Report | March 14, 2019 Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden Appendix B: Demographic tables X Facebook Threads LinkedIn WhatsApp Mail Add Us On Google By Ana Gonzalez-Barrera and Phillip Connor Table of Contents Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden Acknowledgments Methodology Appendix A: References Appendix B: Demographic tables ← Prev Page 12345 Next Page → Report PDFToplineSummary of findings: (French | Français)Summary of findings: (German | Deutsch)Summary of findings: (Italian | Italiano)Summary of findings: (Japanese)Summary of findings: (Spanish | Español)Spring 2018 Survey Data