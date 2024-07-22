How the origins of America’s immigrants have changed since 1850

1850 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 23.2 million

Total foreign born 2.2 million

Percentage foreign born 9.7% Note: Populations rounded to nearest 10,000. Shares and ranks based on unrounded numbers. Germany includes East and West Germany (1980-1990), German states coded by IPUMS (1850-1940). Alsace and Lorraine are part of Germany for 1870-1910 and France in other years. United Kingdom (UK) includes England, Scotland, Wales and Channel Islands in all years and Northern Ireland in 1930 and later. China includes Mongolia and Taiwan for 1850-1940; Hong Kong and Macau for 2000 and later. Poland includes areas designated as Poland by IPUMS (1850-1940) including “Austrian,” “German,” “Prussian” and “Russian” Poland. The term “Russia” is used for 1850-1920, “USSR” for 1930-1990 and “USSR (former)” for 2000 and later. These areas encompass all former republics of the USSR including Baltic states in all years. The only exception is Armenia which is coded separately in 1930-1940. Various other areas have been grouped together but do not appear in the top five countries for the U.S.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, “Historical Census Statistics on the Foreign-Born Population of the United States: 1850-2000”; Pew Research Center tabulations of complete count census data for 1850-1940; census samples for 1950 (1%), 1960, 1980-2000 (5%) and 1970 (1% form 1); 2010 and 2022 American Community Survey (1%). Alaska and Hawaii from samples for 1900-1920 (1%) and 1930 (5%). All data from IPUMS.

1860 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 31.4 million

Total foreign born 4.1 million

1870 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 38.6 million

Total foreign born 5.6 million

1880 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 50.2 million

Total foreign born 6.7 million

1890 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 62.6 million

Total foreign born 9.3 million

1900 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 76.0 million

Total foreign born 10.3 million

1910 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 92.0 million

Total foreign born 13.5 million

1920 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 105.7 million

Total foreign born 13.9 million

1930 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 122.8 million

Total foreign born 14.2 million

1940 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 131.7 million

Total foreign born 11.6 million

1950 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 150.2 million

Total foreign born 10.3 million

1960 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 179.3 million

Total foreign born 9.7 million

1970 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 203.2 million

Total foreign born 9.6 million

1980 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 226.5 million

Total foreign born 14.1 million

1990 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 248.7 million

Total foreign born 19.8 million

2000 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 281.4 million

Total foreign born 31.1 million

2010 Top five foreign-born populations by country of origin (in millions) Total U.S. population 309.4 million

Total foreign born 40.0 million

