Appendix C: Detailed Tables

Broad Support for Fundamental Democratic Principles
Very important that __ in our country
|Country
|People can practice religion freely
|Women have same rights as men
|Honest elections held regularly w/ choice of at least two parties
|People can say what they want w/o censorship
|Media can report news w/o censorship
|People can use the internet w/o censorship
|U.S.
|84%
|91%
|79%
|71%
|67%
|69%
|Canada
|62%
|94%
|81%
|61%
|65%
|60%
|France
|52%
|83%
|66%
|67%
|46%
|50%
|Germany
|71%
|92%
|76%
|86%
|73%
|69%
|Italy
|75%
|82%
|73%
|62%
|64%
|61%
|Poland
|55%
|64%
|58%
|57%
|54%
|55%
|Spain
|58%
|88%
|79%
|76%
|75%
|69%
|UK
|68%
|92%
|76%
|57%
|58%
|53%
|Russia
|60%
|58%
|57%
|43%
|46%
|44%
|Ukraine
|62%
|57%
|69%
|61%
|65%
|56%
|Turkey
|57%
|48%
|50%
|43%
|45%
|44%
|Jordan
|57%
|44%
|50%
|38%
|45%
|33%
|Lebanon
|86%
|75%
|89%
|85%
|73%
|64%
|Palest. ter.
|73%
|43%
|53%
|35%
|38%
|29%
|Israel
|75%
|69%
|56%
|58%
|48%
|51%
|Australia
|54%
|92%
|75%
|52%
|57%
|53%
|India
|83%
|71%
|49%
|44%
|41%
|38%
|Indonesia
|83%
|44%
|43%
|29%
|35%
|21%
|Japan
|24%
|60%
|60%
|57%
|45%
|40%
|Malaysia
|74%
|42%
|67%
|43%
|44%
|32%
|Pakistan
|84%
|64%
|45%
|51%
|41%
|25%
|Philippines
|74%
|59%
|55%
|50%
|53%
|40%
|South Korea
|49%
|64%
|62%
|56%
|52%
|50%
|Vietnam
|46%
|60%
|38%
|38%
|34%
|36%
|Argentina
|76%
|82%
|80%
|77%
|72%
|71%
|Brazil
|86%
|82%
|71%
|68%
|71%
|57%
|Chile
|75%
|83%
|68%
|76%
|79%
|68%
|Mexico
|64%
|73%
|59%
|65%
|66%
|54%
|Peru
|68%
|78%
|62%
|60%
|65%
|50%
|Venezuela
|66%
|74%
|73%
|69%
|70%
|64%
|Burkina Faso
|89%
|31%
|50%
|35%
|50%
|21%
|Ghana
|87%
|65%
|74%
|55%
|62%
|45%
|Kenya
|75%
|45%
|57%
|43%
|53%
|31%
|Nigeria
|90%
|54%
|56%
|48%
|54%
|44%
|Senegal
|90%
|39%
|52%
|50%
|43%
|32%
|South Africa
|78%
|67%
|58%
|56%
|60%
|55%
|Tanzania
|77%
|61%
|48%
|32%
|55%
|28%
|Uganda
|86%
|42%
|75%
|41%
|58%
|28%
Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q56a-f.
People should be able to make statements that __ publicly
|Country
|Criticize the government’s policies
|Are offensive to minority groups
|Are offensive to your religion and beliefs
|Are sexually explicit
|Call for violent protests
|U.S.
|95%
|67%
|77%
|52%
|44%
|Canada
|93%
|52%
|64%
|37%
|29%
|France
|89%
|51%
|53%
|41%
|32%
|Germany
|93%
|27%
|38%
|23%
|11%
|Italy
|88%
|32%
|29%
|36%
|30%
|Poland
|89%
|41%
|40%
|50%
|60%
|Spain
|96%
|57%
|54%
|70%
|32%
|UK
|94%
|54%
|57%
|31%
|22%
|Russia
|72%
|26%
|22%
|16%
|17%
|Ukraine
|87%
|18%
|12%
|8%
|8%
|Turkey
|52%
|25%
|24%
|20%
|24%
|Jordan
|64%
|6%
|4%
|7%
|13%
|Lebanon
|98%
|1%
|1%
|34%
|6%
|Palest. ter.
