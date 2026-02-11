Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News

Why Americans discuss the news – or don’t – with others

By , , , and
About this research

This report from the Pew-Knight Initiative looks at how Americans think about their role in the news environment.

Why we did this

With information coming at people faster than ever before, and a seemingly endless array of options competing for Americans’ attention and trust, we wanted to evaluate the attitudes and behaviors of regular people when it comes to their role in navigating the news.

In some ways, this is a natural follow-up to our recent studies on what “news” means to the public today, how news habits are changing and how Americans view the role of journalists in society. With these reports, we have looked at opinions about both sides of the relationship between news producers and news consumers in the U.S.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on news habits and media.

How we did this

We surveyed 3,560 U.S. adults from Dec. 8 to 14, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

We also conducted nine online focus group discussions led by PSB Insights with 45 U.S. adults, held from June 10 to 18, 2025. These discussions do not represent the entire U.S. population. This report shares findings and quotes from the focus groups to help illustrate and add detail to the survey results. Quotes were lightly edited for spelling, punctuation and clarity.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the methodology.

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Discussing news is a key way Americans make sense of what is happening around them. Many say these conversations help them learn, share perspectives and feel connected. At the same time, a growing share of Americans have stopped talking to certain people about political news because of something they said.

Our data explores both sides of this dynamic: why discussing the news remains valuable, and why many people are pulling back.

Most Americans at least sometimes discuss the news with others …
% of U.S. adults who say they __ discuss the news with others
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
Most Americans at least sometimes discuss the news with others …
% of U.S. adults who say they __ discuss the news with others
Discuss news with others
Extremely/Very often23%
Sometimes48%
Rarely20%
Never3%
Most often discuss news in …
In-person conversations74%
Phone or video calls8%
Text, email or direct messaging7%
Social media5%
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
These findings are based on a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults aimed at understanding how Americans are thinking about and experiencing news today. Read key findings from the full study.

About three-quarters of U.S. adults (76%) say they discuss the news with others at least sometimes, including 28% who do so extremely or very often. One-in-five say they do this rarely, while only 3% say they never discuss news with others.

Even in a digital era when most Americans encounter and engage with news online, the majority of U.S. adults say they most often discuss the news in person (74%).

Far smaller shares say they do so primarily by phone or video calls (8%); text, email or direct messaging (7%); or social media posts (5%).

Although younger Americans are slightly more likely to say they discuss news digitally – via social media or text, email or direct messaging – large majorities of all age groups most often have these conversations in person.

How, and with whom, people talk about the news may vary. In focus group discussions held as part of this study, one woman in her 50s said: “There’s certain audiences my mouth stays shut, and other ones where it just won’t stop. So it’s who I feel comfortable around. And a lot of times, I’ll listen to other people. If I’m not going to say anything, I’m going to listen because I do want to know what people are thinking.”

What do people get out of news discussions?

There are several common experiences people have when discussing news with others. For example, most Americans say they at least sometimes learn something new about an issue or event (88%), share their own opinion about an issue (86%), feel connected with others (80%) and correct information they believe is inaccurate (79%).

A smaller share – but still more than half (59%) – say they at least sometimes change their own opinion about an issue when discussing the news with others. Just 4% say this happens all or most of the time.

Most Americans at least sometimes learn something new, share opinions, feel connected with others and correct information when discussing the news
% of U.S. adults who say each of the following happens __ when they discuss news with others
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
Most Americans at least sometimes learn something new, share opinions, feel connected with others and correct information when discussing the news
% of U.S. adults who say each of the following happens __ when they discuss news with others
All of the timeMost of the timeSometimesRarelyNever
Learn something new about an issue or event5%20%64%7%1%
Share their own opinion about an issue10%31%46%8%2%
Feel connected with others5%25%50%12%3%
Correct information they believe is inaccurate6%19%54%14%3%
Change their opinion about an issue2%3%55%33%4%
Argue with others1%4%32%42%17%
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
Meanwhile, 37% of Americans say they at least sometimes argue with others when discussing the news.

More people are stepping away from political news conversations

A rising share of Americans (56%) say they have stopped talking to someone about political or election news, whether in person or online, because of something they said. This is up from 45% who said the same in 2024.

The share of Americans who have stopped talking to someone about political news has grown
% of U.S. adults who say they have ever stopped talking to someone about political or election news, whether in person or online, because of something that person said
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
The share of Americans who have stopped talking to someone about political news has grown
% of U.S. adults who say they have ever stopped talking to someone about political or election news, whether in person or online, because of something that person said
DatePercent
201945%
202042%
202445%
202556%
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
Some groups are more likely to have stopped talking to someone about political news:

  • Liberal Democrats. About three-quarters of liberal Democrats (77%) say they’ve ever done this – 22 percentage points higher than among conservative or moderate Democrats (55%). Conservative Republicans (53%) and moderate or liberal Republicans (46%) are also considerably less likely than liberal Democrats to say they have stopped talking to someone about political news because of something they said.
  • More-educated Americans. About two-thirds of college graduates (65%) have stopped talking to someone about political news, versus 58% of those with some college education and 46% of adults with a high school education or less.
  • Older adults. At least half of Americans across all age groups have done this – but those ages 65 and older are more likely than adults under 3o to say this has happened (62% vs. 51%).

Some focus group participants discussed tempering what news they discuss based on who they’re talking to. “I can talk about the economy with just about anybody if they’re willing to listen to the boring stuff,” a Democratic man in his 40s said. “But if we go into politics and stuff like that – I’ve lost a lot of friends.”

A Republican woman in her 40s said, “I tend to only really talk about political things when I know I’m with people that are like-minded, just because there’s – it’s just easier that way.”

Why people avoid conversations about the news

Nearly equal shares of U.S. adults say concern about making things uncomfortable (58%), a lack of knowledge about the news (57%) or a lack of interest in talking about the news (57%) has kept them from discussing it with others.

Young adults are more likely to say lack of knowledge, interest has kept them from discussing the news with others
% of U.S. adults who say each has kept them from discussing the news with others
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
Young adults are more likely to say lack of knowledge, interest has kept them from discussing the news with others
% of U.S. adults who say each has kept them from discussing the news with others
Ages 18-2930-4950-6465+
Concern about making things uncomfortable58%57%59%59%
Lack of knowledge about the news65%60%55%50%
Lack of interest in talking about the news64%64%55%41%
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
Different groups sometimes have different reasons for not talking about news with others. For instance, young adults are more likely than older Americans to say a lack of knowledge or interest has kept them from discussing news. And passive news consumers – those who say they mostly come across news rather than seek it out – are also more likely to say this is the case.

One woman in her 30s said, “If you’re going to have a conversation [about news], you should be well educated on it, and the pros and the cons, and both sides of the spectrum, so that you can have an intelligent conversation with whom you’re sharing it with.”

Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party, along with more-educated and higher-income Americans, are most likely to say they have avoided discussing the news with others out of concern about making things uncomfortable.

“We’re in that space right now where you don’t want to offend anybody, especially if you’re close with them right now,” a Democratic woman in her 30s said. “So you’re kind of just like, hey, I’m going to keep this article to myself, and if I do share it, it will probably be with somebody, like maybe one or two people that I absolutely trust, and that’s it.”

