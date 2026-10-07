How Do Americans Engage With News Online?

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Digital devices are now the main way Americans get news. And many U.S. adults don’t just read news online; they also engage with it in various ways.

Many Americans engage with news online, most often in private ways % of U.S. adults who said in 2025 that they had done each of the following activities online in the past week Note: The full question wording was: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans engage with news online, most often in private ways % of U.S. adults who said in 2025 that they had done each of the following activities online in the past week Percentage Privately chatted about or shared news 56 Liked or saved posts about news 45 Publicly posted, shared or commented about news 26 Download data as .csv Note: The full question wording was: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

In a 2025 Pew Research Center survey from the Pew-Knight Initiative, 56% of Americans said they had privately chatted about or shared news in the week before they took the survey. Meanwhile, 45% said they had liked or saved posts about news. Those actions are not always totally private, but they’re typically not as visible as publicly posting.

Publicly engaging with news online is less common: 26% of U.S. adults said they had publicly posted, shared or commented about news in the prior week. This lines up with our previous findings that most Americans who use social media rarely or never post about political or social issues.

About this research This analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative looks at how Americans engage with news online and how some groups engage differently than others. Why we did this This survey was part of a larger project studying how people participate in public life in different ways – from voting and volunteering to following the news and taking part in religious or community activities. This analysis focused specifically on one of these participation measures: how people consume and respond to online news. How we did this The data for this analysis comes from our Cross‑Sectional Engagement Survey, which polled 5,393 adults from July 9 to Dec. 5, 2025. People could respond online, on paper or by telephone, and we reached out multiple times to people who didn’t initially respond. This was an attempt to reach people who may be less likely both to take surveys and to participate in public life. Read the methodology for more details. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology. This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Related: Why Americans discuss the news – or don’t – with others

Conservative Republicans, liberal Democrats more likely to engage with news online than others in each party % of U.S. adults who said in 2025 that they had done each of the following activities online in the past week Note: The full question wording was: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Conservative Republicans, liberal Democrats more likely to engage with news online than others in each party % of U.S. adults who said in 2025 that they had done each of the following activities online in the past week Conserv. Rep/Lean Rep Moderate/Liberal Rep/Lean Rep Moderate/Cons. Dem/Lean Dem Liberal Dem/Lean Dem Privately chatted about or shared news 58 50 54 69 Liked or saved posts about news 47 39 42 55 Publicly posted, shared or commented about news 28 22 26 29 Download data as .csv Note: The full question wording was: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Overall, Republicans and Democrats, including independents who lean toward each party, engage with news online at similar rates. But in some cases, online engagement with news is more common among those at each end of the political spectrum.

For example, 69% of Democrats who identify as liberal said they had privately chatted about news online in the prior week, compared with 54% of Democrats who identify as moderate or conservative. Conservative Republicans were also more likely than moderate or liberal Republicans to have done this (58% vs. 50%).

Young Americans are more likely than older people to engage with news online % of U.S. adults who said in 2025 that they had done each of the following activities online in the past week Note: The full question is: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young Americans are more likely than older people to engage with news online % of U.S. adults who said in 2025 that they had done each of the following activities online in the past week Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Privately chatted about or shared news online 65 56 52 53 Liked or saved online posts about news 59 47 42 32 Publicly posted, shared or commented about news 23 26 28 25 Download data as .csv Note: The full question is: “In the past week, have you done any of the following activities online (on a website, social media, or a messaging app)?” Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted July 9-Dec. 5, 2025.

“How Americans Are Engaged With News, Politics, Religion and Civic Life” PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Young adults are more likely than older people to say they privately chat about news or like news posts online. One possible contributing factor is that younger adults are more likely than older ones to use many online platforms.

But young adults are not more likely to publicly post about or share news online. Roughly a quarter of adults across all age groups said they had done this in the week prior to the survey.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.