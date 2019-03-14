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Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden

Appendix B: Demographic tables

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Table of Contents
  1. Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: References
  5. Appendix B: Demographic tables
Table showing the percent who say immigrants today make our country stronger because of their work and talents broken down by the demographic groups of age, education and income.
Table showing the percent who say immigrants in our country today want to adopt our country's customs and way of life, broken down by the demographic groups of age, education and ideology.
Table showing the percent who support their country deporting immigrants currently in the country illegally broken down by age.

 

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Table of Contents

  1. Around the World, More Say Immigrants Are a Strength Than a Burden
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix A: References
  5. Appendix B: Demographic tables