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Global Support for Principle of Free Expression, but Opposition to Some Forms of Speech

Appendix C: Detailed Tables

By and
Table of Contents
  1. Global Support for Principle of Free Expression, but Opposition to Some Forms of Speech
  2. 1. Support for Democratic Principles
  3. 2. The Boundaries of Free Speech and a Free Press
  4. Appendix A: Free Expression Index
  5. Appendix B: Country Specific Examples of Smartphones
  6. Appendix C: Detailed Tables
  7. Methodology

Broad Support for Fundamental Democratic Principles

Very important that __ in our country

Country People can practice religion freely Women have same rights as men Honest elections held regularly w/ choice of at least two parties People can say what they want w/o censorship Media can report news w/o censorship People can use the internet w/o censorship
U.S. 84% 91% 79% 71% 67% 69%
Canada 62% 94% 81% 61% 65% 60%
France 52% 83% 66% 67% 46% 50%
Germany 71% 92% 76% 86% 73% 69%
Italy 75% 82% 73% 62% 64% 61%
Poland 55% 64% 58% 57% 54% 55%
Spain 58% 88% 79% 76% 75% 69%
UK 68% 92% 76% 57% 58% 53%
Russia 60% 58% 57% 43% 46% 44%
Ukraine 62% 57% 69% 61% 65% 56%
Turkey 57% 48% 50% 43% 45% 44%
Jordan 57% 44% 50% 38% 45% 33%
Lebanon 86% 75% 89% 85% 73% 64%
Palest. ter. 73% 43% 53% 35% 38% 29%
Israel 75% 69% 56% 58% 48% 51%
Australia 54% 92% 75% 52% 57% 53%
India 83% 71% 49% 44% 41% 38%
Indonesia 83% 44% 43% 29% 35% 21%
Japan 24% 60% 60% 57% 45% 40%
Malaysia 74% 42% 67% 43% 44% 32%
Pakistan 84% 64% 45% 51% 41% 25%
Philippines 74% 59% 55% 50% 53% 40%
South Korea 49% 64% 62% 56% 52% 50%
Vietnam 46% 60% 38% 38% 34% 36%
Argentina 76% 82% 80% 77% 72% 71%
Brazil 86% 82% 71% 68% 71% 57%
Chile 75% 83% 68% 76% 79% 68%
Mexico 64% 73% 59% 65% 66% 54%
Peru 68% 78% 62% 60% 65% 50%
Venezuela 66% 74% 73% 69% 70% 64%
Burkina Faso 89% 31% 50% 35% 50% 21%
Ghana 87% 65% 74% 55% 62% 45%
Kenya 75% 45% 57% 43% 53% 31%
Nigeria 90% 54% 56% 48% 54% 44%
Senegal 90% 39% 52% 50% 43% 32%
South Africa 78% 67% 58% 56% 60% 55%
Tanzania 77% 61% 48% 32% 55% 28%
Uganda 86% 42% 75% 41% 58% 28%

Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q56a-f.

 

People should be able to make statements that __ publicly

Country Criticize the government’s policies Are offensive to minority groups Are offensive to your religion and beliefs Are sexually explicit Call for violent protests
U.S. 95% 67% 77% 52% 44%
Canada 93% 52% 64% 37% 29%
France 89% 51% 53% 41% 32%
Germany 93% 27% 38% 23% 11%
Italy 88% 32% 29% 36% 30%
Poland 89% 41% 40% 50% 60%
Spain 96% 57% 54% 70% 32%
UK 94% 54% 57% 31% 22%
Russia 72% 26% 22% 16% 17%
Ukraine 87% 18% 12% 8% 8%
Turkey 52% 25% 24% 20% 24%
Jordan 64% 6% 4% 7% 13%
Lebanon 98% 1% 1% 34% 6%
Palest. ter. 74% 24% 20% 17% 30%
Israel 93% 36% 32% 41% 15%
Australia 95% 56% 62% 33% 35%
India 72% 26% 28% 22% 25%
Indonesia 72% 23% 26% 15% 22%
Japan 67% 14% 24% 10% 9%
Malaysia 63% 27% 26% * 25%
Pakistan 54% 16% 20% 11% 20%
Philippines 73% 58% 59% 42% 50%
South Korea 70% 42% 51% 17% 24%
Vietnam 61% 34% 37% 9% 20%
Argentina 91% 49% 40% 27% 21%
Brazil 90% 48% 43% 23% 20%
Chile 94% 29% 26% 27% 27%
Mexico 84% 65% 56% 36% 39%
Peru 76% 51% 50% 30% 35%
Venezuela 89% 53% 51% 37% 35%
Burkina Faso 80% 16% 11% 13% 11%
Ghana 79% 41% 27% 21% 17%
Kenya 74% 42% 43% 30% 30%
Nigeria 71% 31% 33% 22% 25%
Senegal 60% 10% 6% 13% 9%
South Africa 64% 51% 50% 36% 42%
Tanzania 80% 66% 40% 26% 25%
Uganda 61% 27% 17% 13% 19%

* Question not asked in Malaysia.

Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q30a-e.

 

Media organizations should be able to publish information about …

Country Large political protests in our country Economic issues that might destabilize the country’s economy Sensitive issues related to national security
U.S. 86% 81% 35%
Canada 89% 81% 37%
France 78% 77% 46%
Germany 87% 72% 48%
Italy 87% 74% 58%
Poland 90% 78% 76%
Spain 95% 83% 60%
UK 84% 78% 29%
Russia 67% 53% 39%
Ukraine 82% 39% 18%
Turkey 50% 32% 26%
Jordan 60% 36% 37%
Lebanon 92% 50% 32%
Palest. ter. 72% 44% 34%
Israel 91% 58% 18%
Australia 89% 77% 30%
India 74% 47% 43%
Indonesia 58% 59% 42%
Japan 70% 55% 38%
Malaysia 62% 57% 40%
Pakistan 56% 22% 20%
Philippines 69% 55% 50%
South Korea 68% 58% 37%
Vietnam 42% 41% 29%
Argentina 88% 69% 74%
Brazil 92% 77% 50%
Chile 91% 73% 64%
Mexico 84% 76% 71%
Peru 76% 65% 61%
Venezuela 88% 77% 75%
Burkina Faso 83% 32% 33%
Ghana 79% 59% 40%
Kenya 78% 52% 53%
Nigeria 68% 40% 48%
Senegal 64% 24% 19%
South Africa 70% 59% 53%
Tanzania 77% 79% 34%
Uganda 74% 69% 66%

Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q31a-c.

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Table of Contents

  1. Global Support for Principle of Free Expression, but Opposition to Some Forms of Speech
  2. 1. Support for Democratic Principles
  3. 2. The Boundaries of Free Speech and a Free Press
  4. Appendix A: Free Expression Index
  5. Appendix B: Country Specific Examples of Smartphones
  6. Appendix C: Detailed Tables
  7. Methodology