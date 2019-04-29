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Many Across the Globe Are Dissatisfied With How Democracy Is Working

Acknowledgments

By , and
Table of Contents
  1. Many Across the Globe Are Dissatisfied With How Democracy Is Working
  2. 1. Dissatisfaction with performance of democracy is common in many nations
  3. 2. Publics satisfied with free speech, ability to improve living standards; many are critical of institutions, politicians
  4. 3. Why are people dissatisfied with how democracy is working?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Factors that influence democratic dissatisfaction
  8. Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
  9. Appendix C: Economic categorization
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.   

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate

Leila Barzegar, Communications Associate James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Stefan Cornibert, Communications Manager     Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research     Kat Devlin, Research Associate  Moira Fagan, Research Assistant Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Christine Huang, Research Assistant Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Research Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer Christine Tamir, Research Assistant Kyle Taylor, Research Analyst Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer

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Table of Contents

  1. Many Across the Globe Are Dissatisfied With How Democracy Is Working
  2. 1. Dissatisfaction with performance of democracy is common in many nations
  3. 2. Publics satisfied with free speech, ability to improve living standards; many are critical of institutions, politicians
  4. 3. Why are people dissatisfied with how democracy is working?
  5. Acknowledgments
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix A: Factors that influence democratic dissatisfaction
  8. Appendix B: Classifying European political parties
  9. Appendix C: Economic categorization
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization