Federal Reserve and IRS

Federal Reserve

Republicans’ views of the Federal Reserve have improved: 46% view it favorably, while 34% view it unfavorably.

About half of Democrats (53%) rate the Fed positively, though that share is down from 60% in 2025.

Republicans increasingly view the Federal Reserve positively
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Reserve
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans increasingly view the Federal Reserve positively
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Federal Reserve
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023Federal ReserveTotal433720
2024Federal ReserveTotal453223
2025Federal ReserveTotal492823
2026Federal ReserveTotal482922
2023Federal ReserveRep/Lean Rep325216
2024Federal ReserveRep/Lean Rep354420
2025Federal ReserveRep/Lean Rep414118
2026Federal ReserveRep/Lean Rep463420
2023Federal ReserveDem/Lean Dem552421
2024Federal ReserveDem/Lean Dem571924
2025Federal ReserveDem/Lean Dem601723
2026Federal ReserveDem/Lean Dem532522
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

IRS

Though both parties view the Internal Revenue Service unfavorably, their views have trended in opposite directions. Republicans have grown more favorable toward the IRS: 38% now view the agency favorably, up from 28% a year ago. By comparison, 38% of Democrats now express a positive view of the agency, down from 44% last year.

Republicans’ views of the IRS improve
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Internal Revenue Service
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans’ views of the IRS improve
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the Internal Revenue Service
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023IRSTotal42517
2024IRSTotal385012
2025IRSTotal365014
2026IRSTotal374616
2023IRSRep/Lean Rep29646
2024IRSRep/Lean Rep26659
2025IRSRep/Lean Rep28629
2026IRSRep/Lean Rep385012
2023IRSDem/Lean Dem53407
2024IRSDem/Lean Dem503712
2025IRSDem/Lean Dem443916
2026IRSDem/Lean Dem384318
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

National Park Service, National Weather Service, USPS

National Park Service

The National Park Service remains broadly popular, though the share of Democrats who hold a favorable opinion is down slightly, from 79% in 2025 to 74% today.

Majorities in both parties continue to rate the National Park Service highly
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Park Service
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities in both parties continue to rate the National Park Service highly
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Park Service
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023National Park ServiceTotal81712
2024National Park ServiceTotal76717
2025National Park ServiceTotal76815
2026National Park ServiceTotal73917
2023National Park ServiceRep/Lean Rep81910
2024National Park ServiceRep/Lean Rep75816
2025National Park ServiceRep/Lean Rep781013
2026National Park ServiceRep/Lean Rep76816
2023National Park ServiceDem/Lean Dem84412
2024National Park ServiceDem/Lean Dem80515
2025National Park ServiceDem/Lean Dem79713
2026National Park ServiceDem/Lean Dem741015
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

National Weather Service

Views of the National Weather Service are also overwhelmingly positive in both parties, though somewhat less so than last year.

Overwhelming shares of Republicans and Democrats view the National Weather Service favorably
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Weather Service
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Overwhelming shares of Republicans and Democrats view the National Weather Service favorably
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the National Weather Service
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2025National Weather ServiceTotal761113
2026National Weather ServiceTotal721315
2025National Weather ServiceRep/Lean Rep751411
2026National Weather ServiceRep/Lean Rep701316
2025National Weather ServiceDem/Lean Dem81811
2026National Weather ServiceDem/Lean Dem751312
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Postal Service

Wide majorities in both parties view the Postal Service favorably, though views are less positive than they were a few years ago.

Most Americans view Postal Service favorably, including those in both parties
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the U.S. Postal Service
Chart
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Americans view Postal Service favorably, including those in both parties
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the U.S. Postal Service
YearAgencyGroupFavorableUnfavorableNot sure
2023U.S. Postal ServiceTotal77203
2024U.S. Postal ServiceTotal72216
2025U.S. Postal ServiceTotal69238
2026U.S. Postal ServiceTotal682210
2023U.S. Postal ServiceRep/Lean Rep73252
2024U.S. Postal ServiceRep/Lean Rep68275
2025U.S. Postal ServiceRep/Lean Rep63316
2026U.S. Postal ServiceRep/Lean Rep66277
2023U.S. Postal ServiceDem/Lean Dem82153
2024U.S. Postal ServiceDem/Lean Dem76176
2025U.S. Postal ServiceDem/Lean Dem76168
2026U.S. Postal ServiceDem/Lean Dem71199
Download data as .csv
Note: No answer responses are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Changes in question wording and mode differences between online and phone surveys

This survey marks the fourth time Pew Research Center has measured public attitudes about federal government agencies on our online American Trends Panel. We previously did so in 2025, 2024 and 2023. Earlier surveys measuring views of federal agencies, including polls fielded in 2020 and 2019, were conducted by telephone.

The findings in our 2026, 2025, 2024 and 2023 web surveys are not directly comparable with those past telephone surveys for two reasons:

First, the web surveys use different question wording than past telephone surveys. Online survey respondents receive an explicit “Not sure” response option. Telephone respondents, by contrast, had to volunteer that they did not have an opinion about an agency. This change generally results in a larger share of respondents declining to offer an opinion.

Second, surveys conducted online and by telephone often produce different results because respondents sometimes answer similar questions differently across modes. This is called a “mode effect.”

These two factors mean that point estimates (for instance, the share of respondents who express a favorable opinion about a single agency in our new survey and in a prior phone survey) should not be directly compared to measure change over time. Doing so would conflate question wording and mode differences with change over time.

Despite this limitation, some broad comparisons can be made. For example, if a wide partisan gap is evident for one agency but was not apparent in past surveys – compared with partisan gaps that have remained relatively stable for other agencies – that change is likely not only a result of the transition to online polling from phone polling.

In general, the agencies that are viewed most favorably in our recent online surveys were also among the most favorably viewed in past Pew Research Center surveys conducted by telephone.

This fact sheet was compiled by Research Analyst Andy Cerda. Director of Political Research Jocelyn Kiley, Associate Director Steven Shepard, Research Analyst Shanay Gracia, Senior Editorial Specialist David Kent, Associate Information Graphics Designer Carson TerBush and Digital Producer Sara Atske also provided assistance.