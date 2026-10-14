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Online Community and Connection in America

Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community?

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Table of Contents
  1. Online Community and Connection in America
  2. Online Communities Rarely Focus on Politics, and Many Say It Should Stay That Way
  3. About a Third of Americans Have Left an Online Community
  4. Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
A bar chart showing Who is part of an online community?
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Table of Contents

  1. Online Community and Connection in America
  2. Online Communities Rarely Focus on Politics, and Many Say It Should Stay That Way
  3. About a Third of Americans Have Left an Online Community
  4. Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology