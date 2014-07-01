Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

Concerns about Islamic Extremism on the Rise in Middle East

Methods in Detail

Table of Contents
  1. Concerns about Islamic Extremism on the Rise in Middle East
  2. Methods in Detail

About the 2014 Spring Pew Global Attitudes Survey

Results for the survey are based on face-to-face interviews conducted under the direction of Princeton Survey Research Associates International. Survey results are based on national samples. For further details on sample designs, see below.

The descriptions below show the margin of sampling error based on all interviews conducted in that country. For results based on the full sample in a given country, one can say with 95% confidence that the error attributable to sampling and other random effects is plus or minus the margin of error. In addition to sampling error, one should bear in mind that question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error or bias into the findings of opinion polls.

Country: Bangledesh
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by administrative division and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Bengali
Fieldwork dates: April 14 – May 11, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points
Representative: Adult population
Country: Egypt
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Arabic
Fieldwork dates: April 10 – April 29, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding frontier governorates, or about 2% of the population)
Country: Indonesia
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Bahasa Indonesian
Fieldwork dates: April 17 – May 23, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding Papua and remote areas or provinces with small populations, or 12% of the population)
Country: Israel
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by district, urbanity, and socioeconomic status, with an oversample of Arabs
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Hebrew, Arabic
Fieldwork dates: April 24 – May 11, 2014
Sample size: 1,000 (597 Jews, 388 Arabs, 15 others)
Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (The data were weighted to reflect the actual distribution of Jews, Arabs and others in Israel.)
Country: Jordan
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Arabic
Fieldwork dates: April 11 – April 29, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-4.5 percentage points
Representative: Adult population
Country: Lebanon
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Arabic
Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 2, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-4.1 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding a small area in Beirut controlled by a militia group and a few villages in the south of Lebanon, which border Israel and are inaccessible to outsiders, or about 2% of the population)
Country: Malaysia
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by state and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin Chinese, English
Fieldwork dates: April 10 – May 23, 2014
Sample size: 1,010
Margin of error: +/-3.8 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding difficult to access areas in Sabah and Sarawak, or about 7% of the population)
Country: Nigeria
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo
Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 25, 2014
Sample size: 1,014
Margin of error: +/-4.3 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Jigawa, Yobe, and some areas in Taraba, or roughly 12% of the population)
Country: Pakistan
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by province and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Urdu, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi
Fieldwork dates: April 15 – May 7, 2014
Sample size: 1,203
Margin of error: +/-4.2 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir for security reasons, areas of instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [formerly the North-West Frontier Province] and Baluchistan, military restricted areas and villages with less than 100 inhabitants – together, roughly 18% of the population). Disproportionately urban. The data were weighted to reflect the actual urbanity distribution in Pakistan.
Country: Palestinian territories
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urban/rural/refugee camp population
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Arabic
Fieldwork dates: April 15 – April 22, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-4.4 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding Bedouins who regularly change residence and some communities near Israeli settlements where military restrictions make access difficult, or roughly 5% of the population)
Country: Senegal
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Wolof, French
Fieldwork dates: April 17 – May 2, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-3.7 percentage points
Representative: Adult population
Country: Tanzania
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Kiswahili
Fieldwork dates: April 18 – May 7, 2014
Sample size: 1,016
Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points
Representative: Adult population (excluding Zanzibar, or about 3% of the population)
Country: Tunisia
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by governorate and urbanity
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Tunisian Arabic
Fieldwork dates: April 19 – May 9, 2014
Sample size: 1,000
Margin of error: +/-4.0 percentage points
Representative: Adult population
Country: Turkey
Sample design: Multi-stage cluster sample stratified by region, urbanity and settlement size
Mode: Face-to-face adults 18 plus
Languages: Turkish
Fieldwork dates: April 11 – May 16, 2014
Sample size: 1,001
Margin of error: +/-4.5 percentage points
Representative: Adult population
← Prev Page
12
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. Concerns about Islamic Extremism on the Rise in Middle East
  2. Methods in Detail