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Online Community and Connection in America

Acknowledgments

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Online Community and Connection in America
  2. Online Communities Rarely Focus on Politics, and Many Say It Should Stay That Way
  3. About a Third of Americans Have Left an Online Community
  4. Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Primary researchers

Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research
Eugenie Park, Research Analyst
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate          
Olivia Sidoti, Research Analyst
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research

Research team        

William Bishop, Research Associate 

Editorial and graphic design

Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ethan Charlip, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Ashley Amaya, Scott Keeter, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky. In addition to the primary researchers, Skyler Seets and Samuel Bestvater contributed to the open-end analysis. This project also benefited from feedback by Pew Research Center staff David Kent, Jocelyn Kiley, Katerina Eva Matsa, Juliana Menasce Horowitz, Sahana Mukherjee, Elisa Shearer, Aaron Smith, and former Pew Research Center staff Courtney Kennedy.

The Center gained invaluable advice throughout the questionnaire development process from Amanda Lenhart. It also benefited from feedback on the draft questionnaire by Tawfiq Ammari, assistant professor at Rutgers School of Communication and Information in the Library and Information Science Department. The feedback shared for this project is solely that of the reviewers and does not express the views, policies or positions of their respective employers.

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Table of Contents

  1. Online Community and Connection in America
  2. Online Communities Rarely Focus on Politics, and Many Say It Should Stay That Way
  3. About a Third of Americans Have Left an Online Community
  4. Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology