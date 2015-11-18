About the Pew Research Center’s Spring 2015 Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted. More details about our international survey methodology and country-specific sample designs are available on our website.

For more detailed information on survey methods for this report, see here: https://www.pewresearch.org/global/international-survey-methodology/?year_select=2015

For more general information on international survey research, see here: https://www.pewresearch.org/methodology/international-survey-research/