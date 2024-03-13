How People in 24 Countries Think Democracy Can Improve

Illustrations by John Carlo Mandapat

Dissatisfaction with democracy is high and, in many places, rising. But how do people think democracy in their country could be improved? To answer this, Pew Research Center asked over 30,000 people in 24 countries what they think would help make democracy work better where they live.

Three key themes emerged:

Addressing basic needs. People highlight problems with their country’s economy, the need for jobs, a desire for safety and security, and problems with roads, electricity, health care and more – pointing to the precursors to democracy, or the things they need in order for it to function at all.

Improving the system. People also want to improve parts of the government they already have. They want better politicians or fairer implementation of existing rights. And many call for their country’s citizens to participate more or behave differently in other ways.

Overhauling the system. Some feel like the system itself needs to be reformed through changes to the electoral process, the balance of power between institutions, or the structure of courts, among other suggestions.

For a deeper dive into the 17 types of changes people suggest, read “What Can Improve Democracy?”

Addressing basic needs

For some, there is a sense that good democracy is based on their needs being met – and this is particularly true in the middle-income countries we surveyed. For example, one woman in Indonesia emphasized the need to “improve economic conditions to ensure democracy goes well.” Others highlight jobs, managing inflation, caring for the poor, livable wages, union reform and more.



Infrastructure is also a key focus. One man in Nigeria noted, “When education, roads, hospitals and adequate water are made available then I can say democracy will improve.” In South Africa, amid months of rolling blackouts, one woman said, “The government must support the nation with service delivery. We poor people don’t get any benefits. Electricity must be solved.”



In India, agricultural policies also command attention – both prioritizing agriculture and implementing specific policy changes, like decreasing seed prices or reducing farmers’ loans.



And some people emphasize the need for the state to reduce crime and increase safety, especially for women. One woman in Mexico suggested her government “pay more attention to what they need to: supporting women who suffer violence, rape or mistreatment.”