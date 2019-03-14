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Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden

Acknowledgments

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: References
  5. Appendix B: Demographic tables

This report was written by Ana Gonzalez-Barrera, Senior Researcher, and Phillip Connor, Senior Researcher. Editorial guidance was provided by Mark Hugo Lopez, Director of Global Migration and Demography Research, Neil G. Ruiz, Associate Director of Global Migration and Demography Research, and James Bell, Vice President of Global Strategy. The report was number-checked by Luis Noe-Bustamante, Intern. Ariana Rodriguez-Gitler, Digital Producer, produced the report. David Kent copy edited the report.

Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/pewresearch-org/global.

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Table of Contents

  1. Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: References
  5. Appendix B: Demographic tables