Report | October 13, 2021 Diversity and Division in Advanced Economies Appendix A: Demographic characteristics of the survey publics X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Laura Silver, Janell Fetterolf and Aidan Connaughton Table of Contents Diversity and Division in Advanced Economies Acknowledgments Appendix A: Demographic characteristics of the survey publics Appendix B: Political categorization Appendix C: Classifying European political parties Methodology Next: Appendix B: Political categorization ← Prev Page 123456 Next Page → Report PDFToplineAmerican Trends Panel Wave 82Spring 2021 Survey Data