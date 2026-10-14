Report | October 14, 2026 Online Community and Connection in America Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community? X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Colleen McClain, Jeffrey Gottfried, Eugenie Park, Michelle Faverio, Olivia Sidoti and Monica Anderson Table of Contents Online Community and Connection in America Online Communities Rarely Focus on Politics, and Many Say It Should Stay That Way About a Third of Americans Have Left an Online Community Appendix: Who Is Part of an Online Community? Acknowledgments Methodology Next: Acknowledgments ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page → Report PDF Questionnaire Topline