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Diversity and Division in Advanced Economies

Appendix A: Demographic characteristics of the survey publics

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Table of Contents
  1. Diversity and Division in Advanced Economies
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Appendix A: Demographic characteristics of the survey publics
  4. Appendix B: Political categorization
  5. Appendix C: Classifying European political parties
  6. Methodology
Table showing population distribution by type of region
Table showing political polarization index scores
Table showing share of lower chamber seats by party
Table showing estimated religious composition, 2020
Table showing ethnic and racial composition of the 17 advanced economies surveyed
Next: Appendix B: Political categorization
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Table of Contents

  1. Diversity and Division in Advanced Economies
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Appendix A: Demographic characteristics of the survey publics
  4. Appendix B: Political categorization
  5. Appendix C: Classifying European political parties
  6. Methodology