|74%
|24%
|20%
|17%
|30%
|Israel
|93%
|36%
|32%
|41%
|15%
|Australia
|95%
|56%
|62%
|33%
|35%
|India
|72%
|26%
|28%
|22%
|25%
|Indonesia
|72%
|23%
|26%
|15%
|22%
|Japan
|67%
|14%
|24%
|10%
|9%
|Malaysia
|63%
|27%
|26%
|*
|25%
|Pakistan
|54%
|16%
|20%
|11%
|20%
|Philippines
|73%
|58%
|59%
|42%
|50%
|South Korea
|70%
|42%
|51%
|17%
|24%
|Vietnam
|61%
|34%
|37%
|9%
|20%
|Argentina
|91%
|49%
|40%
|27%
|21%
|Brazil
|90%
|48%
|43%
|23%
|20%
|Chile
|94%
|29%
|26%
|27%
|27%
|Mexico
|84%
|65%
|56%
|36%
|39%
|Peru
|76%
|51%
|50%
|30%
|35%
|Venezuela
|89%
|53%
|51%
|37%
|35%
|Burkina Faso
|80%
|16%
|11%
|13%
|11%
|Ghana
|79%
|41%
|27%
|21%
|17%
|Kenya
|74%
|42%
|43%
|30%
|30%
|Nigeria
|71%
|31%
|33%
|22%
|25%
|Senegal
|60%
|10%
|6%
|13%
|9%
|South Africa
|64%
|51%
|50%
|36%
|42%
|Tanzania
|80%
|66%
|40%
|26%
|25%
|Uganda
|61%
|27%
|17%
|13%
|19%
* Question not asked in Malaysia.
Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q30a-e.
Media organizations should be able to publish information about …
|Country
|Large political protests in our country
|Economic issues that might destabilize the country’s economy
|Sensitive issues related to national security
|U.S.
|86%
|81%
|35%
|Canada
|89%
|81%
|37%
|France
|78%
|77%
|46%
|Germany
|87%
|72%
|48%
|Italy
|87%
|74%
|58%
|Poland
|90%
|78%
|76%
|Spain
|95%
|83%
|60%
|UK
|84%
|78%
|29%
|Russia
|67%
|53%
|39%
|Ukraine
|82%
|39%
|18%
|Turkey
|50%
|32%
|26%
|Jordan
|60%
|36%
|37%
|Lebanon
|92%
|50%
|32%
|Palest. ter.
|72%
|44%
|34%
|Israel
|91%
|58%
|18%
|Australia
|89%
|77%
|30%
|India
|74%
|47%
|43%
|Indonesia
|58%
|59%
|42%
|Japan
|70%
|55%
|38%
|Malaysia
|62%
|57%
|40%
|Pakistan
|56%
|22%
|20%
|Philippines
|69%
|55%
|50%
|South Korea
|68%
|58%
|37%
|Vietnam
|42%
|41%
|29%
|Argentina
|88%
|69%
|74%
|Brazil
|92%
|77%
|50%
|Chile
|91%
|73%
|64%
|Mexico
|84%
|76%
|71%
|Peru
|76%
|65%
|61%
|Venezuela
|88%
|77%
|75%
|Burkina Faso
|83%
|32%
|33%
|Ghana
|79%
|59%
|40%
|Kenya
|78%
|52%
|53%
|Nigeria
|68%
|40%
|48%
|Senegal
|64%
|24%
|19%
|South Africa
|70%
|59%
|53%
|Tanzania
|77%
|79%
|34%
|Uganda
|74%
|69%
|66%
Source: Spring 2015 Global Attitudes survey. Q31a-c.