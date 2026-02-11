Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News

Who should make sure people know how to verify news, according to Americans?

By , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News
  2. The age divide in how Americans think about news
  3. What does it mean to ‘do your own research,’ and how often do Americans do it?
  4. Who should make sure people know how to verify news, according to Americans?
  5. Why Americans discuss the news – or don’t – with others
  6. Few say Americans have a responsibility to pay for news
  7. Why Americans think news habits are changing, in their own words
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
About this research

This report from the Pew-Knight Initiative looks at how Americans think about their role in the news environment.

Why we did this

With information coming at people faster than ever before, and a seemingly endless array of options competing for Americans’ attention and trust, we wanted to evaluate the attitudes and behaviors of regular people when it comes to their role in navigating the news.

In some ways, this is a natural follow-up to our recent studies on what “news” means to the public today, how news habits are changing and how Americans view the role of journalists in society. With these reports, we have looked at opinions about both sides of the relationship between news producers and news consumers in the U.S.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on news habits and media.

How we did this

We surveyed 3,560 U.S. adults from Dec. 8 to 14, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

We also conducted nine online focus group discussions led by PSB Insights with 45 U.S. adults, held from June 10 to 18, 2025. These discussions do not represent the entire U.S. population. This report shares findings and quotes from the focus groups to help illustrate and add detail to the survey results. Quotes were lightly edited for spelling, punctuation and clarity.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the methodology.

This is a Pew Research Center report from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related reports online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

As Americans navigate an increasingly complex information environment – one shaped by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence – some observers wonder whose job it is to ensure people (especially young people) know what information they can trust and how to check whether news is accurate.

Americans are far more confident in their own ability to check the accuracy of news than in others
How confident are you that __ would know what steps to take to check the accuracy of a news story? (% of U.S. adults)
Chart
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. For full question wording, refer to the topline.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
Americans are far more confident in their own ability to check the accuracy of news than in others
How confident are you that __ would know what steps to take to check the accuracy of a news story? (% of U.S. adults)
Very confidentSomewhat confidentNot too/Not at all confident
You29%50%20%
Other people3%22%73%
Download data as .csv
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. For full question wording, refer to the topline.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE

Our data, including focus groups with everyday Americans, highlights a consistent tension: People recognize checking accuracy as essential, but there is no consensus on who should bear the primary responsibility for teaching these skills, sometimes described as “media literacy.”

Most Americans (79%) feel at least somewhat confident in their own ability to check the accuracy of a news story. This includes 29% who say they are very confident they would know what steps to take, and 50% who say they are somewhat confident. Still, in an information environment where about half of U.S. adults say it is difficult to determine what is true and what is not when they get news, there is plenty of uncertainty.

And confidence drops when considering other people: A quarter of U.S. adults say they are at least somewhat confident that others would know what steps to take to check the accuracy of a news story, including just 3% who say they are very confident. Republicans and Democrats express similarly low levels of confidence in other people to know how to check facts in the news.

These findings are based on a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults aimed at understanding how Americans are thinking about and experiencing news today. Read key findings from the full study.

Despite this skepticism, Americans are most likely to say that the burden ultimately falls on individual people to know how to check the accuracy of news.

44% of adults say individuals should be responsible for ensuring they know how to check if news is accurate
% of U.S. adults who say that __ should be most responsible for making sure Americans know how to check if news is accurate
Chart
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE
44% of adults say individuals should be responsible for ensuring they know how to check if news is accurate
% of U.S. adults who say that __ should be most responsible for making sure Americans know how to check if news is accurate
All U.S. adultsRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
Individuals themselves44%52%37%
News organizations22%20%24%
Teachers or schools9%4%14%
The government9%7%9%
Parents or family members5%6%4%
Tech or social media companies4%4%5%
None of the above5%5%5%
Download data as .csv
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Dec. 8-14, 2025.
“Americans’ Complicated Relationship With News”
PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE

When asked who should be most responsible for making sure Americans know how to check if news is accurate:

  • 44% say individuals should be most responsible – by far the largest share.
  • 22% say news organizations should carry this responsibility.
  • Smaller shares say this should fall to teachers or schools (9%), the government (9%), parents or family members (5%), and tech or social media companies (4%)

Party differences

We find two key differences in these perceptions by political party:

  • Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican Party are more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say individuals themselves should be the most responsible for making sure Americans know how to check the accuracy of news (52% vs. 37%).
  • Democrats (14%) are more likely than Republicans (4%) to say teachers or schools should be the most responsible for this. Democrats also have more positive views of K-12 public schools and universities.

How we approached this question in focus groups

In focus group discussions about media literacy, we introduced the question slightly differently. Rather than asking who should be “most responsible for making sure Americans know how to check if news is accurate,” the focus group moderator asked participants who, if anyone, they think should be responsible for teaching media literacy, defined as the skills or critical thinking used to evaluate the quality of the news.

Perhaps as a result, teachers and schools regularly came up as an answer.

“I had the experiences in high school where a teacher had to take a second and stop the curriculum because this was important, we needed to know this before graduating and becoming adults, that we needed to know how to … find factual statements and be well-informed adults,” a woman in her 20s said. “And this should be taught. It shouldn’t just be, you’re put out into the world and be like, ‘Fend for yourself.’”

A man in his 40s put it this way: “There’s a place for it in school and the educational system. … Yes, there’s a responsibility for that to be in the home as well, but … it goes back to the question of, is there a right way. No, because everyone does it a different way in their own household, or they consume it in a different manner. So at a way that is consistent, the only way you can really do that is if it’s somewhere everyone has the same baseline for learning, and that’s in school.”

Report Materials

